100 Comic Book Stores With Special Events for Free Comic Book Day 2024

This Saturday, the 4th of May, is Free Comic Book Day.. Here are a hundred stores doing a little bit more than just give away comics.

This Saturday, the 4th of May, is Free Comic Book Day. And while thousands of comic book stores, bookstores, libraries and more will be giving away free comic books, here are a hundred stores doing a little bit more as well. Including personal appearances including the likes of Scott Snyder, Gail Simone, Kieron Gillen, Tony Harris and many more across the world. Catch up with all of Bleeding Cool's FCBD coverage with this handy tag. If you'd like to add your store to a future article, contact me at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Arizona

Surprise Comics, 14763 W Cactus Rd, Surprise. Each attendee will get up to 10 free comics. There will be sales throughout the store. Guest artist Scott Serkland will be signing and sketching. We will have hourly giveaways, and the return of the Surprise Box!

Collectors Choice & Justice Comics, 7702 S Heather Dr, Tempe. Special guest, actress Michonne Bourriague of Aurra Sing in The Phantom Menace

BUY 1, GET 1 FREE on ALL Limited & Exclusive Variant Covers. (5+ short boxes worth to choose from plus our variant wall) $1 books: 2 for $1, $2 books: 10 for $15 20% OFF (green dot) recent back issues: 40% OFF, 20% OFF Justice Comics Back Issues Wall, all sets and trades, Slabs (up to $300, 10% OFF $300+) Spend $10 or more on any of the sales above and receive a FCBD Enamel Pin free

Arkansas

Conway Comics, 195 Farris Rd in Conway, 10am-4pm. In addition to tons of free comics, all of the other comics in the store will be just $1.00 each. Trades and HCs will also be 50% off!

B & B Collections 1301 Stone St, Jonesboro, All Things Nerdy Expo with Claire Blackwelder, known for her role in Power Rangers Dino Charge. Local businesses will be participating in a bingo game, with prizes donated by them. There will also be vendors selling their products, food and much more.

California

Third Eye Comics 20% off everything in-store. The first sixteen get a free Third Eye Shirt & Third Eye tote bag with one of the 16 bags at each location featuring a randomly inserted $50 Third Eye Gift Card!

Third Eye Annapolis , 209 Chinquapin Round Rd, Suite 200, Annapolis. Massive sidewalk sale events featuring $1 comics, 50% off graphic novels, and so much more!!!

, 209 Chinquapin Round Rd, Suite 200, Annapolis. Massive sidewalk sale events featuring $1 comics, 50% off graphic novels, and so much more!!! Third Eye Lexington Park , 45315 Alton Ln, Lexington Park, massive sidewalk sale events featuring $1 comics, 50% off graphic novels, and so much more!!!

, 45315 Alton Ln, Lexington Park, massive sidewalk sale events featuring $1 comics, 50% off graphic novels, and so much more!!! Third Eye College Park , 4744 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park.

, 4744 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park. Third Eye Waldorf, 12522 Mattawoman Dr. Waldorf.

Flying Colors Comics & Other Cool Stuff, Oak Grove Plaza, Concord CA, the last FCBD at the location where the international event was founded. With guest artist/animator Bobby Rubio signing.

Comics & Collectibles, 1904 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento. Signings by Landry Q. Walker, Brandon McKinney, Robert Love, Kyrun Silva, Ron Lim, Chris Wisnia, Megan Risk, and Michael Calero, plus an appearance by Star Wars cosplay fave @eldercosplay916, 75% off back-issue comics, 50¢ comics at the sidewalk sale, 25% off current, Silver, kids' comics, board games, Star Wars figures, toys, collectibles, including vintage!

TC's Rockets, 5151 Waring Rd, San Diego, all backstock comics regularly priced $5 or less will be just $1!

The Comic Bug, 1807 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, with guests Don Ho, Sable Nance, Christie Shinn, David Moreno,

The Comic Bug, 10814 Jefferson Blvd, Suite L Culver City, with guests Don Ho, Christie Shinn, David Moreno, David Pepose, Pornsak Picketshote, Norm Rapmund, Melissa Flores, David Mack.

Pulp Fiction Culver City with Nicolas Doan signing "there will be some other creators there as well and they always do a food drive on FCBD to support those in need."

Golden Apple Comics, 7018 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles.

