DC Omnibus Watch For 2026 – Batman, Shade, Zatanna, Legion And More

Take a look at some more upcoming DC Comics Omnibuses for 2026, including Elseworlds, Hellblazer, Zatanna, Legion, Titans, Batman and more

Article Summary Explore over 30 upcoming DC Comics Omnibuses for 2026, spanning Golden, Silver, Bronze, and Modern Ages

Major releases include Elseworlds, Hellblazer, Zatanna, Batman, Titans, Legion, and Wonder Woman collections

Discover key creative runs from Tom Taylor, Paul Dini, Chip Zdarsky, Mark Waid, and more in deluxe editions

Each omnibus gathers iconic storylines, pivotal issues, and rare material in oversized hardcover formats

It's big book time, courtesy of Edelweiss, Amazon, and more with a look at some more upcoming DC Comics Omnibuses for 2026, including Golden Age, Silver Age, Bronze Age, Modern Age, New 52, Elseworlds, Hellblazer, Shade, Zatanna, Legion, Titans, Batman, Superman, Flash, and more…

Shade, the Changing Man by Peter Milligan and Chris Bachalo Omnibus Vol. 2

Peter Milligan, Chris Bachalo

10 February 2026, $125, 992 pages

Madness Evolves—And So Does Shade

Shade's body changes. His love fractures. His mind burns. From the alien absurdity of The Changing Woman to warping time alongside John Constantine, Shade's latest incarnation tests the boundaries of identity, perception, and sanity.

As the Hotel Shade hosts celestial beings and cursed pregnancies, one thing is certain—this isn't your average hero journey. It's a transformative experience that deconstructs both narrative and the self, one surreal revelation at a time

Collects Shade, the Changing Man #27–50 in its first-ever omnibus release.

John Constantine, Hellblazer by Paul Jenkins and Sean Phillips Omnibus

Paul Jenkins, Sean Phillips

24 March 2026, $150, 1248 pages

No one carries guilt like Constantine—and no one escapes it quite like him.

Paul Jenkins and Sean Phillips' run on Hellblazer forged a uniquely human John Constantine—flawed, self-loathing, and fiercely clever—who navigates trauma, time, demons, dreams, and England's haunted soul. From Aboriginal gods and King Arthur's ghosts to personal reckonings in pubs and hellscapes, Jenkins reimagines Constantine's magic not as a tool, but as a curse—and dares him to use it anyway.

This volume collects Hellblazer #51, #85–128, #250, Vertigo: Winter's Edge #1, and Hellblazer: Books of Magic #1–2.

Zatanna by Paul Dini Omnibus

Paul Dini

05 May 2026 $100, 640 pages

The enchanting Zatanna Zatara has the hottest stage act in Las Vegas. And unlike the parlor tricks peddled by other would-be Houdinis around town, Zatanna's magic is no illusion. It's real.

The dazzling Mistress of Magic can warp reality with just a few backwards words.

But the supernatural is powerful and in the wrong hands, it's deadly. So when mystical menaces start causing trouble, Zee steps in to stop them from the evil sorcerer Brother Night to possessed puppets to nightmare demons. But things get complicated fast when the foe is the ghost of someone she loves!

Superstar writer Paul Dini (Batman: The Animated Series) works his magic on this fan-favorite series, with the help of Adam Beechen (BATMAN BEYOND), Jamal Igle (SUPERGIRL), Stephane Roux (BATMAN BLACK AND WHITE), Chad Hardin (HARLEY QUINN), Cliff Chiang (WONDER WOMAN) and more. Collects Detective Comics #833-834; Zatanna: Everyday Magic #0; Black Canary and Zatanna: Bloodspell #1; DC Infinite Halloween Special #1; Zatanna #1-16; Zatanna: The Mistress of Magic #1; Secrets of Sinister House #1

Titans by Tom Taylor Omnibus

Tom Taylor, Travis Moore, Ed Rocha, Nicola Scott, Ivan Reis

10 February 2026, $100, 760 pages

The world's premier superhero team rises from the shadows to face monsters, mistrust, and the end of everything.

In the wake of the Justice League's fall, the Titans, led by Nightwing, step up to protect a world on the brink. Written by acclaimed storyteller Tom Taylor, this omnibus collects the full modern-era Titans saga, from its bold, new beginning in Blüdhaven to the chaos of DC's first-ever Titans-led crossover event, Beast World. As demons emerge, alliances fracture, and heroes are turned into monsters, the Titans must fight not only for humanity but for each other. Packed with action, heart, and high-stakes storytelling, this is the definitive modern Titans epic.

Collects Nightwing #101-104, #109-110; Titans #1-15; and Titans: Beast World #1-6.

