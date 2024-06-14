Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Power, Last Halloween, september 2024

DC Comics September 2024 Solicits In Full, With Batman & Catwoman

DC Comics September 2024 solicits and solicitations are upon us, as Absolute Power continues to kick off and launches a new Super Son comic book.

Article Summary DC's September 2024 solicitations reveal a thrilling lineup including Batman & Catwoman adventures.

Absolute Power event continues, featuring Superman, with a tie-in launching the Super Son comic.

Jeph Loeb returns with Batman: The Long Halloween - The Last Halloween, closing an influential saga.

New storylines kick off across key titles like Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, and the Outsiders.

DC Comics September 2024 solicits and solicitations are upon us, as Absolute Power continues to kick off and launches a new Super Son comic book, as the Last Halloween gets its Last Halloween, as original broken by Bleeding Cool. And Batman and Catwoman are together again…

BATMAN #152

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by MIKE HAWTHORNE and ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO

Backup by Kelly Thompson and Mattia De Iulis

Cover by Salvador Larroca

Variant covers by Guillem March and Dave Johnson

1:25 cover by Belén Ortega

1:50 variant cover by Joëlle Jones

Artist Spotlight variant cover by Nicola Scott

Hispanic Heritage Month variant cover by José Luis García-López & Joe Prado $4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/4/24

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN!

In a thrilling Absolute Power tie-in, Batman and Catwoman must find the key to Amanda Waller's plans in an extremely remote—and shockingly dangerous—location! Living (dying?) up to their name, some of the Suicide Squad won't be coming back from their mission, but will Batman and Catwoman stay free to fight another day?! Plus, a Birds of Prey backup finds the Birds facing Waller's minions in an unexpected adventure!

BATMAN THE LONG HALLOWEEN: THE LAST HALLOWEEN #1

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art by EDUARDO RISSO

Cover by TIM SALE

Variant covers by EDUARDO RISSO and JIM LEE 1:25 variant cover by EDUARDO RISSO

1:50 variant cover by TIM SALE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 9/25/24

In 1996, writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale teamed up for Batman: The Long Halloween, an award-winning 13-chapter saga that spawned multiple sequels and stands as the most influential Batman story of its era. Now, Loeb returns to the world of The Long Halloween for its long-anticipated final act: Batman: The Last Halloween, an all-new 10-part mystery continuing the story from 2021's The Long Halloween Special. In each issue, Loeb will be joined by one of the top artists in comics, in a beautiful and lovingly crafted tribute to Sale's art and legacy.

In issue one, Gotham City learns to fear Halloween once more as a terrible event threatens to destroy Jim Gordon's life and puts Batman and Robin's teamwork to the test more than ever before. In a city of liars, masked vigilantes, and criminals…can anyone be trusted?

BATMAN THE LONG HALLOWEEN: THE LAST HALLOWEEN #0

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art by TIM SALE

Cover by TIM SALE

$3.99 US | 48 pages | One-Shot | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 9/18/24

Prelude to Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween!

You thought you knew the whole story of Batman: The Long Halloween…you were wrong! Reprinting the final collaboration between legendary creators Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, this special uncovers a deadly mystery that could destroy Batman, Commissioner Gordon, Two-Face, and…well, that would be telling, wouldn't it? Don't miss out on this special reprint of the prelude to THE LAST HALLOWEEN.

ABSOLUTE POWER #3

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by IVÁN TALAVERA, CARLA COHEN, MIKE DEODATO JR., STEPHEN BLISS, and MARC ASPINALL

Raised UV variant cover by TREVOR HAIRSINE

Connecting Variant cover (7 OF 12) by JOHN TIMMS

Power Participation cover by MARK SPEARS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/4/24

Our heroes are on the run following the Trinity of Evil's devastating attack on the fortress of Solitude! With Superman's headquarters in ruin and the super-powers on Planet Earth in the clutches of Amanda Waller, Failsafe, and the Brainiac Queen…is this the end of the line? No way—the resistance lives on! Using fortress technology cobbled together by Mr. Terrific and Air Wave, Earth's last hope have retreated to Themyscira, home to Wonder Woman and famously suspicious of outsiders. Can Superman, Batman, and the rest of the depowered heroes strike an alliance with these elite Amazonian fighters? All this, and a mad mayday from Barry Allen as DC's war for Absolute Power rages on!