Upcoming Steelbook releases of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor, sees Disney giving away branded posters for each series, while Pink's Hot Dogs give away themed hot dogs including Obi-Wan Kenobi's The ReuBEN Kenobi Dog, Moon Knight's Khonshu's Fist, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's All American and Andor's The Rebel Dog. Golden Apple Comics' Free Treasure Hunt includes a stop at Pink's Hot Dogs for the 2024 Free Comic Book Day issue of Marvel's Star Wars #1. Live podcast theater, creator signings, exclusive poster giveaways, live DJ Set and a treasure map, Cyclops is Waiting For Me and others GeekCasts. Signings for Magma Comix from 3-5pm. Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Darick Robertson.

Collectors Paradise Winnetka , 7131 Winnetka Ave, Canoga Park. Casey and Adams signing.

, 7131 Winnetka Ave, Canoga Park. Casey and Adams signing. Collectors Paradise Pasadena, 319 S. Arroyo Prkwy Unit 4, Pasadena. Mask of Haliya by Clover Press release party.

319 S. Arroyo Prkwy Unit 4, Pasadena. Mask of Haliya by Clover Press release party. Collectors Paradise Noho, 5118 Lankershim Blvd, N. Hollywood. Wifwulf release.

Knowhere Games & Comics 125 Vallecitos de Oro ste J, San Marcos, including Creators Assemble, David Avallone and a raffle.

Florida

Yancy Street Comics, 5645 Main St, New Port Richey. Local businesses in the downtown New Port Richey area will be graciously donating gift certificates/gift cards to us for Free Comic Book Day and we will be randomly putting them into FCBD bags. Signings by Scott Reed, Sergio Cariello, Scott Spillman.

Georgia

Neighborhood Comics, 1205 Bull St. Savannah, with guests Rico Renzi, Tony Harris, Josh Hood, Shadia Amin, Edwin Galmon. Release of Neighborhood Comics Artists in Residence Vol 1, with Victor Alpi, Michael Lee Harris, Kendrick Mast, John Golden, Jamie Jones, Meredith Laxton, Jay Peteranetz, Kevin Betou.

Battlegrounds Games and Comics, 2708 Airport Road Dalton.

Large event this year, featuring artists Terry Moore, Adam Hughes, Joseph Michael Linsner with his wife Kristina, Jason Flowers, Grego Watson, Jyn Leonard, Bryan Silverbax & newcomer Adam Sanford. Lots of give-aways, the usual fare – free signings, a charity raffle for the American Cancer Foundation with signed statues and comics/art as prizes.

Dr. No's Comics & Games Superstore, 3372 Canton Road Suite 104, Marietta will host Mark Bagley, Georges Jeanty, and Joe Pruett. Selected (red-tag) graphic novels will be $3 TP, $6 HC regardless of cover price.

Cuts And Comics 702 US-29, Newnan, is having Star Wars Day on May 4th giving away Star Wars swag bags to our customers…that include Star Wars comics

Galactic Quest, 125 N Clayton Street, Lawrenceville "10,000 people in attendance last year at Galactic Quest in GA. Help us break the record again in 2024! Galactic Quest in City of Lawrenceville won three major awards last year. This year is going to be even bigger"

Illinois

Aw Yeah Comics , 7925 Lincoln Avenue, Stokie. Guests: Art Baltazar, Kyle Faehnrich, Maria Wolf, Dave Landsberger, Greg Petre, Marc Koprinarov, get a free banana with the purchase of any Maria Wolf DC Comics APR-ril variant cover! 20% off sale, 25% off for subscribers.

Kansas

Elite Comics, 11842 Quivira Rd, Overland Park. Meet Kerry Callen of MAD Magazine signing his Free Comic Book Day book.

Kentucky

Comic Book World, 7130 Turfway Rd, Florence guests: Mark Kidwell from The '68 and The Gorgon. TC Anthony, author of The Batman Killer. Buy a copy of his first book and get a promo chapter for the second book in the series. Sword-swallowing and fire-eating skills.

Maryland

Cards Comics and Collectibles, 51 Main St, Reisterstown, 10am – 7pm

Cards Comics and Collectibles, 51 Main St, Reisterstown, 10am – 7pm, creators Tom Raney, Matt Slay, Steve Conley 50% Off: Paperbacks, Hardcovers, Manga & Artist Editions & Modern Back Issue Bins

Massachusetts

That's Entertainment, 244 Park Ave (Rte 9), Worcester "Get up to 5 Free Comic Books just for walking in! Wear your full Star Wars or comic book related costume and get $5 in store credit!! Then enter our costume contest for a chance to win more prizes!! We will also have 8 Comic book artists/creators offering to draw free sketches! Mike Lilly and Bob Almond will be teaming up! Ask to have a sketch from Mike Lilly inked by Bob Almond"