Nightwing by Tom Taylor Omnibus Vol. 2

Tom Taylor

07 July 2026, $100, 600 pages

The heart of the DC Universe beats in Blüdhaven, where Nightwing faces devils, secrets, and the fight to protect everything he's built.

Tom Taylor's celebrated run on Nightwing continues in this explosive second omnibus, chronicling Dick Grayson's rise as a leader, a symbol of hope, and a target for the world's darkest forces. With the Titans now operating out of Blüdhaven, Nightwing faces supernatural threats such as Neron and the Grinning Man, uncovers the truth behind a shadowy secret society, and confronts a devastating smear campaign that threatens to undo everything he's fought for. This collection brings high-stakes action, emotional resonance, and character-defining moments in one of the most beloved chapters of the DC Universe.

Collects Nightwing #101-118 and Nightwing 2022 Annual #1

Suicide Squad by John Ostrander Omnibus Vol. 2

John Ostrander, Steve Erwin, Luke McDonnell, Tom Grindberg

12 May 2026, $150, 1008 pages

The mission never ends, and neither does the cost.

The explosive saga continues in Suicide Squad by John Ostrander Omnibus Vol. 2 as the infamous Task Force X dives deeper into the shadows of the DC Universe. Under the iron command of Amanda Waller, this team of expendable villains faces impossible odds, moral ambiguity, and the crushing weight of consequence. As betrayals mount and body counts rise, the line between justice and survival grows razor-thin. This volume collects more of John Ostrander's groundbreaking run that redefined the Squad as the ultimate weapon in a war that no one else will fight and that no one truly wins.

The Flash by Joshua Williamson Omnibus Vol. 3

Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows, Scott Koblish, Paul Pelletier, Howard Porter

21 July 2026, $125, 888 pages

With a legacy on the line and a city in chaos, Barry Allen races through time, tragedy, and triumph in the explosive final act of Joshua Williamson's epic run.

The race to the finish begins here! In the action-packed conclusion to Joshua Williamson's celebrated run on The Flash, Barry Allen confronts his darkest moments and fiercest enemies while discovering what it truly means to be the Fastest Man Alive. From the origin-defining "Flash: Year One" to the apocalyptic "Rogues' Reign," the timeline-shattering threat of Paradox, and a final showdown with the Reverse-Flash in "Finish Line," this omnibus delivers the full scope of Barry's heroic journey. With the fate of the Speed Force, the legacy of the Flash Family, and the very fabric of reality at stake, Barry must outrun destiny itself or lose everything. This omnibus collects pivotal milestones, epic crossovers, and the unforgettable finale to one of the most defining eras in Flash history.

Collects The Flash #70-88, #750-762, and #800; The Flash Annual (Rebirth) #3; DC Cybernetic Summer #1; and Dark Nights: Death Metal Speed Metal #1.

Dark Crisis Omnibus

Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere, Dennis Culver, Stephanie Phillips, Clay Henry

16 June 2026, $125, 992 pages

Heroes fall. Legacies rise. The future of the DC Universe begins here.

When the Justice League falls to the Great Darkness, the next generation must rise to confront a threat that spans reality itself. Legacy heroes—including Nightwing, Jon Kent, Wonder Girl, and the Flash Family—step forward as the Multiverse fractures, the villains unite, and Pariah's Dark Army pushes Earth to the brink.

This sweeping omnibus chronicles the entire Dark Crisis event and all its critical tie-ins—where nightmares take shape, timelines unravel, and hope is reborn in the most unlikely places. The DC Universe enters a new era, forged in loss and bound by legacy.

Collects Justice League #75, Dark Crisis #0 FCBD Special Edition, Dark Crisis #1–7, The Flash #783–786, Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1, I Am Batman #15, Dark Crisis: Young Justice #1–6, Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Superman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, Green Arrow, Batman, Dark Crisis: The Deadly Green #1, Dark Crisis: War Zone #1, Dark Crisis: The Dark Army #1, and Dark Crisis: Big Bang #1.

Batman by Chip Zdarsky Omnibus Vol. 1

Chip Zdarsky, Josh Adams, Belen Ortega, Jorge Jimenez, Nikola Cizmesija

28 April 2026, $125, 960 pages

A bold new era begins as Batman faces his greatest fears, robin

darkest futures, and deadliest rivals, all while Gotham burns around him.

Eisner Award-winning writer Chip Zdarsky launches an epic, character-defining run that pushes the Dark Knight to his breaking point and beyond. From the emergence of the terrifying Failsafe protocol to a bleak alternate Gotham with no Batman, Bruce Wayne is tested in body, mind, and soul. As the Gotham War erupts between Batman and Catwoman and Red Hood walks a dangerous line, alliances fracture, and the future of the city hangs in the balance. With artwork by superstar artists Jorge Jiménez, Mike Hawthorne, and more, this omnibus collects the explosive beginning of Zdarsky's acclaimed tenure and redefines what it means to be the Bat.