ABSOLUTE POWER: SUPER SON

Written by SINA GRACE and NICOLE MAINES

Art by JOHN TIMMS and TRAVIS MERCER

Cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO and REIKO MURAKAMI Foil cover by JOHN TIMMS

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/18/24

Jonathan Kent has suffered more than most at the hand of the Trinity of Evil—but the son of Superman will summon the will to FIGHT BACK. In this special, over-sized edition of Absolute Power, we'll travel to the depths of despair as one of the most powerful beings on planet Earth must reckon with his own past to save his future…and the road to recovery will pave the way for a critical new chapter in the journey of the Super Son. It's a clash of power, a tale of self-discovery, and the start of a new dream in Absolute Power: Super Son!

SUPERMAN #18

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by FRANCESCO MATTINA, W. SCOTT FORBES, and SWEENEY BOO 1:25 variant cover by AL BARRIONUEVO

Artist Spotlight variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/18/24

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN!

Waller has the powerless heroes of the DC Universe on the ropes! Can the powerless Superman and Zatanna find the mystical map to the Dark Roads in time to get some major back-up?! Lex Luthor, Lois Lane, Mercy, Jimmy, and Silver Banshee are on the run from the superpowered Amazos but find themselves pulled into a battle for the soul of Metropolis! Don't miss the shocking cliffhanger that impacts the future of the Superman titles!

WONDER WOMAN #13

Written by TOM KING

Art by TONY S. DANIEL

Cover by TONY S. DANIEL

Variant covers by PHIL JIMENEZ and STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

1:25 variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Artist spotlight variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/18/24

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN!

Gamorra found! Wonder Woman and Robin have finally located Amanda Waller's super jail holding the powerless heroes they once fought alongside. Can the new dynamic duo break them out before they become trapped themselves? An undercover ally may hold the key to everything!

GREEN ARROW #16

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Cover by PHIL HESTER

Variant cover by MATT TAYLOR

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/25/24

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN

Team Arrow is up against a wall. And it's not Amanda Waller. It's her agent of destruction Bright. Who is Bright and why does he hate Green Arrow, and his family? Ollie must decide if he should save his family, even if it means they become locked up in Waller's super-prison!

GREEN LANTERN #15

Written by JEREMY ADAMS and PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by FERNANDO PASARÍN, OCLAIR ALBERT, and MONTOS

Cover by ARIEL COLÓN

Variant covers by CHRIS SAMNEE and SIMONE DI MEO

1:25 variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

Artist Spotlight variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Hispanic Heritage Month variant cover by JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ & JOE PRADO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/11/24

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN

Hal has a problem…He needs to charge his ring, but the entrance to the Power Battery is a continent away. Plus, the skies over Earth are patrolled by Amanda Waller's modified Amazos, which leaves Hal with one choice…to ride into the Danger Zone! Don't worry, he totally got permission to use the Batplane for this mission *wink*. Plus, John Stewart's tale from Green Lantern: War Journal spills out into the battlefield of a new struggle brewing on the horizon…

ABSOLUTE POWER: ORIGINS #3

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by ALITHA MARTINEZ and NORM RAPMUND

Cover by EDWIN GALMON

Variant cover by KEN LASHLEY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/25/24

Amanda Waller's journey has brought her to hell and back—from the blood-soaked streets of Chicago to the over-the-top exploits of her very own Task Force X (aka the Suicide Squad). Now, with the clock ticking on ultimate victory over the metahumans of Planet Earth, the origin of DC's most methodical menace draws to a close. But what secrets lie within the terrifying alien mind of the Brainiac Queen—and will the Wall survive the very seeds she herself has sown? All this and Rustam's revenge in the finale of Absolute Power: Origins.

ABSOLUTE POWER: TASK FORCE VII #6

Written by STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

Art by KHARY RANDOLPH

Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant covers by LEIRIX, KHARY RANDOLPH, and STEPHEN PLATT Connecting variant cover (10 OF 12) by JOHN TIMMS

Foil Variant cover by DAN MORA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/11/24

Amanda Waller comes for the Amazons after they assist the heroes in their battle for survival! Will her weapon with the powers of the beloved champion of the island of Themyscira be able to unlock its secrets? Or will Queen Nubia and her sisters-in-arms send this robot straight to the Underworld?

ABSOLUTE POWER: TASK FORCE VII #7

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art by FRAN GALÁN

Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant covers by RAHZZAH, TOM RANEY, and STEPHEN PLATT Connecting variant cover (11 OF 12) by JOHN TIMMS

Foil cover by DAN MORA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/25/24

The Trinity of Evil achieve total domination over Earth's super-powered protectors! But what of the heroes NOT of this Earth? Just as Kal-El

of Krypton before him, J'onn J'onzz of Mars has felt the devastating effects of Waller's Task Force VII fighters as they continue their mission of siphoning metahuman power across the globe…but hope glimmers even in the face of the ghastly Global Guardian, and a new generation of fighters from every corner of the world have joined forces to rise up! It's the finale of Task Force VII as we near the grand finale of the epic Absolute Power event!