The One Stop Shop – Comics & Gaming,

The One Stop Shop Solomon Pond, 601 Donald Lunch Blvd, Marlborough, location from 10am to 4pm, appearance by Keith Gleason & Amy Kukta

Solomon Pond, 601 Donald Lunch Blvd, Marlborough, location from 10am to 4pm, appearance by The One Stop Shop Woodruff Plaza, 1175 Main St, Clinton. 11am to 7pm , appearances by Ben Goldsmith & Ken Berube

New England Comics Malden, 95 Pleasant St, Malden. Tony McMillen debuting Attaboy graphic novel from Mad Cave Studios, Geoff Mosse, George O'Connor and Clay McCormack signing

Wild Time Comics, 701 Washington St, Attleboro, guest creators: Christopher Paniccia, Robert K. Bentley, Andrew LoVuolo, Ryan Santos, Michelle Correia, Jim Savard. Spin the Wheel of WOW for a Super Discount Sale Coupon of up to 70% off your purchases inside the store. Comics, Goodies, Gift Bags, Door Prizes. and Treats.

Michigan

Packrat Comics 3864 Lattimer Street, Hilliard, Ohio. Purchases over $10 spent at Packrat Comics on May 4th, 2024, you'll earn a chance to win a lightsaber. Guests Dirk Manning, Matthew Spurlock, Natalie Haines, Tom Williams, Cutthroat Comics, Alex Clark, Crypt of Madness, Molly Durst, Bobby Hardy, Squared Circle Cosplay, Central Ohio Ghostbusters, FuzzyFrogFurSuits, Smash Buddies. Bounce House Inflatable, Free Comic Book Day Costume Contest at 1pm, Sensory Friendly 6-7pm, each person may select up to 3 free comics, purchase additional comics by donating non-perishable food items to food drive.

Secret Crisis Comics, 1165 South Main Street, Chelsea. Come meet the Amazon Princess, get a selfie, check out the amazing sales, buy some Girl Scout cookies, and pick up a few awesome free comic books.

Minnesota

Source Comics & Games, 2057 Snelling Ave N, Roseville, 10% discount store-wide that stacks with Adventure Club Card for 20% savings. Lots of local artists and creators will be on hand in-store.

Missouri

Fantasy Shop – South County, 10560 Baptist Church Rd, St. Louis. Local comic creator Josh Sellers will be in store signing copies of his new graphic novel. Necromancy Coffee will be set up with coffee!

Comic Headquarters 4352 Telegraph Rd, St. Louis. With guests Brian Atkins, Joe Wills, JD Boren sketching.

New Hampshire

Double Midnight Comics, 252 Willow Street, Manchester, 10am-5pm. Free Comic Con, movie cars, a video game truck, food trucks, lightsaber training, a scavenger hunt taking place in The Factory's event hall from 10 to 4. An array of artists, vendors, programming, more FREE Comics and more. For Star Wars Day the FREE Comic Con will feature Droid Racing, a Blaster Shooting Gallery and more.

New Jersey

Level Up Entertainment. 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. Guests: Dexter Weeks, Chris Graves, Mark A Robinson, Sean Ahrendt, Mark and Chase Poulton, Super Thrash Bros.

East Side Mags, Paul Belliveau (10am-2pm) and Ava Schrager (3pm-7pm). ALL BIN BACK ISSUES at 50% OFF 491 Bloomfield Ave, Suite 102, Montclair, 20% OFF EVERYTHING in the store, food vendors,(10am-2pm) and(3pm-7pm). ALL BIN BACK ISSUES at 50% OFF

Fat Moose Comics– New Jersey's oldest brick & mortar comic shop (est. 4/1/1982) will be participating in the FCBD glory/madness/reasontodrink.

Final Boss Comics & Games, 30 Gordon Avenue, Lawrenceville.

New Mexico

Age of Comics, 3700 Osuna Rd NE, Ste 513, Albuquerque, with Mark Fenton and FCBD Turtles artist Andy Kuhn.

New York

4th World Comics, Smithtown, 10am-9pm. Scott Snyder from 10am-12pm, Greg Pak from 10am-12pm, Joshua Hixson 12pm-2pm. 3 free comics per person. 20% off everything.