Collects Batman #125-138, Catwoman #57-58, Batman: Urban Legends #1-6, Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Battle Lines #1, Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Scorched Earth #1, and Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Red Hood #1-2.

Batman by James Tynion IV Omnibus Vol. 2

James Tynion IV, Jorge Jimenez, Gleb Melnikov, Greg Smallwood, Tradd Moore

24 February 2026, $125, 1000 pages

With a city on the brink and a legend under siege, James Tynion IV's explosive Gotham saga reaches its breaking point in this era-defining omnibus.

Gotham teeters on the edge of transformation as the Dark Knight confronts a terrifying new vision of the future. With the rise of the authoritarian Magistrate and the return of a more-dangerous-than-ever Scarecrow, Batman is pushed to his limits in the acclaimed Fear State saga. Collecting the second half of Tynion's bold run—including "The Cowardly Lot," "Fear State Alpha" and "Omega," key issues from The Joker series, and revealing Secret Files , this collection brings together a sweeping narrative of chaos, control, and the unbreakable will of Gotham's protector. Featuring stunning art from Jorge Jiménez and a host of top talent, this omnibus cements Tynion's Batman as a definitive era in the Dark Knight's legacy.

Collects Batman #52; Batman #106-117, Detective Comics #1027, Batman Black & White #1, The Joker #5-15, The Joker 2021 Annual #1, Batman Secret Files: The Gardener #1, Batman Secret Files: Peacekeeper #1, Batman Secret Files: Miracle Molly #1, Batman: Fear State: Alpha #1, and Batman: Fear State: Omega #1.

Batman: Urban Legends Omnibus Vol. 1

Chip Zdarsky, Stephanie Phillips, Matt Rosenberg, Marcus To, Laura Braga

26 May 2026, $100, 760 pages

The shadows of Gotham hide more than just Batman—these are the untold stories of the city's broken heroes, bold outlaws, and haunted legends.

This omnibus collects the complete first year of the acclaimed anthology series that dives deep into corners of Gotham City too dangerous or too personal for the spotlight. Featuring gripping tales from top-tier talent including Chip Zdarsky, Matthew Rosenberg, Vita Ayala, and Mark Russell, it showcases stories of Red Hood's painful reckoning with his past, Grifter's deadly entanglement with secret organizations, Batman's mystical team-ups, and even heartfelt moments with DC's Super-Pets. Bold, diverse, and action-packed, this is a sweeping collection of Gotham's many legends, where every vigilante has a voice, and every alley has a story.

Collects Batman: Urban Legends #1-16.

Elseworlds: Justice League Omnibus Vol. 1

Mark Waid, Tom Veitch, Alex Ross, Frank Gomez

19 May 2026, $150, 1144 pages

Familiar heroes. Unfamiliar worlds. The Justice League like you've never seen it before.

What happens when the world's greatest heroes are set loose in the multiverse of might-have-beens? Elseworlds: Justice League Omnibus Vol. 1 launches the thrilling tradition of reimagining DC's iconic team across bold, bizarre, and breathtaking new realities. From dystopian uprisings and mythic realms to noir-tinged cities and power-shifted worlds, these stories twist the destinies of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the League into visions both haunting and heroic. This collection gathers a wide-ranging selection of tales where everything you know is upended, and every legend is reborn.

Includes the following stories from the Elseworlds line and related alternate-universe tales: Justice League America Annual #8, #10, Justice League International Annual #5, Guy Gardner: Warrior Annual #2, Green Lantern Annual #3, #5, Aquaman Annual #2, The Flash Annual #7, #9, Wonder Woman Annual #5, Kamandi: At Earth's End #1–6, Kingdom Come #1–4, League of Justice #1–2, Superman/Batman Doom Link Kenner Custom Comic, The Golden Age #1–4

Elseworlds: Superman Omnibus Vol. 1

David Michelinie

07 April 2026 $150, 1240 pages

What If Superman's Story Took a Different Path? Discover the Man of Steel Reimagined

Elseworlds: Superman Omnibus Vol. 1 collects some of the most imaginative and daring reinterpretations of the Man of Steel ever published. In these alternate realities, Superman's origin, identity, and destiny are reshaped by new settings, ideologies, and mythologies. From medieval kingdoms to dystopian futures, this deluxe hardcover features stories by acclaimed writers David Michelinie and Tom Peyer, with stunning artwork by Kieron Dwyer and Mike Collins. This volume includes Superman: Speeding Bullets, Superman: Kal, Superman: The Dark Side, Superman/Wonder Woman: Whom Gods Destroy, and many more Elseworlds classics—each exploring what happens when the world's greatest hero walks a different path.

