DC Comics Plans For A Brand New Justice League… JLG? (Spoilers)

DC Comics makes plans for a brand new Justice League... JLG? Spoilers for Justice League Unlimited #4, out tomorrow...

Article Summary DC Comics teases a new Justice League called the JLG, inspired by the elemental force known as The Green.

Featuring iconic green heroes like Swamp Thing and Poison Ivy to tackle new challenges in DC Universe.

The Green, conceived by Alan Moore, is tied to plant life, connecting heroes through the Parliament of Trees.

Justice League Unlimited explores the JLG concept amidst battles with Parademon Horde and Inferno's leader.

This week sees the fourth issue of Justice League Unlimited, by Mark Waid and Dan Mora, published by DC Comics. With the league up against the new big bad, and possibly the big bad of everyone, known as Inferno. But during their trials, a germ of an idea seems to have been planted. A seed that takes root. And begins to bloom. A new Justice League team, something elemental, something themes around one central aspect of life, that could be called upon in times like this. The JLG.

The Justice League Green. Swamp Thing, Poison Ivy and anyone else who might come to mind, Oh look, The Floronic Man is up against Batmamn, Superman and Aquaman in this week's World's Finest as well. There's a lot of Green to go around. Black Orchid, Hyathis, Tefe Holland, The Bel Dame, Blackbriar Thorn and Solomon Grundy might help make up the numbers… and does this make for their first appearance?

In the DC Universe, The Green is one of the elemental forces in the universe inherent and connected to all forms of plant life and acting as a conduit between them all. Created by Alan Moore, Steve Bissette and Rick Veitch in the eighties in Swamp Thing it has been used, abused and replicated ever since. The Green is inhabited by the collective minds of the Parliament of Trees, again ditto.

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #4 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

THE WORLD IS ABLAZE! As the Justice League reels from the horrors in?icted by the Parademon Horde, a new threat arises across space…and time. With the team racing to put out multiple villainous fires at once, the mystery surrounding the Martian Manhunter deepens, and the techno-terrorist group Inferno makes its boldest move yet…as their secret leader is revealed!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/26/2025

