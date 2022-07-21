DC Comics At San Diego Comic-Con – And Not At San Diego Comic-Con

DC Comics does not have a booth at San Diego Comic-Con this year, and neither has Graphitti Designs, which has hampered the sales of DC Comics exclusive items at the show this year. However Alex Ross and KRC are selling their own SDCC exclusive covers for Batman #125 and Dark Crisis #3.

This set of Alex Ross Batman #125 covers has sold on eBay for almost $300 yesterday despite being listed for $30 a piece.

While the KRS Barends cover for Dark Crisis #3 has been selling copies for $70 each.

While Jim Lee, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer of DC, has created two designs for the SDCC bags, featuring more than 50 characters from across the DC Multiverse. Each bag will also feature two QR codes which will unlock special surprises for fans beginning today. Ket us know what they do! They have already sold on eBay for $25 the pair.

DC SDCC Thursday

Cosplay Meetup: DC Super-Villains

Location: Grand Staircase – Bayside

Time: 10:00 am

Calling all DC Super-Villain cosplayers! Let's get the rogues together Thursday, July 21 at the San Diego Convention Center on the Grand Staircase – Bayside for a mischievous meetup! Be there at 10am sharp!

DC's Tom Taylor and Tom King in Conversation​

Location: Room 4

Time: 10:30 – 11:30 am

2022 Eisner Award nominees Tom King and Tom Taylor are kicking off Comic-Con together by discussing writing Nightwing, The Human Target, Supergirl: World of Tomorrow, and Superman: Son of Kal-El and what's in store for the future. A few surprise guests will also be stopping by.

DC's Dark Crisis

Location: Room 6DE

Time: 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

The epic event 30 years in the making is here! Talent behind Dark Crisis, Dark Crisis: Young Justice, The Flash, and Worlds Without a Justice League, including Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere, Meghan Fitzmartin, Tom King, and Jeremy Adams offer exclusive details on what's to come.

Spotlight on Jim Lee​

Location: Room 6DE

Time: 12:45 – 1:45 pm

Comic book artist, writer, and publisher and chief creative officer of DC, Jim Lee (Batman, Superman, Justice League, Suicide Squad) talks about his 25+ years in the comics industry and sketches your favorite characters live on the big screen in this engaging panel. Watch the creative process first-hand and learn the tricks of the trade that bring DC's characters to life.

A Look Inside the Making of the Gotham Knights Video Game​

Location: Room 6A

Time: 3:00 – 4:00 pm

Step into the Knight with the Gotham Knights video game team as they discuss the upcoming open-world action RPG. With an original story set in DC's Batman Universe, Gotham Knights showcases Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman's death. Get a deep dive into the game with panelists Patrick Redding (creative director, Warner Bros. Games Montréal), Ann Lemay (narrative director, Warner Bros. Games Montréal), Wilson Mui (cinematic director, Warner Bros. Games Montréal), along with actors America Young (Barbie) as Batgirl and Christopher Sean (You, Star Wars Resistance) as Nightwing. Gotham Knights is scheduled to release worldwide on Oct. 25, 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XS and PC.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Advance Screening (Episodes 1 and 2)​

Location: Room 5AB

Time: 10:00 – 11:00 pm

The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour is rolling through San Diego for an early look at what's in store for Harlivy. This is a special advance screening of Season 3 episodes 1 and 2 before the new season premieres on HBO Max this summer. Seats will be limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

DC SDCC Friday

Cosplay Meetup: DC Super Heroes

Location: Grand Staircase – Bayside

Time: 10:00 am

DC Super Hero cosplayers — this is your signal! Join us for a meetup Thursday, July 21, at the San Diego Convention Center on the Grand Staircase – Bayside for a celebration of justice! See you there at 10am sharp — don't be late!

Making A Mash-Up: MultiVersus

Location: Room 6BCF

Time: 10:15 – 11:15 am

Get a behind-the-scenes look at MultiVersus, the all-new free-to-play, platform fighter video game featuring an ever-expanding cast of beloved heroes and personalities from Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn (DC) to Shaggy (Scooby-Doo), Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes), Arya Stark (Game of Thrones) and many others. MultiVersus introduces a team-based 2 vs. 2 format with fun-filled multiplayer bouts set against the backdrop of various reimagined environments from the characters' legendary worlds, including Batman's Batcave, Jake and Finn's Tree Fort (Adventure Time), Scooby's Haunted Mansion, and much more. Get details about the game from panelists Tony Huynh (co-founder, Player First Games) and game director for MultiVersus and Sheloman Byrd (executive producer, Warner Bros. Games), along with MultiVersus actors Matthew Lillard (voice of Shaggy) and Tara Strong (My Little Pony, Teen Titans Go!, voice of Harley Quinn). The MultiVersus Open Beta is available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One consoles, and PC with full cross-play support.