Elseworlds: Batman Omnibus Vol. 1

Doug Moench, Kelley Jones

17 March 2026, $175, 1376 pages

The Dark Knight reimagined across worlds that never were and futures that may yet come.

Step into the shadows of alternate realities where Gotham's protector is reborn again and again in twisted, wondrous, and unexpected forms. Elseworlds: Batman Omnibus Vol. 1 collects some of the most imaginative and genre-bending tales in DC history, where familiar myths are fractured and reassembled into something entirely new. Witness Batman hunt Jack the Ripper in Victorian London, wield a Green Lantern ring, battle Dracula as a creature of the night, and face terror as a Frankenstein-like experiment gone wrong. With appearances from Catwoman, Robin, Houdini, and even an apocalyptic Brotherhood of the Bat, this omnibus showcases the boundless creativity of the Elseworlds line, where the only rule is that there are no rules.

Collects Batman Annual #18; Detective Comics Annual #7; Batman: Gotham by Gaslight #1; Batman: Holy Terror #1; Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight Annual #4; Batman & Dracula: Red Rain #1; Batman: Master of the Future #1; Robin Annual #3; Robin 3000 #1-2; Batman:

The Blue, the Grey, and the Bat #1; Batman: Shadow of the Bat Annual #2; Batman/Houdini: The Devil's Workshop #1; Catwoman Annual #1; Batman: Dark Joker; The Wild #1; Batman: In Darkest Knight #1; Batman: Castle of the Bat #1; Batman: Bloodstorm #1; Batman: Knight Gallery #1; Batman: Man-Bat #1-3; and Batman: Brotherhood of the Bat #1.

New Teen Titans Omnibus Vol. 2 (2026 Edition)

Marv Wolfman, George Perez, Jim Aparo

24 March 2026, $100, 640 pages

Marv Wolfman and George Pérez's TEEN TITANS was the best-selling title on the stands in the early 1980s and is now available in hardcover form!

Crafted by comics legend Marv Wolfman, the Teen Titans super-team features greater dangers, fiercer emotions and more tangled relationships than any that had come before! For the first time in hardcover the Teen Titans' stuggles and victories are collected in NEW TEEN TITANS VOL. 2 OMNIBUS NEW EDITION.

Featuring classic New Teen Titans members Robin, Raven, Kid Flash, Cyborg, Changeling, Starfire and Wonder Girl as they work together against the Church of Brother Blood. The series includes a surprise guest appearance from the Omega Men and Batman! This hardcover collection also features many first character appearances such as Brother Blood, Mother Mayhem, Sister Serenity and more!

Wonder Woman by George Perez Omnibus Vol. 2 (New Edition)

George Perez, Chris Marrinan, Colleen Doran, Cynthia Martin, Jill Thompson

28 July 2026, $75, 552 pages

More than four decades after making her debut in ALL STAR COMICS #8, the World's Greatest Heroine was comprehensively reimagined in 1986 by legendary comics creator George Pérez—and this new incarnation of DC Comics' fabled Amazon Princess quickly rose to unprecedented levels of popular and critical acclaim.

Working with such talented collaborators as Len Wein, Mindy Newell, Chris Marrinan, Jill Thompson and Tom Grummett, Pérez went on to craft Wonder Woman's adventures for years, spinning masterful stories that ranged from heart-stopping battles with the Titans of myth to heartwarming interludes with Diana's trusted network of friends.

Now, for the first time, these treasured tales from the 1980s are available in a comprehensive omnibus edition, featuring some of the most exciting moments of DC's Modern Age!

This second volume of the deluxe hardcover series collects issues #25-45 of the historic title together with WONDER WOMAN ANNUAL #2, and features a special bonus gallery of archival art and information.

Legends Omnibus

John Byrne

21 April 2026, $100, 784 pages

The Birth of a New DC Era—LEGENDS Rewrites the Rules of Heroism

Legends Omnibus collects the complete 6-issue Legends miniseries and its expansive tie-ins across Action Comics, Justice League of America, Blue Beetle, Cosmic Boy, Green Lantern Corps, Warlord, and more. Written by John Byrne, Jerry Ordway, and Paul Levitz, and illustrated by Ernie Colón and Keith Giffen, this landmark event reshaped the DC Universe following Crisis on Infinite Earths. As Darkseid manipulates Earth's perception of heroes, a new generation rises—including the Suicide Squad and the modern Justice League. This omnibus captures the full scope of the crossover that redefined heroism for a new era.