Royal Collectables, 96-01 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills. Local vendors from NYC will be set up selling their home-made goods and crafts Jewelry, home goods, make-up, and more. Support local crafters and creators while supporting your local comic shop this FCBD

Forbidden Planet New York, with Anthony Del Col signing Kill Shakespeare

The Comic Book Depot, Inc. in Wantagh, NY will have John Broglia, Billy Tucci, Jeffrey Vaughn and Henry Martinez signing and sketching

New Dimension Comics , Pittsburgh Mills, with artist Dan Nokes , Anime Night (the band) will be performing a free acoustic concert at 4pm, and cosplayers from Cosplay for a Cause

Pittsburgh Mills, with artist , Anime Night (the band) will be performing a free acoustic concert at 4pm, and cosplayers from Cosplay for a Cause New Dimension Comics, Waterfront, with writers Marvin Wynn, DP Brown, Aaron Dowen and cosplayers from Cosplay for a Cause

Bulletproof Comics Inc, 2178 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn. 10 free comics for all visitors, a massive in-store sale on new and back issues, and hosting Deniz Camp, writer of The Ultimates, artist Will Torres of The Boys, and artist AJ EarthTone Ampadu of Ninjak vs Roku. A CGC event.

Aw Yeah Comics, 313 Halstead Avenue, Harrison. Guests: Franco, Nikkol Jelenic, Jamar Nicolas, Sara Richard, Dan Parent, Chris Eliopoulos. Spend $30 or more and get 20% off your purchase. The first 10 people to spend $100 or more will receive a Gift Bag with a full FCBD set.

Oregon

Books With Pictures, 1401 SE Division St, Portland, In addition to the four free comics you can pick up just by stopping in the store on Saturday, you can get up to eight more free comics just by walking around the neighborhood and finding volunteers and completing the task they give you. Getting four or eight stamps for completed activities gets you a discount coupon to BwP for the whole month of May.

Excalibur Comics, 2444 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, signing for Battle Quest Comics

Cosmic Monkey Comics, 5335 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, signings with Justin Zimmerman for Steel Siege: Search and Rescue, John Burkett – Feral Star, Ben House & Barry Winfield – Kentucky Samurai. Aaron Humpries – Miranda: Fantasyland Tour Guide, Warren Montgomery – Will Lill Comics, Michael Leone – Oswald The Overman

Tennessee

The Golden Age, 1942 316 Court St, Maryville, Gail Simone as special guest. 35% off the entire store pick a short box and fill it for 50 dollars, All Funko Pops 14.99 and under are $5 each. Door prizes and raffles.

Infinity Flux Comics 3643 Hixson Pike , Chattanooga, Get DOUBLE the free comics from 9-11amm 14 free comics per person. Staff member Andy Duggan is the artist for one of the Free Comic Book Day books this year: Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures This issue includes the first appearances of characters from the Disney+ Show.

Texas

Lone Star Comics , 8910 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, local artist showcase

, 8910 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, local artist showcase Lone Star Comics 120 TX-Hwy 332, Lake Jackson, local artist showcase

120 TX-Hwy 332, Lake Jackson, local artist showcase Lone Star Comics 3106 E NASA Pkway, El Lago, local artist showcase

Zeus Toys And Comics, 1334 Inwood Road, Dallas, BOGOF on graphic novels, toys, statues, back issues

Virginia

Third Eye Comics, 20% off everything in-store. First 16 get free Third Eye Shirt & Third Eye tote bag with one of the 16 bags at each location featuring a randomly inserted $50 Third Eye Gift Card!

Third Eye Mechanicsville, 6102 Brashier Blvd H, Mechanicsville

6102 Brashier Blvd H, Mechanicsville Third Eye Short Pump, 11575 W Broad St, Richmond

Big Lick Comics, 3424 B Orange Avenue, Roanoke, Massive Sales, Guest Creators Mary.Ashe & Jesse Cobb, Star Wars & Big Lick Comic Con giveaways every hour

Washington

Phoenix Comics and Games in Seattle, with signings from Zack Davisson and G. Willow Wilson

Canada

Golden Age Collectibles, Vancouver, Stefan Tosheff signing Kill Shakespeare

Lucky's Comics, Vancouver, Stefan Tosheff signing Kill Shakespeare

England

Gosh Comics, Bewrick Street, Soho, London. Local artists Yetunde Ekuntuyi and Clio Isadora decorating the store windows. Kids workshop give chance for children aged 6-12 to sit down and draw with invited comics artists, including Bog Eyed Books with Tor Freeman, Gary Northfield and Woodrow Phoenix, Flying Eye Presents a special workshop and activity table with artist Adam Allsuch Boardman, and Monster Fun crew, from Rebellion with Claude T.C., Ned Hartley and Ramzee.

