DC Debuts Doctor Multiverse on Justice League Incarnate #1 Variant

Proving once and for all that they really will hand out doctoral degrees for anything, DC Comics will debut a new character in the upcoming Infinite Frontier follow-up, Justice League Incarnate, called Doctor Multiverse. Little is known about the character except that she will be featured on a newly-revealed variant cover for the first issue of the new series and that she was designed by Brandon Peterson. Not that Brandon Peterson. The other one.

Justice League Incarnate co-writer Joshua Williamson tweeted:

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #1 Final Order Cut-Off is this Sunday! Here is the surprise variant cover to #1 featuring the first appearance of new hero…DOCTOR MULTIVERSE. Drawn by @BrandonPeterson! Be sure to pre-order the new #1 with your comic shop this week! pic.twitter.com/K8BrWpgrCS — Joshua Williamson (@Williamson_Josh) October 6, 2021

And co-writer Dennis Culver followed up with:

Meet the brand new DC superhero: DOCTOR MULTIVERSE! She debuts in JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE 1 written by @Williamson_Josh and myself on sale in November. Tell your retailer this week you want this issue and her variant cover below. Here's her character design by @BrandonPeterson: https://t.co/CdRKxcXXJc pic.twitter.com/XKUXPcRbrD — Dennis Culver ⏭🃏 (@dennisculver) October 6, 2021

Obviously, there are a lot of questions about the characters. What are her powers? What is her motivation? Will she write me a prescription for cosmic Xanax? Hopefully, at least some of those questions can be answered on November 2nd. Or, if Doctor Multiverse comes through on the third one, we won't really care anyway.

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and DENNIS CULVER

Art by ANDREI BRESSAN and BRANDON PETERSON

Cover by GARY FRANK

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | 1 of 5

Variant by JORGE FORNÉS

$5.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/2/21 After the shocking ending of Infinite Frontier, Justice League Incarnate defends the Multiverse from Darkseid across infinite Earths!

Following a devastating defeat at the hands of the one true Darkseid, the Superman of Earth-23 leads a team of superheroes from myriad worlds that includes Flashpoint Batman, China's Flash from Earth-0, Captain Carrot from Earth-26, and the brand new superhero DR. MULTIVERSE from Earth-8 in a last ditch effort to stop the end of every possible universe as we know it!

Written by Joshua Williamson and Dennis Culver with first-issue art by Brandon Peterson and Andrei Berssan and a rotating cast of artists exploring the many different worlds of the DC Multiverse, this can't-miss series is the next thrilling chapter in the Infinite Frontier saga!