BATMAN: THE BARBARIAN #1

Written by GREG SMALLWOOD

Art and cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN and KELLEY JONES

Foil variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN

1:25 variant cover by TK

1:50 variant cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 6 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

Foil variant $6.99 US (card stock)

Bi-Monthly

ON SALE 9/18/24

In a world where unspeakable beasts slither through silent temples, and sorcerers pledge innocent lives as blood sacrifices to incomprehensible cosmic designs, only one man has the strength of will and brute force required to protect the people who would become prey…the fearsome, blade-wielding Batman! But when the all-seeing Oracle warns him of a looming shadow creeping across the land, he will have to contend with foes that cannot be dispatched by sword alone…including the terrible memory of the catastrophe in which he was made!

Eisner Award-winning artist Greg Smallwood unleashes a brutal new vision of Bruce Wayne, shot through with high-fantasy hallmarks and awe-inspiring reimaginings of the classic Batman rogues gallery!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1089

Written by RAM V

Art by GUILLEM MARCH

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by DAN WATTERS

Backup art by TBD

Connecting variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

Hispanic Heritage Month variant cover by JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ & JOE PRADO$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/25/24

It began with a melody, strange and haunting, drawing Batman deeper and deeper into a demonic odyssey. From the sewers under Gotham to a hallucinatory desert, from the brink of death to a strange rebirth, from the iron grip of order to the deadly blades of chaos, it has all led to this moment. And now, the curtains close on Ram V's epic Gothic Opera!

NIGHTWING #118

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant covers by JAMAL CAMPBELL, BRUNO REDONDO, and SERG ACUÑA 1:25 variant cover by TIRSO

Artist Spotlight variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Cardstock variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/18/24

Embark on an exhilarating journey through the streets of Blüdhaven as we bid a heartfelt farewell to the dynamic duo of Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo in the epic conclusion to their award-winning run. With Nightwing's fear of heights overcome, he returns to Blüdhaven for one final face-off with Heartless and Tony Zucco. It's the battle you've all been waiting for! And if we've learned anything from Nightwing these last couple of years, we know he never has to do it alone. One thing's for certain though: Blüdhaven will never be the same after this!

NIGHTWING UNCOVERED

Written by IVAN COHEN

Art by DEXTER SOY, JIM LEE, DAN MORA, JAMAL CAMPBELL,

TRAVIS MOORE, and others

Cover by DEXTER SOY

Variant covers by SALVADOR LARROCA and GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

1:25 cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

1:50 variant cover by DEXTER SOY

Lenticular variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$5.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

Lenticular variant $9.99 US

ON SALE 9/11/24

Dick Grayson is front and center in a stunning collection of some of the most compelling cover art to grace his solo title over the years!

BATMAN: DARK AGE #6

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art and cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

Variant cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

1:25 variant cover by IAN BERTRAM

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/25/24

Gotham appears to be saved, but for how long? A face from Gotham's past emerges from the ashes and the Anti-Monitor threatens to destroy everything. Bruce Wayne looks back across the years and wonders if it was all for nothing.

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #17

Written by MICHAEL CONRAD and ALEX SEGURA

Art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA and CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant covers by FRANCESCO MATTINA and CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

$7.99 US | 56 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 9/25/24

Leap year only comes once every four years, and for most, an extra day on the calendar is a mild novelty. But for Calendar Man, it's a critical error in that which he holds most dear—and now, Batman and the GCPD respond to a deadly hostage situation, but can they work together to stop Calendar Man before it's too late? And lastly, the Question—with the help of a surprise guest star—unmasks the mysterious villain Zerø!

CATWOMAN #68

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant covers by RACHTA LIN and ROSE BESCH

1:25 variant cover by MARCIO TAKARA

1:50 variant cover by TIRSO

Artist Spotlight variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/18/24

As the forces of the WHITE GLOVE prepare to put Gotham City in a stranglehold, Selina finds herself in need of emergency medical treatment from the steady hands of none other than HUSH. Will the Feline Fatale survive her procedure and live to protect her beloved precious city…or will she be reduced to fish food at the bottom of the Gotham City bay?

