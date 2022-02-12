DC To Publish Diana & Nubia, Sequel To Diana, Princess Of The Amazons

Diana, Princess Of The Amazons by Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, and Victoria Ying has been a hit kids graphic novel for DC Comics, and to that degree later this year, they are publishing the sequel, introducing a familiar DC Comics Wonder Woman character to the mix, in Diana and Nubia: Princesses of the Amazons.

Diana, Princess of the Amazons was only the beginning: Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, and Victoria Ying team up again to continue the adventure! Princess Nubia loves her mothers, their home on Themyscira, and all of her Amazon aunties. But she's still lonely sometimes. It's hard being the only kid on an island full of adults! She just wishes that things could be different. And then, one morning, things are different. There's a stranger sharing her bedroom…and the interloper Diana insists that it's her room! And their parents think they're both just being pests, they've always shared a room. What is happening?! Could it be that wishing into Hera's Ear on the night of the solstice worked? Will Nubia get to keep this strange new sister? Does she even want to?

Diana and Nubia: Princesses of the Amazons. will be published on the 8th of November, 2022. And, to remind you, this was Diana, Princess Of The Amazons.

From New York Times bestselling authors Shannon Hale and Dean Hale comes a story about making mistakes, learning the hard way, and growing up to become a hero. Eleven-year-old Diana has an almost perfect life on the island of Themyscira. But even though she has a loving mother and many "aunties," she is an only child. The only child on the entire island, in fact. Every other person on the island is an adult who's the best in their trade and mighty in body, while Diana is small, sometimes clumsy, and not particularly good at anything. She's not Wonder Woman…yet. What Diana needs is someone her own age whom to talk to. Taking matters into her own hands, she creates a playmate out of clay. It's all fun and games for a while, until things get out of control and Diana has to decide whether she's made a new friend…or a monster!