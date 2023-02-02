DC Comics, International Women's Day & The Poison Ivy Who Laughs DC Comics issues eight variant covers in March for International Women's Day, as well as introducing The Poison Ivy Who Laughs.

I don't know why people want to know this but when anyone mentions International Women's Day, there is a flood of commentary on social media asking when International Men's Day is. The answer is, the 19th of November, and there is a slew of content raising money for testicular cancer and suicide awareness though for some reason, no one asking when International Women's Day is. Which is on the 8th of March. And DC Comics will be running eight variant covers for the month of International Women's Day.

Action Comics #1053 by Eleonora Carlini (FOC March 5, on sale March 28)

Batgirls #16 by Lynne Yoshi (FOC February 12, on sale March 14)

Catwoman #53 by Qistina Khalidah (FOC February 26, on sale March 21)

Harley Quinn #28 by Cathy Kwan (FOC March 5, on sale March 28)

Poison Ivy #10 by Skylar Patridge (FOC February 12, on sale March 7

Justice Society of America #3 by Maria Laura Sanapo and Laura Martin (FOC February 5, on sale March 7)

WildC.A.T.s #5 by Rebekah Isaacs and Carrie Strachan (FOC February 12, on sale March 14)

Wonder Woman #797 by Jasmin Darnell (FOC February 26, on sale March 21)

In addition, for FOC, Harley Quinn #28 will be getting another variant cover debuting new character The Poison Ivy Who Laughs, who may be featuring in the new storyline from April by Tini Howard.