Superman: Brainiac Reborn Omnibus

Roger Stern

09 June 2026, $150, 1144 pages

The Ultimate Battle of Minds—Superman vs. Brainiac Across Time

Superman: Brainiac Reborn Omnibus collects a sweeping saga of Superman's most cerebral and dangerous foe—Brainiac. Spanning key issues from Action Comics, Superman, and Adventures of Superman between 1989 and 1996, this volume showcases the evolution of Brainiac from a classic villain to a terrifying force of intellect and manipulation. As Superman faces threats to Metropolis, his identity, and even reality itself, Brainiac's schemes grow more insidious, culminating in battles that test the Man of Steel's strength, will, and compassion. Featuring stories by Roger Stern and stunning artwork by Jerry Ordway, this omnibus is a must-have for fans of Superman's most iconic confrontations.

Superman: New Krypton Saga Omnibus Vol. 1

Geoff Johns, Gary Frank

03 February 2026, $125, 992 pages

A world of Kryptonians has risen—and Earth may not survive their arrival. As Superman's people return to claim a new home, tensions erupt between humanity and the last sons and daughters of Krypton. Can Superman protect both worlds, or will he be forced to choose?

Superman: New Krypton Saga Omnibus Vol. 1 collects the first half of the epic storyline that redefined Superman's mythos for a new era. This volume includes Action Comics #866–879, Supergirl #35–43 and Annual #1, Superman #681–690 and Annual #14, Superman: New Krypton Special #1, Superman: World of New Krypton #1–5, World of New Krypton Special #1, Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen Special #1, Adventure Comics Special Featuring the Guardian #1, Manhunter #1 and #6, and The Flash #12.

As General Zod rises and the Kryptonian city of Kandor is restored, Superman must navigate political intrigue, alien diplomacy, and the growing threat of war between worlds.

Superman: Action Comics by Dan Jurgens Omnibus Vol. 2

Dan Jurgens, Ian Churchill, Patrick Zircher, Jack Herbert

14 July 2026, $100, 704 pages

Truth, legacy, and the cost of heroism collide in this powerhouse Superman volume.

From global invasions to cosmic reckonings, Dan Jurgens delivers a defining chapter in the modern era of the Man of Steel. Superman confronts enemies from his deepest past—General Zod, Cyborg Superman, Mr. Oz—and reunites the Super-Family in battles that span time, space, and multiversal truths. These stories reflect the shifting meaning of hope and identity in a world constantly on the brink.

This omnibus includes material from Action Comics #977–1000, #1051–1057, Superman – Action Comics: The Oz Effect Deluxe Edition #1, Action Comics Special #1, The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special #1, and Superman: Lois and Clark – Doom Rising #1.

Legion of Super-Heroes Five Years Later Omnibus Vol. 2 (New Edition)

Mark Waid, Ty Templeton, Tom Bierbaum, Chris Gardner, Jeff Moy

07 April 2026 $175 1328 pages

It's the Legion of Super-Heroes like you've never seen them before, as the heroes of the 30th-century continue one of their boldest and most controversial eras!

As DC's 30th century super-team, the Legion of Super-Heroes had always stood as a shining example of futuristic optimism–but that changed in 1989 with a new Legion of Super-Heroes series that brought the timeline forward five years. In this even further future, the United Planets became a darker place, with familiar characters changed and the Earth overtaken by alien invaders–and the team reunited to take on these dangerous new threats.

Now this bold and controversial part of DC history is finally collected in a second omnibus edition, from the creative team of DC legend Keith Giffen and Tom and Mary Bierbaum! Includes L.E.G.I.O.N. #69-70. Legion of Super-Heroes #40-61, Legion of Super-Heroes Annual #4, Legion of Super-Heroes Annual #5, Legionnaires #1-18, Legionnaires Annual #1, ,Valor #20-23, and Who's Who Update 1993 #1.

The Flash by Mark Waid Omnibus Vol. 3

Mark Waid, Josh Hood, Oscar Jimenez, Ethan Van Sciver, John Byrne

17 February 2026, $150, 1184 pages

The Fastest Man Alive races through legacy, loss, and limitless speed.

Mark Waid's legendary run on The Flash charges forward in this third omnibus, packed with pulse-pounding speedster action and deep emotional stakes. Wally West faces powerful new threats, uncovers long-buried family secrets, and forges bonds with the past, present, and future of the Flash legacy. From the debut of the mysterious Cobalt Blue to the reality-shattering arrival of Walter West, this volume features unforgettable moments, iconic team-ups, and multiversal mayhem that helped redefine what it means to wear the lightning. A must-have for fans of the Scarlet Speedster's most influential era.

