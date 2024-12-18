Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: action comics, mutants

DC Comics Gets Mutants Of Their Own (Action Comics #1080 Spoilers)

Article Summary Kryptonian mutants emerge, adding a new layer to DC's expansive universe in Action Comics #1080.

Mark Waid introduces Phantom Zone escapees causing chaos, expanding Kryptonian culture.

Super brawls erupt as the House of El tackles Phantom Zone prisoners in this penultimate issue.

Anticipation builds for Action Comics #1081 as General Zod's return teases future storylines.

Action Comics #1080 nears the end of the Mark Waid, and Clayton Henry run, with Waid celebrating his final chance to write the main Superman book after so many decades of wanting to. And on his way out, he drops a whole host of new characters, denizens of the Phantom Zone, imprisoned Kryptonians who have now made their way out into the rest of the universe, to which they are laying waste. And, as much of this run has done, continuing to expand upon Kryptonian culture and history. Including… mutants.

Looks like Krypton had its own… well, if not X-Men, then at least its own Brotherhood Of Evil Mutants. Action Comics #1080 is published by DC Comics today, with #1081 out next week… say I wonder if it will have anything to do with the return of General Zod to Superman comics in a big way next year?

ACTION COMICS #1080 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Mark Waid, Mariko Tamaki (A) Clayton Henry, Michael Shelfer, Skylar Patridge (CA) Clayton Henry

BRAWL OF THE SUPER-MEN! As the Phantom Zone prisoners rain down upon our heroes, only the House of El stands in their way…and Superman will not go down without a fight! It's the brawl to end all super-brawls in this penultimate chapter of the Action Comics weekly! Plus, Supergirl makes a final appeal with hopes of saving the universe. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/18/2024 ACTION COMICS #1081 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Mark Waid, Mariko Tamaki (A) Clayton Henry, Michael Shelfer, Skylar Patridge (CA) Clayton Henry

IT'S ALL LED TO THIS! As the final battle between Aethyr's forces and the heroes of Earth reaches its climax, the Phantom Zone is changed forever…altered from the ground up and ready for new prisoners. But who of the super family will be amongst them? It's the shocking finale to the Action Comics weekly, and you're going to have to read it to believe it! Plus, Kara's perilous journey home begins! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/26/2024