DC's Gotham

Location: Room 6DE

Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm

In a town like Gotham, it takes the bravest heroes to keep the city safe from some of the worst villains in crime. Panelists dive deep into some of the heroes, anti-heroes, and supervillains that make Gotham the wildest city in all of comics. DC executive editor Ben Abernathy moderates a discussion with Ram V (Detective Comics), Sean Gordon Murphy (Batman: Beyond the White Knight), Tini Howard (Catwoman), and Jock (Batman: One Dark Knight).

DC's Jim Lee and Friends

Location: Room 6DE

Time: 1:45 – 2:45 pm

World-renowned comic book artist and DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee moderates this can't-miss panel featuring some of his comic book colleagues to talk with them about some of the top-secret comic books coming from DC!

World Premiere Green Lantern: Beware My Power​

Location: Room Ballroom 20

Time: 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment continues its annual Comic-Con tradition of hosting debuts of DC Universe Movies with the world premiere of Green Lantern: Beware My Power, an all-new intergalactic thriller featuring John Stewart's first adventure as a member of the Green Lantern corps. In the film, the initially reluctant Stewart—aided by Green Arrow, Adam Strange, and Hawkgirl—must contend with a horde of interplanetary killers bent on eliminating every Green Lantern in the universe, while also journeying into the heart of a raging Rann/Thanagar war to somehow succeed where all other Green Lanterns have failed. Come for the screening, then stay for a lively panel discussion among the film's stars: Aldis Hodge (Black Adam, One Night in Miami, City on a Hill) as Green Lantern John Stewart, Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Pachinko) as Green Arrow, Jamie Gray Hyder (Law & Order: SVU, True Blood) as Hawkgirl, and Brian Bloom (The A-Team, Mass Effect) as Adam Strange. Also appearing are supervising producer Butch Lukic (Batman: The Long Halloween), director Jeff Wamester (Justice Society: World War II), and screenwriters John Semper (Static Shock, Fraggle Rock) and Ernie Altbacker (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War). Publicist Gary Miereanu will moderate the festivities, which will undoubtedly include exclusive DC-centric prizes for the best audience questions during Q&A . Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Green Lantern: Beware My Power arrives on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on July 26.

Encore Screening: Green Lantern: Beware My Power​

Location: Room Ballroom 20

Time: 8:45 – 10:15 pm

Missed it the first time? Loved it so much, you must see it again? Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is proud to offer a second helping of the all-new DC Universe Movie, Green Lantern: Beware My Power, which will be available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital starting July 26.

DC SDCC Saturday

Warner Bros. Theatrical

Location: Hall H

Time: 10:15 – 11:15 am

Warner Bros. Pictures returns to Comic-Con International: San Diego, continuing the Studio's tradition of bringing the fans an exciting Hall H presentation. This year's lineup: the highly anticipated Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, with huge stars Dwayne Johnson, Zachary Levi, and more.

WildStorm 30th Anniversary​

Location: Room 6DE

Time: 11:15 am – 12:15 pm

In 1992 Jim Lee, the superstar artist responsible for X-Men, formed WildStorm Productions, a ground-breaking company that would go on to produce bestsellers like WildC.A.T.s, Deathblow, Stormwatch, the Cliffhanger Line of books (Danger Girl, Battle Chasers), Alan Moore's America's Best Comics (League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Tom Strong), Planetary, The Authority, and so many others. Jim, along with his longtime collaborators Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair, Gen13 creator J. Scott Campbell, company president John Nee, and editor-in-chief Scott Dunbier (and maybe a surprise or two) relate funny anecdotes and share details about the early days of the "Camelot" of comic book studios.

DC's Comics Are Fun​

Location: Room 6DE

Time: 12:30 – 1:30 pm

No matter whether you are a casual fan, a YA fan, completely new to comics, or a weekly warrior, comics are meant to be fun for everyone! DC Senior Editor Katie Kubert will be joined by Daniel Warren Johnson and Juan Gedeon (Jurassic League), Kami Garcia (Constantine: Distorted Illusions), Becky Cloonan and Michael Conrad (Batgirls), and others to highlight comics and graphic novels from across the DC Multiverse.

The Sandman Special Video Presentation and Q&A​

Location: Hall H

Time: 2:30 – 3:30 pm

Prepare to enter The Dreaming as the live-action adaptation of Neil's Gaiman's beloved DC comic series arrives in Hall H of San Diego Comic-Con. There is another world that awaits us when we close our eyes and sleep–a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. The Sandman is a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of 10 epic chapters following Dream's many adventures. Be among the first to find out what's in store for the groundbreaking series, as well as some Comic-Con exclusives and surprises. This will be a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars and producers. From Warner Bros. Television and based on the DC comic, season 1 of The Sandman debuts August 5 on Netflix.