Collects The Flash #142-162, The Flash Annual #10-13, Showcase '96 #12, Green Lantern/Flash: Faster Friends Part 1 #1, Flash/Green Lantern: Faster Friends Part 2 #2, The Flash Secret Files and Origins#1-2, Speed Force #1, The Life Story of the Flash #1, The Flash 80-Page Giant #1-2, and Flash One Million #1.

The Flash: The Road to Rebirth Omnibus

Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, Ivan Reis, Phil Jimenez

14 April 2026, $125, 872 pages

When everything moves faster, so do the consequences.

In this pulse-pounding omnibus, Barry Allen tries to outrun his past—but the future keeps catching up. From the nightmare visions of Reverse-Flash to the seismic shifts of "Flash War," this is a saga of identity, sacrifice, and the burden of being the fastest. Spanning eras and crises, this definitive edition speeds through The Flash's most transformative arcs as Barry, Wally, and the Flash Family struggle to hold together what matters most: each other.

This omnibus collects The Flash #25–52, The Flash Annual #3, Secret Origins #7, The Flash: Futures End #1, and DC Universe: Rebirth #1

Batman: The Bronze Age Omnibus Vol. 1

John J. Miller, Mike Friedrich, John Giunta, Neal Adams, Irving Novick

28 July 2026 1064 pages

The Dark Knight enters a new era of grit, mystery, and psychological depth in this sweeping Bronze Age collection.

Step into the shadows of Gotham City as Batman evolves from colorful crime-fighter to brooding detective in Batman: The Bronze Age Omnibus Vol. 1. This definitive hardcover collection gathers the Caped Crusader's earliest Bronze Age adventures, a transformative period that redefined the character for a new generation. Featuring iconic storytelling from some of the most influential creators in comics history, this volume showcases Batman as a solitary guardian navigating a darker, more complex world—setting the stage for the legend he would become. A must-have for fans and collectors, this omnibus marks the beginning of a bold new chapter in the Dark Knight's legacy.

DC Universe Bronze Age Omnibus by Jack Kirby (New Edition)

Jack Kirby, Jack Kirby

30 June 2026, $175, 1472 pages

In the world of comic books, few writers or artists loom as large as the legendary Jack Kirby. By the early 1970s, he'd already spent 30 pioneering years innovating and exploring the comics art form.

After a groundbreaking decade at Marvel, Kirby returned to DC Comics and immediately began crafting some of his best-loved works, most notably his cosmic epic, the Fourth World saga. For anyone but Jack Kirby, this colossal masterpiece would have been contribution enough to the DC canon, but "the King" spent that same period revitalizing all corners of the DC Universe, from superhero antics to experimental horror to wartime realism, and creating such unforgettable characters as Etrigan the Demon and OMAC.

This volume pulls together more than 1,400 pages of these "other" Kirby comics from the 1970s and 1980s, featuring the Demon, the Sandman, the Losers and more!

Collects stories from In the Days of the Mob #1-2, Spirit World #1, Weird Mystery Tales #1-3, The Demon #1-16, The Sandman #1-6, OMAC #1-8, Our Fighting Forces #151-162, Super Powers (Vol. 1) #1-5, Super Powers (Vol. 2) #1-6 and many more!

For the first time, DC collects the 1970s and 1980s short-run comics by prolific writer/artist Jack Kirby in one massive hardcover featuring the Demon, OMAC, Super Powers, The Losers and many more.

Justice League of America: The Bronze Age Omnibus Vol. 1 (New Edition)

Len Wein, Mike Friedrich, Gardner Fox, Dennis O'Neil, Mike Sekowsky

23 June 2026, $125, 856 pages

One of the greatest eras in the history of the Justice League of America starts here.

The beginning of the 1970s saw the heroes of the JLA trading in their secret New England cave hideout for the Earth-orbiting Satellite HQ. Plus, the League started expanding its lineup to include even more characters, such as the Elongated Man and the Red Tornado! Throw in team-ups with the classic Justice Society of America and the returned Seven Soldiers of Victory, and it&;s easy to see why these stories became fan-favorite epics.

These cosmic tales turned the Justice League of America into the legends of the DC Universe that they are today, and are gathered for the first time in this expansive collection. JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA: THE BRONZE AGE OMNIBUS VOLUME ONE begins the famed super-team's Bronze Age exploits from JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA #77-113, and includes a foreword by veteran comic writer Roy Thomas.

Teen Titans: The Bronze Age Omnibus (2026 Edition)

Bob Kanigher, Bob Haney, Nick Cardy, George Tuska, Arthur Saaf

19 May 2026 $100, 792 pages

When TEEN TITANS first hit newsstands, the book featured a group of carefree heroes-in-training with hip lingo and wacky adventures.

But within a few years, both the characters and the subject matter would mature considerably as the team said good-bye to the swinging '60s and entered the Bronze Age of comic books!