BIRDS OF PREY #13

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by GAVIN GUIDRY

Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant covers by EJIKURE and GAVIN GUIDRY

1:25 variant cover by TRAVIS MERCER

Artist Spotlight variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Hispanic Heritage Month variant cover by JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ & JOE PRADO$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/4/24

With the search for Barbara finally over, Cass leads the Birds of Prey through the portal one final time, and where they end up is a world far too familiar to Cass but strange to everyone else. What here will turn everything on its head…or should we say who?!

BATMAN AND ROBIN #13

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by JUAN FERREYRA

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant covers by JUAN FERREYRA and TRAVIS MERCER

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/11/24

Batman, Robin, and Bane must escape Dinosaur Island. But they are not alone! A dangerous presence has taken over and won't let anyone leave the island alive! Can the father and son dynamic duo return to Gotham or will this be their last adventure together?!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #31

Written by MARK WAID

Art by ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by IAN CHURCHILL and EDWIN GALMON

1:25 variant cover by MARCO D'ALFONSO

Artist Spotlight variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Hispanic Heritage Month variant cover by JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ & JOE PRADO $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/18/24

DARKNESS FALLS! Eclipso, master of light and shadow, has risen to plague the World's Finest team of Superman and Batman! Powered like never before, Eclipso threatens to plunge the Earth into a state of eternal night–and eternal despair!

HARLEY QUINN #43

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by SWEENEY BOO

Cover by SWEENEY BOO

Backup written by ALEXIS QUASARANO

Variant covers by LEIRIX and RICCARDO FEDERICI

1:25 variant cover by ABIGAIL LARSON

Artist Spotlight variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/25/24

Brrr! My buns are freezin' off! With the threat of Gotham City being buried under five hundred metric tons of ice, your ol' pal Harley Quinn (me!) has no choice but to face down against both the icecube lickingest bad dood to ever live, Mr. Freeze, and the devious Bat-family-hating Officer Pulaski! Can't a Clown Queen of Crime catch a break?! Alls I want to do is set things right before the citizens of Gotham are turned into icy-cles.

Plus, I got one last dream to share with ya before these jabronis start pumping my brain with coffee 24/7 and it's A JUICY ONE! That's right, back by popular demand, MORE BEEFCAKE BARBARIAN QUEEN HARLEY by Alexis Quasarano and this time she's joined by da Fellspyre Chronicles' own Riccardo Federici!

POISON IVY #25

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON, GRACE ELLIS, GRETCHEN FELKER-MARTIN, JOANNE STARER, and DAN WATTERS

Art by MARCIO TAKARA, BRIAN LEVEL, ATAGUN ILHAN, HAINING, and DANI Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant covers by NOOBOVICH and MARCIO TAKARA

1:25 variant cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

1:50 variant cover by JESSICA FONG

Cardstock variant cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/25/24

Join G. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara, and a verdant grove of creators as they tell stories of Ivy's past, present, and future! Discover the sad and true story of two cousins who loved mushrooms a little too much, a man who played with fire, a very hungry crocodile, and an orphan who dresses up like a bat! Plus, a sneak peek at what's to come in year three of Poison Ivy! All this and more in this special oversized extravaganza.

MULTIVERSUS: COLLISION DETECTED

Written by BRYAN Q. MILLER

Art by JON SOMMARIVA

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by MIKEL JANÍN and RILEY ROSSMO 1:25 variant cover by JON SOMMARIVA

1:50 variant cover by TK

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/18/24

Bruce Wayne, Diana Prince, and Clark Kent each wake in a cold sweat, troubled by strange dreams they've had about "the rabbit," "the star child," and "the witch." Their investigation into these enigmatic visions brings them to unexpected locales and unusual characters, but none more unusual than the mysterious "rabbit" from their dreams as they find themselves face-to-face with the one and only Bugs Bunny. What the heck is going on here? And who in the name of the Multiverse are "the star child" and "the witch"?

The hit video game spills from your screen and into the DCU, and it's bringing a whole lot of friends from some of your favorite universes with it!

ACTION COMICS #1069

Written by GAIL SIMONE and RAINBOW ROWELL

Art by EDDY BARROWS, DANNY MIKI, and CIAN TORMEY

Cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Variant covers by WES CRAIG and FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Artist spotlight variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Hispanic Heritage Month variant cover by JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ & JOE PRADO $4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/25/24

THE CHALLENGES CONTINUE as Superman finds himself an UNWILLING GLADIATOR in a war of a thousand worlds! Either he completes the challenges, or we lose the cities of Paris, Chicago, and KANDOR! Join us on a wild tale of adventure and inter-galactic WAR! Plus, is there a way for Lois and Clark to keep working together without compromising their values–and their relationship?

