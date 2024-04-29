Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: fall of x, from the ashes, kate pryde, Shadowcat

No More X-Men For Kitty Pryde? Fall Of X/From The Ashes Spoilers?

Tomorrow's X-Men #34 from Gerry Duggan and Joshua Cassara sees the finale of the Krakoan Age of X-Men land.

Tomorrow's X-Men #34 from Gerry Duggan and Joshua Cassara sees the finale of the Krakoan Age of X-Men land as next Saturday's Free Comic Book Day X-Men will kick off the From The Ashes era (though there will be a little crossover in schedule terms.

While the battle with the AI Orchis and Dominion is being fought in heaven, so it is on Earth with Emma Frost's X-Men against the remnants of human Orchis on Earth.

And maybe have to deal with what they see as a great betrayal by Charles Xavier, as Ms Marvel steps up as the big mutant on campus.

And while Laura Kinney's Wolverine has some claws on her…

Ms Marvel has the slaptacular slapsgiving to impart upon a MODOK. Her place in the X-Men going forward is assured. But is everyone's?

Because Kate Pryde, Shadowkat, has had quite the transformation during the Krakoan Age, into a ninja assassin, Shadowkat. And it's her self-given task to take on Charles Xavier, as she always does.

Except this time she has a sword.

No more X-Men… really Kate? I mean we have seen From The Ashes coming…

And she's definitely in that. But maybe, just maybe, Professor Xavier isn't…

X-MEN #34

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Joshua Cassara

THE END IS NIGH!

The Krakoan Age is nearly at an end…and what might be the final battle of the heroes of Krakoa! One last stop before the fall and rise come to their conclusion…and everything changes!

Rated T+In Shops: May 01, 2024 SRP: $3.99 FCBD 2024 BLOOD HUNT X-MEN #1 (BUNDLES OF 20) (NET)

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230008

(W) Jed MacKay, Gail Simone (A) Sara Pichelli, David Marquez (CA) Kael Ngu

Time once again for a shot of all-new Marvel goodness, absolutely free! First, witness the overture to this summer's major crossover event starring the Avengers – Blood Hunt! And then get a glimpse of the future of mutantkind as Jubilee learns that you cannot go home again! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen Exceptional X-Men

Rating: T+

MUTANTKIND'S TWO GREATEST TEACHERS MOLD THE NEXT GENERATION OF X-MEN! KATE PRYDE has returned home to Chicago following the war with ORCHIS. Having stepped away from the world of mutantdom, she is nevertheless called back into action as she crosses paths with a trio of new young mutants, BRONZE, AXO and MELEE, who clearly need training and guidance. Unfortunately for Kate, EMMA FROST thinks so as well!

Writer: Eve L. Ewing

Artist: Carmen Carnero

Release Date: 09/04/2024

