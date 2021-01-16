DC Graphic Novels & Marvel Figurines From Hero Collector April 2021

Hero Collector, like last month, is early off the blocks for April 2021 solicitations through Diamond Comic Distributors. With a bunch of DC Comics hardcover graphic novels and Marvel Movie figurines.

#145 – Aquaman: Time and Tide

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCGUK145, Barcode: 977205437358445

Format: Hardcover; Print Spec: 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Peter David

Artist(s): Kirk Jarvinen

Product Description: Aquaman: Time and Tide retells Aquaman's classic origins, showing how a scorned son of Atlantis became one of the greatest heroes in the world. From his abandonment on a reef, to his upbringing by a dolphin, to his first encounter with surface dwellers, this tale chronicles the origin and ascension of the King of the Seven Seas! Plus, a bonus Aquaman tale from the Golden Age!

#146 – Superman For All Seasons

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCGUK146, Barcode: 97720543735846

Format: Hardcover; Print Spec: 208pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Jeph Loeb

Artist(s): Bjarne Hansen, Tim Sale

Product Description: An emotional examination of Clark Kent's transformation from a powerful boy into a heroic man. Told over course of four seasons in Superman's youth, this coming-of-age tale humanizes the Man of Steel in a groundbreaking story that inspired the Smallville TV series. This volume also includes a classic Superman tale from the Smallville years…

#83 – Batman: Knightquest (Part 2)

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCLUK083, Barcode: 977251498221983

Format: Hardcover; Print Spec: 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Chuck Dixon, Jo Duffy, Alan Grant, Doug Moench

Artist(s): Jim Balent, Bret Blevins, Vincent Giarrano, Tom Grummett, Barry Kitson, Mike Manley, Graham Nolan

Product Description: The saga of Bruce Wayne's fall and rise continues, as Jean-Paul Valley continues his brutal career as the Caped Crusader's replacement! As he wrestles his inner demons and the Joker himself makes a reappearance, Azrael faces a struggle between the demands of his mission… and his own humanity.

MARVEL MOVIE FIGURINES

The official and definitive collection of characters from the Marvel Studios films, meticulously rendered as 1:16 scale hand-painted resin models.

#126 – Black Widow (Endgame)

RRP: €19.99/£14.99 (not US available)

SKU: MMFUK126, Barcode: 977205951587326

Model Height: ~125mm, Model Weight: ~115g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 285mm

Product Description: Five years after "The Snap" wiped out half of all life in the galaxy, Natasha Romanov – aka Black Widow – was still picking up the pieces as an Avenger. When the chance came to undo the harm Thanos had wrought, Natasha was first to answer the call – and willing to make the ultimate sacrifice… This figurine depicts Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, in her costume from Avengers: Endgame.

#127 – Thor (Lebowski)

RRP: €19.99/£14.99 (not US available)

SKU: MMFUK127, Barcode: 977205951587327

Model Height: ~135mm, Model Weight: ~130g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 285mm

Product Description: Five years after Thanos wiped half of all life from existence, Thor was reduced to a bitter, drunken hermit living on the edge of a Norwegian village. Nicknamed "Lebowski" for his resemblance to the classic film character, Thor only returned from his self-imposed exile when the Avengers discovered a way to undo their failure. This figurine depicts Chris Hemsworth as Thor, in his exiled outfit from Avengers: Endgame.

#128 – Drax (Prison)

RRP: €19.99/£14.99 (not US available)

SKU: MMFUK128, Barcode: 977205951587328

Model Height: ~135mm, Model Weight: ~120g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 285mm

Product Description: An intergalactic prison run by the Nova Corps, the Kyln held many alien outlaws, including Drax the Destroyer! A ruthless (and extremely literal) killer, Drax joined forces with Peter Quill and the other Guardians of the Galaxy to escape prison and seek revenge on Thanos, the Mad Titan who killed his family. This figurine depicts Dave Bautista as Drax, clad in his prison jumpsuit from Guardians of the Galaxy.

MARVEL MOVIE HEAVYWEIGHT FIGURINES

This official collection of heavyweight statuettes depicts iconic Marvel Studios characters, meticulously rendered in hand-painted full cast metal and packaged in a collector's tin.

Captain America (Endgame)

RRP: $49.95 (not UK available)

SKU: MMHUK008, Barcode: 5059072009737

Material: Hand-Painted Full-Cast

Height: ~125mm, Weight: ~225g

Packaging: Collector Tin

Product Description: Five years after "The Snap" erased half of all life, the Avengers discovered a way to reclaim everything they'd lost – and Captain America returned to the fore! As timelines collided, Steve Rogers took up Thor's restored hammer, Mjolnir, proving himself worthy of the legendary weapon in the fight against Thanos! This hand-painted metal figurine depicts actor Chris Evans in that climactic battle.

The Winter Soldier (Infinity War)

RRP: $49.95 (not UK available)

SKU: MMHUK014, Barcode: 5059072009799

Material: Hand-Painted Full-Cast

Height: ~130mm, Weight: ~220g

Packaging: Collector Tin

Product Description: Rescued from HYDRA after decades as a brainwashed assassin, Bucky's treatment in Wakanda was interrupted by Thanos – whose armies were tearing the world asunder to find the last Infinity Stone. Equipped with a new cybernetic arm, Bucky returned to the fray – a hero once more! This hand-painted metal figurine depicts actor Sebastian Stan in his costume from the climactic battle of Avengers: Infinity War.

Thor (Infinity War)

RRP: $49.95 (not UK available)

SKU: MMHUK012, Barcode: 5059072009775

Material: Hand-Painted Full-Cast

Height: ~125mm, Weight: ~350g

Packaging: Collector Tin

Product Description: After Asgard's destruction, Thor led the surviving refugees to find a new home – until he ran afoul of Thanos, who slaughtered his people and murdered his brother. Driven by furious grief, Thor travelled with the Guardians of the Galaxy to seek a weapon that could slay the Mad Titan… This hand-painted metal figurine depicts actor Chris Hemsworth armed with Thor's new axe, Stormbreaker.

Loki (Avengers)

RRP: $49.95 (not UK available)

SKU: MMHUK010, Barcode: 5059072009751

Material: Hand-Painted Full-Cast

Height: ~130mm, Weight: ~250g

Packaging: Collector Tin

Product Description: The God of Mischief, brother of Thor, and a prince of Asgard – Loki was secretly a Frost Giant, adopted by King Odin as a child. He didn't take the truth well, and the resulting clash with Thor saw Loki fall into the void between worlds. There he met Thanos, the Mad Titan, and agreed to lead his armies against Earth… This hand-painted metal figurine depicts actor Tom Hiddleston in his costume from The Avengers.