TRINITY SPECIAL: WORLD'S FINEST

Written by TOM KING

Art by BELÉN ORTEGA

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by BELÉN ORTEGA and SWEENEY BOO

1:25 variant cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO

1:50 variant cover by SAOWEE

$5.99 US | 56 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/4/24

The world's finest heroes of tomorrow are back for more! The daughter of Wonder Woman and the Super Sons return for more stories filled with laughs, action and awe-inspiring adventure. Can Lizzie survive Darkseid and his terrifying math? Will an innocent trip to the past for homework change the future? Are Damian and Jon's barks worse than their bite? Find out in this collection of the latest back-up stories from the hit WONDER WOMAN series!

OUTSIDERS #11

Written by JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY

Art by ROBERT CAREY

Cover by ROGER CRUZ

Variant cover by SERG ACUÑA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/11/24

In the penultimate issue, our heroes enter the eye of the storm! The pages of reality have become torn and frayed, but will they burn away? Luke, Kate, and Drummer must face the past, present, and future as an unexpected force threatens to erase them all!

TITANS #15

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by LUCAS MEYER

Cover by LUCAS MEYER

Variant covers by STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ and MIKE McKONE

Hispanic Heritage Month cover by JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ & JOE PRADO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/18/24

A major death will shake the DCU. There is no stopping it. Dark destiny is coming, and countless worlds shake with fear. The Dark Winged Queen is rising. Stronger than the Titans. Stronger than Trigon and all his demonic children. Can the Titans save the world and their friend? Or will they be forced to choose?

POWER GIRL #13

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA and JÚLIO FERREIRA

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant covers by CHUMA HILL and ARIEL COLON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/25/24

Can Power Girl trust her suitor Axel? Only one person can tell her that answer for sure—her best friend Omen. But when Omen's telepathy is threatened by a chance encounter with a new hero, Paige must focus on saving her from herself—along with the rest of Metropolis!

SHAZAM! #15

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by EMANUELA LUPPACHINO

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant covers by DANIEL BAYLISS and GAVIN GUIDRY

Hispanic Heritage Month cover by JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ & JOE PRADO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/4/24

Things go from bad to worse as the evil society behind the latest monster attack is finally revealed. With Philly literally crumbling beneath their feet, it's up to Billy and Mary to stop the city from sinking, but is the danger great enough for Billy to utter those magic words? And without powers, how in the world can Freddy help? Well, he might get the chance to change that – and his choice will send shockwaves through the Shazam family!

THE FLASH #13

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art and cover by RAMÓN PÉREZ

Variant covers by OZGUR YILDIRIM and MIKE DEODATO JR.

Artist spotlight variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

ON SALE 9/25/24

Barry Allen has been to the ends of the Multiverse and back. Now, he runs into a danger unlike any he's ever encountered, as the fate of not only the Speed Force, but all heroes, hangs in the balance. Barry's Life Story flashes before his eyes as he begins his most important race ever.

FROM THE DC VAULT: DEATH IN THE FAMILY: ROBIN LIVES! #3

Written by J.M. DeMATTEIS

Art and cover by RICK LEONARDI

Variant cover by INHYUK LEE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/11/24

Over 30 years ago, history was made when fans voted to kill the second Robin, Jason Todd. Now, DC continues the alternate story of what would have happened if he had lived…

Jason Todd has escaped from the Dev Institute and is on the hunt for revenge—but when Robin finally finds the Joker, revenge transforms to tragedy…and madness!

Meanwhile, Batman's encounter with Mother Grimm and her army of lost children has the Dark Knight questioning both his past and his purpose: Is he Gotham's savior or the city's worst nightmare? Rescuing Jason is the only way to find the answer…and Nightwing is there to help him!

DC'S I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST CRISIS #1

Written by DAN DiDIO, REX OGLE, DAVE WIELGOSZ, RACHEL PINNELAS, MATTHEW LEVINE, and others

Art by M.L. SANAPO, ADAM GRAPHITE, SID KOTIAN, WILL ROBSON,

JORDI TARRAGONA, and others

Cover by DAN HIPP

Variant covers by EJIKURE and NICOLA SCOTT

$9.99 US | 80 pages | Prestige | Variant $9.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/2/24

In the blackest night, when the darkness feels infinite, the very fabric of the universe begins to tear…as every major crisis in DCU history rises once again! These eight chilling tales, set during the events of crises past, serve to warn you, dear reader: when in crisis, watch your back. In the fractured world of Flashpoint, Professor Pyg is stalking Gotham City's nightclubs, sniffing out victims! During Blackest Night, Scarecrow lurks outside a movie theater, recruiting new test subjects to perfect his fear toxin! Even heroes like Nightwing aren't safe when his death might just have the power to reverse the damage of Infinite Crisis! All these, plus new stories from Crisis on Infinite Earths, Millennium, Zero Hour, The Final Night, and Final Crisis are collected in DC's I Know What You Did Last Crisis, a deadly new horror anthology coming to haunt you this fall!

