DC Comics Signs New Deal With Universal, Canadian Distributor

DC Comics has announced that they have signed a new global agreement with Universal Distribution to become a direct distributor of DC's comics. Previously, Universal had been operating as a sub-distributor to Lunar Comics. Beginning in October 2022, retailers will have the ability to place orders with Universal Distribution for DC's periodicals, graphic novels, and collected editions releasing in January 2023 and beyond. Technically this would be available to anyone anywhere but in practice will be mostly confined to Canadian comic book stores and bookshops, as shipping elsewhere may be prohibitive.

Universal Distribution has been distributing comic books, tabletop games, CCG's, trading cards, role-playing games, accessories, and toys across Canads for over 30 years, with distribution centers in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver.

The news should make for an interesting Universal Distribution Retailer Summit being held with retailers at the Delta Marriott Toronto Airport & Conference Centre, on the 18th and 19th of September.

"This agreement enables us to provide retailers with the tools they need to grow their DC business," said Angelo Exarhakos, CEO of Universal Distribution. "Our primary focus has always been to work closely with our key partners to help retailers provide a great experience for their customers. We are huge fans of DC and are extremely excited with this new relationship between our companies."

"The DC and Universal Distribution partnership is an exciting opportunity to reach new audiences with DC's iconic Super Heroes and Super-Villains," said Nancy Spears, DC's Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "Our new partnership with Universal is in line with DC's overall strategic vision to strengthen the Direct Market and grow the number of fans who read comics worldwide."

DC will continue their Direct Market distribution relationships with Lunar Distribution and Diamond UK for distribution of periodicals and graphic novels, and Penguin Random House for distribution of graphic novels and collected editions, worldwide. This also marks the first time DC Comics has publicly stated that it has a relationship with Diamond UK.

"This move sees DC doubling down on its distribution strategy, and further mitigating operational and supply chain disruptions," continued Spears. "DC is committed to looking for ways, together with our new partners, to better serve our fans. We remain committed to the Direct Market and look forward to growing the network of comic book retailers, and getting the best comic books and graphic novels to fans in the most efficient and seamless manner."