As college-aged young adults, the Bronze Age Titans confronted bigger, more dangerous villains all across the world (and even in outer space!), as well as the real-world issues of war, protest and gang violence back on the home front.

TEEN TITANS: THE BRONZE AGE OMNIBUS collects stories from TEEN TITANS #25-53, THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #94, #102 and #149, and BATMAN FAMILY #6, #8-9, from such talented writers and artists as Nick Cardy, Bob Haney, Bob Rozakis, George Tuska and more.

Robin: The Bronze Age Omnibus (New Edition)

Bob Rozakis, Gerry Conway, Jim Aparo, Don Heck

21 April 2026, $125, 912 pages

The 1970s stories of Batman's sidekick Robin, now college age, are collected for the very first time!

In these stories from the late 1960s and the 1970s, Robin has moved out from the shadow of Batman to attend college, where he continues to battle crime. Collecting dozens of stories from BATMAN, DETECTIVE COMICS, BATMAN FAMILY and more, this hardcover includes tales in which Robin deals with bullying, motorcycle gangs, campus speech and much more.

Collects BATMAN #192, #202, #203, #227, #229-231, #234-236, #239, #240-242, #244, #245, #248, #250, #252, #254, #259, #333, #337-339 and #341-343; DETECTIVE COMICS #390-391, #394, #395, #398-403, #445, #447, #450, #451 and #481-485; BATMAN FAMILY #1, #3 and #4-9 and 11-20; WORLD'S FINEST COMICS #200 and DC COMICS PRESENTS #31 and #58.

The Joker: The Bronze Age Omnibus (New Edition)

Martin Pasko, Elliot Maggin, Dennis O'Neil, Irv Novick, Jose Garcia-Lopez

24 February 2026, $125, 832 pages

The Joker's greatest tales from the 1970s are collected in one massive hardcover featuring appearances by Batman, Robin, Catwoman and many more!

He has been the thorn in the side of the Caped Crusader for years, always there to confound Batman and his allies before their own genius and heroics halt whatever crazy scheme has hatched from his maniacal mind. As the swinging '60s moved into the troubled '70s, so, too, did the Joker shift into something new. The Bronze Age Joker was a step away from Cesar Romero's comical portrayal in the Batman TV series toward the diabolical maniac that would eventually plaque the Batman of the modern era. The Clown Prince of Crime had come into his own, both in his own comic book series and in his psyche, or lack thereof…

Justice League of America: The Silver Age Omnibus Vol. 1 (New Edition)

Gardner Fox, Mike Sekowsky

07 July 2026, $125, 896 pages

A massive hardcover collecting JLA's earliest adventures from 1960-1964.

This begins with the three Brave and the Bold appearances, then moves into the JLA's own long-running title, with wonderful covers by Murphy Anderson and interior art by Mike Sekowsky and Bernard Sachs. Many of the covers and stories here are icons of the early Silver Age, including the first cross-overs with the 1940s Justice Society, and lots of iconic villains.

And all this starring all the newly-recreated Silver Age DC heroes: The Flash, Green Lantern, The Atom and Martian Manhunter. And the continuing DC Comics icons: Wonder Woman, Superman, Green Arrow, Aquaman. Later on we are joined by The Black Canary, Dr. Midnite.

Gardner Fox, prolific DC writer in the 1940s and author of many of the original Justice Society stories, is here writing EVERY story here. How's THAT for continuity?

Includes the famous stories "Crisis on Earth-One," "Crisis on Earth-Two," and "Crisis on Earth-Three."

Supergirl: The Silver Age Omnibus Vol. 1 (New Edition)

Leo Dorfman, Jerry Siegel, Otto Binder, Jim Mooney

09 June 2026, $100, 688 pages

Making her comics debut in ACTION COMICS #252, from 1959, the Girl of Steel quickly became Superman's secret weapon in his battle for Truth, Justice and the American Way–and a key hero in the DC Universe.

In this initial stories, Supergirl, like her cousin Superman a survivor of the planet Krypton, adjusts to life on Earth with her adoptive parents, the Danvers. The stories alternate between smalltown slice of life tales about boys who must be shown that magic can be real, Supergirl's own efforts to master her new powers, and time-travelling jaunts into the far future and past. Plus: How can Supergirl babysit a Superman who's been mysteriously transformed into an infant?

Collects stories from ACTION COMICS #252-307

Batman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 3 (New Edition)

Donald Clough Cameron, Bill Finger, Bob Kane, Jerry Robinson, Jack Burnley

31 March 2026, $100, 784 pages

This third BATMAN: THE GOLDEN AGE OMNIBUS includes dozens of stories from the early 1940s!