LOBO CANCELATION SPECIAL #1

Written by KYLE STARKS

Art by KYLE HOTZ

Cover by KYLE HOTZ

After Dark Black Polybagged variant cover by SIMON BISLEY

1:25 cover by KYLE HOTZ

$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-Shot | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 9/25/24

FEETAL'S GIZZ! Just when you thought it was safe to go back into outer space, the freakazoids at DC Comics ambush you with the scummiest comic book this side of Uranus! Get ready for the most skull-crunching, crotch-punting, and excrement asteroid-filled comic of the year!!! You're going to be praying to gawd that we pulp this sleezefest before yer kids read it!

MY ADVENTURES WITH SUPERMAN #4

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by PABLO M COLLAR

Cover by LI CREE

Variant cover by RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/4/24

Things are heating up in Metropolis. Lois, Jimmy, and the Kents have hidden Amazo from the ruthless Task Force X and Team 7—but after a startling revelation, they realize it's not just Amazo in harm's way, but the entire city!

BATMAN '89 ECHOES #5

Written by SAM HAMM

Art and cover by JOE QUINONES

Variant cover by KERON GRANT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/25/24

All hell breaks loose at Arkham Asylum, but will Batman be able to get a handle on the chaos, or will his identity finally be uncovered?!

MAD MAGAZINE #40

Written by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Cover by AN IDIOT WITH A PAINTBRUSH

$5.99 US | 56 PGS

ON SALE 10/8/24

In case you didn't know by now…2024 is an election year! MAD #40 vetoes that news and says POLITICS SCHMOLITCS! This issue contains a one-third consensus of pages filled with BRAND SPANKIN' NEW MAD CONTENT! Includes a new "A MAD Look at…" by Sergio Aragonés, Tom Bunk's political trading cards, pontification-filled parodies, "Snappy Answers to Stupid Questions: Political Edition," and much more. Features a fabulous new front-runner Fold-In by Johnny Sampson too. Plus, classic favorites like "Spy Vs. Spy," and numerous silly satirical slams on the past and present heads of state. Go out and pass some bills over the counter, pick up a (ballot) issue, and make Alfred E. Neuman president today!

BATMAN: GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT: THE KRYPTONIAN AGE #3

Written by ANDY DIGGLE

Art and cover by LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

Variant covers by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA and FELIPE MASSAFERA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 4 of 12 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/11/24

In its search for ancient relics, the League of Assassins encounters the new bearer of the jade ring of Jong Li: Alan Scott! Meanwhile, in Metropolis, passionate reporter Lois Lane sets out for Kansas to investigate the robber baron looking to buy the Daily Planet…Lex Luthor!

DC VS VAMPIRES WORLD WAR V #2

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

Variant covers by CASPAR WIJNGAARD and LUCIO PARRILLO

1:25 variant cover by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 12 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/11/24

The peace between vampires and heroes is wearing thin. Lois Lane will try and negotiate a way to maintain a truce, but with Damian's relentless attacks on the vampire queen and her armies, the only thing that might be able to bring them together is a…Miracle.

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL: ALLWINTER #3

Written by JAY KRISTOFF and TOM TAYLOR

Art by TIRSO and RICCARDO FEDERICI

Cover by TIRSO

Variant covers by SKYLAR PATRIDGE and RICCARDO FEDERICI

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 3 of 6 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/18/24

The harsh winter journey takes a surprising turn when a familiar face from the Kingdom of El crashes into Slade and his young yet powerful charge, Alec Holland…but will Prince Bruce reveal himself to be friend or foe in their pursuit to end the Allwinter?

And in the backup feature written by Tom Taylor, mastermind behind the Dark Knights of Steel universe, and drawn by Riccardo Federici—soldiers-turned-deserters Martha and Jonathan Kent find a new calling—protecting the miraculous child they rescued from a brutal Atlantean attack on the surface world. But in a kingdom that hates and fears those with extraordinary powers, how long will two mere mortals be able to keep the secrets of baby Arthur's origins?

