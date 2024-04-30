Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: amazon, thundercats

ThunderCats Graphic Novel In Comic Shops Three Months Before Amazon

Dynamite is releasing ThunderCats: Omens in comic stores on the 17th of July, but waiting until end of October for bookstores and Amazon.

Article Summary ThunderCats: Omens graphic novel hits comic shops on July 17, months before wider release.

Exclusive direct market edition via Diamond Comic Distributors, limited single printing.

ThunderCats #5 features Cheetara, with companion series and #6 starting a new arc.

Bookstores and Amazon to offer paperback and hardcover editions in late October.

Dynamite is releasing the ThunderCats graphic novel collection of the first five issues of the new comic book series, ThunderCats: Omens, in a special edition for the direct market of comic book stores, exclusively through Diamond Comic Distributors, on the 17th of July in time for San Diego Comic-Con alongside the release of Thundercats #6. And not for the bookstore or Amazon market for some time, currently the end of October, over three months later.

"ThunderCats #5 is set to feature a special spotlight story on Cheetara with guest artist Stephen Mooney (Half Past Danger, The Rocketeer) joining writer Declan Shalvey. Then the next month Cheetara pounces into her own essential companion series with the release of ThunderCats Cheetara #1 by creator Soo Lee (Disney Villains: Maleficent). That same month, ThunderCats #6 reunites ongoing artist Drew Moss on the book and kicks off a new story arc in the flagship series. "With this exciting whirlwind of developments in the comic series, Dynamite wants fans to be able to jump right in even if they've missed the earlier launch and releases. The ultimate cherry on top and gateway to the mythos releases July 17 as a special trade paperback edition of ThunderCats: Omens will be available exclusively in comic book stores. This Direct Market Special Edition reprints issues #1-5 of the hit series and will be limited to a single printing. Later editions planned as both paperback and hardcover available both in comics stores and other retailers will feature different covers."

THUNDERCATS TP VOL 01 OMENS DM EXC VAR

DYNAMITE

MAY240257

(W) Declan Shalvey, Stephen Mooney (A) Drew Moss, Stephen Mooney (CA) David Nakayama

Fleeing through space to escape their dying home world, the ThunderCats were attacked en route by their mortal enemies, the Mutants of Plun-Darr. After diverting their damaged flagship to a planet called Third Earth, the surviving ThunderCats now strive to rebuild their society in harmony with the new world's natives. But the Mutants, determined to possess the ThunderCats' mystical gem, the Eye of Thundera, have tracked them down – and they've also forged an alliance with Mumm-Ra, the devil-priest of Third Earth! Now the ThunderCats, led by an inexperienced Lion-O, must band together as never before to protect their legacy from this combined enemy. But will they be able to withstand the onslaught of Mumm-Ra the Ever-Living, once he sets his eyes upon them?The triple-threat talents (writers, artists, and ThunderCats superfans) of DECLAN SHALVEY and DREW MOSS join forces to bring this exciting new entry in the ThunderCats canon to life!In Shops: Jul 17, 2024 SRP: $19.99

ThunderCats Vol. 1: Omens (THUNDERCATS TP) Paperback – October 29, 2024

ThunderCats Vol. 1: Omens (THUNDERCATS HC VOL) Hardcover – October 29, 2024

THUNDERCATS #6 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

MAY240233

(W) Stephen Mooney (A) Stephen Mooney (CA) David Nakayama

Panthro beats the ever-living hell out of bad guys with his THUNDERTANK.

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCKIn Shops: Jul 17, 2024 SRP: $4.99