Witness the Dynamic Duo battle evil-doers including the Penguin, the Joker, Two-Face and many more. These tales were written and illustrated by such luminaries as Bob Kane, Bill Finger, Gardner Fox, Jerry Robinson, and more.

Collects DETECTIVE COMICS #75-91, BATMAN #16-25, and stories from WORLD'S FINEST COMICS #10-14.

Green Arrow: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 1 (New Edition)

Joe Samachson, George Papp, Alvin Schwartz, Joe Greene, Cliff Young

17 February 2026, $100, 792 pages

In 1941, during the peak of the Golden Age of Comics, the Green Arrow made his debut.

Armed with only a bow and a quiver full of arrows, the Emerald Archer and his teen sidekick Speedy must battle corrupt gangsters, evil Nazis and deadly super-villains as a modern day Robin Hood. These adventures also included the debut of some of Oliver Queen and Roy Harper's greatest weapons in their war on crime, such as the Arrowplane and an assortment of trick arrows!

These groundbreaking classic stories—which started Green Arrow's decades-spanning fandom—are gathered for the first time in this singular, expansive hardcover collection.

GREEN ARROW: THE GOLDEN AGE OMNIBUS VOLUME ONE collects for the first time ever all of the Emerald Archer's adventures from MORE FUN COMICS #73-107, ADVENTURE COMICS #103-117 and WORLD'S FINEST COMICS #7-28 and includes a foreword by legendary comics writer Roy Thomas.

Catwoman: The New 52 Omnibus Vol. 1

Ann Nocenti, Judd Winick, Adriana Melo

10 March 2026, $100, 736 pages

A thief, a vigilante, a legend in leather—Catwoman walks a razor's edge.

Selina Kyle is many things: a thief, a survivor, a seductress, a reluctant hero—and in the pages of DC's New 52, she becomes a force Gotham City can't ignore. From thrilling heists to high-stakes betrayals, this complete collection chronicles Catwoman's dangerous dance with Batman, her fiery partnership with Spark, her deadly clashes with the Penguin and Joker's Daughter, and her descent into Gotham's criminal underworld.

Whether she's stealing Eclipso's Black Diamond or fighting side-by-side with the Justice League of America, Catwoman is never far from chaos—or control.

Batman: Detective Comics: The New 52 Omnibus Vol. 2

Christy Marx, Patrick Olliffe, Aaron Lopresti, John Layman

02 June 2026, $150, 1096 pages

A city in chaos. A legacy in question. Welcome to Gotham's most explosive era of mystery, madness, and reinvention.

The second volume of Detective Comics: The New 52 Omnibus continues Gotham's descent into shadows as the World's Greatest Detective faces dark visions, deadly conspiracies, and a new mantle of the Bat. From the mind-bending "Gothtopia" to the gritty realism of "Icarus" and the ideological chaos of "Anarky," this era redefines what it means to protect Gotham. As Bruce Wayne grapples with corruption, loss, and identity, a new Batman, Jim Gordon in a mechanized suit, rises to defend the city in his own way. Featuring gripping work by writers John Layman, Francis Manapul, and Peter J. Tomasi and art from some of DC's finest, this omnibus collects a thrilling chapter in the legacy of the Dark Knight, where the line between hero and symbol is tested like never before.

Collects Catwoman #27-28, Batgirl #27, Birds of Prey #27-28, Detective Comics #25-52, Batwing #27, Detective Comics Annual #3, Secret Origins #2 and #10, Detective Comics: Futures End #1, Convergence: Justice League #1, and Detective Comics: Endgame #1.

Earth 2: The New 52 Omnibus Vol. 1

James Robinson, Nicola Scott

03 March 2026, $125, 936 pages

A shattered world. A new generation of heroes. The war for Earth-2 begins.

In the wake of unspeakable tragedy, a new age of heroes rises on a parallel Earth unlike any you've seen before. Earth 2: The New 52 Omnibus Vol. 1 collects the epic saga from acclaimed writers James Robinson and Tom Taylor, reimagining the Justice Society in a world ravaged by war, ruled by fear, and on the brink of total annihilation. From the emergence of Flash, Green Lantern, and Hawkgirl to the rise of a mysterious new Batman and the arrival of Val-Zod, the pacifist Superman, this sweeping omnibus chronicles humanity's last hope against the forces of Apokolips. With unforgettable stakes, explosive reinvention, and emotional depth, this is not just another Earth—it's the fight for its very soul.

Collects DC Universe Presents #0, Earth 2 #0-26, Earth 2 Annual #1-2, Batman/Superman #1-4, Earth 2 Feat Desaad #15.1 and Earth 2 Feat Solomon Grundy #15.2, Earth 2: World's End #10, and Earth 2: Futures End #1.