PLASTIC MAN NO MORE #1

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Art by ALEX LINS and JACOB EDGAR

Cover by ALEX LINS

Variant covers by MICHAEL ALLRED, CHRIS SAMNEE, and TYLER BOSS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 4 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 9/4/24

Eel O'Brian might be a superhero now—but before he was anything else, he was a crook. Until the accident that turned him into the pliable Plastic Man, Eel was bad to the bone…and just because he no longer has bones doesn't mean that's not still true. When an incident on a Justice League mission leads to catastrophic cellular damage, Plastic Man discovers he just might be out of time to make amends for the past he's tried hard to outrun—or to save the soul of his son, who (unfortunately for him) might have inherited more from dear old Dad than just his superpowers…

The Eisner-nominated creative team of Christopher Cantwell (Briar, Doctor Doom, Halt and Catch Fire) and Alex Lins (Monarch) brings you the five words you thought you'd never read: "hard-boiled Plastic Man noir"! And hey, if we're crazy enough to greenlight that concept, you won't believe the things we're crazy enough to do in this book…

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #6 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by MARV WOLFMAN

Art by GEORGE PÉREZ and JERRY ORDWAY

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

Foil variant cover by GEORGE PÉREZ ($5.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 9/18/24

With the Monitor dead, his opposite, the Anti-Monitor, has arrived and finds ultimate power almost within his reach. Will our champions, now scattered across the remaining three worlds, save their realities, or will the enhanced power of the Psycho-Pirate mean "3 Earths! 3 Deaths!"?

DETECTIVE COMICS #400 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by FRANK ROBBINS and DENNIS O'NEIL

Art by NEAL ADAMS, DICK GIORDANO, GIL KANE, and VINCE COLLETTA

Cover by NEAL ADAMS

Foil variant cover by NEAL ADAMS ($5.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 9/4/24

This classic Bronze Age tale, penciled by master Batman artist Neal Adams, returns in a full facsimile edition. When an experiment by zoologist Kirk Langstrom produces horrifying side effects, Batman is confronted with a new bat in Gotham as he faces the "Challenge of the Man-Bat"! Also features the Batgirl and Robin team-up "A Burial for Batgirl!"

THE NICE HOUSE BY THE SEA #3

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

Variant cover by TK

1:25 variant cover by ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

$3.99 US | 40 pages | 3 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/25/24

Max expects just one thing from the exceptional people she gathered in the House by the Sea: that they follow the rules. There aren't many. They're very reasonable. This should not be a challenge. But Oliver didn't follow the rules. And now Max knows…

JENNY SPARKS #2

Written by TOM KING

Art and Cover by JEFF SPOKES

Variant cover by BEN OLIVER

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/18/24

The Spirit of the 20th century returns for the 21st! Thinking her time on this world has finally ended, Jenny lays down to rest only to be woken by the horrific events of September 11th, 2001. Humanity still needs her, especially four seemingly random strangers in a bar. Will Captain Atom spare them from his murderous wrath? Or is Jenny in over her head?

THE BOY WONDER #5

Written by JUNI BA

Art and cover by JUNI BA

Variant cover by LÉA MURAWIEC

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 5 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 9/4/24

The Robins have united to battle their way out of the stronghold of the Demon's Head, but Damian cutting his family ties to Ra's al Ghul isn't just a matter of punching his way through ninjas. Could this fairy tale possibly have a happy ending? Or is the story of Damian Wayne an inescapable tragedy?

JOHN CONSTANTINE: DEAD IN AMERICA #9

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art by AARON CAMPBELL

Cover by AARON CAMPBELL

Variant cover by MIKE DEODATO

$4.99 US | 28 pages | 9 of 11 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 9/18/24

John has made it all the way out west to Los Angeles, where the line between what's real and not is paper thin – and that's before you unleash the power of Dream's sand. The long-traveled road across America has lead them here…but what sort of evil lurks behind the bright lights of Hollywood?

ZATANNA: BRING DOWN THE HOUSE #4

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art and cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Variant covers by JOËLLE JONES and JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

1:25 variant cover by JOËLLE JONES

Artist spotlight cover by NICOLA SCOTT

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 5 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 9/25/24

After dealing with demons and casters and bunnies—oh my!—all Zatanna really wants is a ticket out of her own life. And in the midst of a brewing war across seemingly every faction of magic, the sudden reappearance of her old flame John Constantine might just provide the disappearing act Zatanna so desperately craves…

PRIMER CLASHING COLORS #3

Written by JENNIFER MURO and THOMAS KRAJEWSKI

Art by NICOLETTA BALDARI

Cover by GRETEL LUSKY

$4.99 US | 64 pages

ON SALE 9/11/24

Deathstroke and Strack are free from prison and ready to take their revenge on the Teen Titans…and on Primer. Can Ashley find a way to track them down, recapture the battery, and save the Titans—even as she reels from Ravager's betrayal and the loss of the Primer suit?