1 pm creator of Hilda, Luke Pearson launching a Gosh Exclusive collection of his short comics and an exclusive signed print.

launching a Gosh Exclusive collection of his short comics and an exclusive signed print. 2 pm Guardian / Observer Cartoonists, Chris Riddell and Tom Gauld

and 3 pm Kieron Gillen, Ben Wheatley, Dan Watters and Caspar Wijngaard

Dead Universe Comics, 24 Great Western Street, Aylesbury. In both the store and the Friars Square mall area, 3 for 2 on graphic novels, all merchandise, and board games, and 25% off all back issues. In Friars Square mall, raffle and tombola

Forbidden Planet UK have Golden Gift Bags

Forbidden Planet Birmingham Megastore from 9:30am to 4pm

from to Forbidden Planet Bristol Megastore from 10 am to 4pm

from to Forbidden Planet Cambridge Store from 10 am to 4pm

from to Forbidden Planet Coventry Store from 9:30 am to 4pm

from to Forbidden Planet Croydon Store from 9:30 am to 4pm

from to Forbidden Planet Liverpool Store from 9:30 am to 4pm

from to Forbidden Planet London Megastore from 10 am to 4pm with a Watership Down: The Graphic Novel Signing Event with Juliet Johnson & Ros Mahony – the daughters of Richard Adams, and artist Joe Sutphin from 2-3pm.

from to Watership Down: The Graphic Novel Signing Event with & – the daughters of and artist from 2-3pm. Forbidden Planet Newcastle Megastore from 9:30 am to 4pm

from to 4pm Forbidden Planet Southampton Megastore from 9:30 am to 4pm

Forbidden Planet International, 3 for 2 on variants 20% off graphic novels.

Worlds Apart, 14-16 Smallbrook Queensway, Birmingham, 9.30am

14-16 Smallbrook Queensway, Birmingham, 9.30am Forbidden Planet Brighton, 35 -36 West Street, Brighton and Hove, 9.30 am

35 -36 West Street, Brighton and Hove, 9.30 am Forbidden Planet Hull, 40-41 Prospect Shopping Centre. Kingston upon Hull, 9.30am

40-41 Prospect Shopping Centre. Kingston upon Hull, 9.30am Forbidden Planet Leeds, 8 The Headrow, Leeds, 10am

8 The Headrow, Leeds, 10am Forbidden Planet Leicester, 23 Silver Street, Leicester, 9am

23 Silver Street, Leicester, 9am Worlds Apart, Lime Court, 58-60 Lime Street. Liverpool, 10am

Lime Court, 58-60 Lime Street. Liverpool, 10am Forbidden Planet Manchester. 65-67 Oldham St, Manchester, 9.30am

65-67 Oldham St, Manchester, 9.30am Forbidden Planet Middlesbrough. The Cleveland Centre, Middlesbrough, 10am

The Cleveland Centre, Middlesbrough, 10am Forbidden Planet Nottingham, 19-23 Friar Lane, Nottingham, 10am

19-23 Friar Lane, Nottingham, 10am Forbidden Planet Sheffield , 12 Matilda Street, Sheffield 10 am

, 12 Matilda Street, Sheffield 10 am Forbidden Planet Hanley , 48 Stafford Street, Stoke-on-Trent,

, 48 Stafford Street, Stoke-on-Trent, Forbidden Planet Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Shopping Centre, Wolverhampton, 9 am

Scotland

Forbidden Planet Edinburgh , 40-41 Southbridge Street, Edinburgh, 10am

, 40-41 Southbridge Street, Edinburgh, 10am Forbidden Planet Glasgow, 122-126 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, 10am

Wales

Forbidden Planet Cardiff, 5 Duke Street, Cardiff 10am

Northern Ireland

Forbidden Planet Belfast, 52-54 Ann Street, Belfast 9am

Republic Of Ireland

Forbidden Planet Dublin, 5-7 Crampton Quay, Temple Bar, Dublin 9.30 am

Amsterdam

Comics Import Amsterdam will have a live recording of the biggest Dutch comic related podcast Comic Talk NL next to give aways and a lottery

Australia

Kaboom Comics in Toowoomba City , Queensland, has local artist Will McLaren in-store along with Cosplayers.

Phillippines

Robinsons Galleria, Goodles, 1604 Quezon City

FCBD hours are from 10am-6pm. We'll have various comic artists, comic writers, animators, sketch card artists, and cosplayers celebrating FCBD with us this year.

* Comic book BACK ISSUES in our bins – only ₱100 each regardless of tagged price. Buy 5 back issues, get 1 FREE!

* Graphic novels/TPBs/HCs/Omnibus – 20% OFF

* Wall & showcase comics – 20% OFF

* CGC & slabbed comics – 10% OFF

* Complete Comic Book Sets – 50% OFF

* Toys/Statues/Action Figures – 20% OFF

This year, we've partnered up with KITS FOR BULILIT to host a reading program for younger kids through comics.