BATMAN AND ROBIN AND HOWARD: SUMMER BREAK DOWN #3

Written by JEFFREY BROWN

Art and cover by JEFFREY BROWN

$4.99 US | 72 pages

ON SALE 9/4/24

Convinced Talia al Ghul is helping LuthorCorp establish RecomplexTech, Damian Wayne knows his mom is up to no good in Gotham. And he is certain the Hero Club are ninjas in her employ! Howard's not so sure…but one thing is certain: Lex Luthor is determined to recycle enough Kryptonite to take down Superman. Can the kids learn to work together before Luthor's plan is complete? Maybe Metropolis's favorite reporter will bring just the help they need!

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #9

Written by MATTHEW CODY

Art and cover by DARIO BRIZUELA

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 9/4/24

Shaggy and Scooby-Doo are scared of pretty much everything, especially ghosts and flying. So when Kite Man rebrands as the Flying Phantom of Wayne Tower, his most inept plot yet is terrifying to our scaredy-cats when they all literally get blown away from Gotham's tallest building. Will they land safely, or have they had their final Scooby Snacks?

LOONEY TUNES #280

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Pencils by WALTER CARZON

Inks by HORACIO OTTOLINI

Cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 9/11/24

It is time to see which competitors will make the greatest splash as the summer Looney Games continue! Will Daffy take like a duck to water? Can Foghorn Leghorn perfect his chicken breaststroke? And which team will rise triumphant in the race of a lifetime?

THE BAT-MAN: FIRST KNIGHT

Written by DAN JURGENS

Art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

$29.99 US | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-791-2

ON SALE 11/5/24

The year is 1939. The place? Gotham City. a series of violent murders has begun and the recent emergence of the mysterious vigilante known as The Bat-Man has the power brokers of the city living in fear of institutional collapse. All of the evidence defies logic: the perpetrators are all men who died in the electric chair. But when the Bat- Man comes face to face with one of these sickening anomalies, he barely escapes with his life-throwing into question his ability to survive in a world that is brutally evolving around him! Legendary writer Dan Jurgens and superstar artist Mike Perkins return to the earliest days of the Dark Knight, depicting a world paralyzed by anxiety and a desperate populace crying out for release! Collects The Bat-Man: Dark Knight #1-3.

DC FINEST: WONDER WOMAN: ORIGINS & OMENS

Written by GAIL SIMONE, MARK WAID, and MARC ANDREYKO

Art by TERRY DODSON, RACHEL DODSON, BERNARD CHANG, and others

Cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

$39.99 US | 584 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-834-6

ON SALE 10/8/24

On Themyscira, she is known as Diana, but to the rest of the world, she is called Wonder Woman due to her strength, bravery, and courage!

In her first DC Finest collection, we land in the beginning of acclaimed writer Gail Simone's (Birds of Prey) fan-favorite era that delved heavily into the history and mythology of the Amazons. These stories, including "The Circle," "Ends of the Earth," and "Rise of the Olympian," saw Diana facing classic foes like Captain Nazi, literary monsters such as Grendel, and, of course, her longtime nemesis Ares.

Each DC Finest volume is the perfect starting point to get acquainted with a character and jump into tales that have contributed to their rich histories! DC Finest: Wonder Woman: Origins & Omens collects these Wonder Woman issues from October 2007 to 2009: Wonder Woman (vol. 3) #14-35, Outsiders: Five of a Kind – Wonder Woman/Grace #1, and The Brave and the Bold #7.

DC FINEST: SUPERMAN: THE FIRST SUPERHERO

Written by JERRY SIEGEL

Art by JOE SHUSTER, WAYNE BORING, PAUL CASSIDY, and others

Cover by JOE SHUSTER

$39.99 US | 584 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-754-7

ON SALE 11/5/24

Journey back to the Golden Age of comics, when the world was introduced to the very first superhero: Superman, champion of the oppressed, who has sworn to devote his existence to helping those in need!

This inaugural volume showcases Superman's origin tale in Action Comics #1 and his first self-titled series from 1939 in a new format that is meant to be accessible to new and longtime fans who have yearned to collect Superman's complete adventures. Learn how Superman's early superpowers worked and witness his burgeoning relationship with star reporter Lois Lane. The First Superhero covers Summer 1938 to Fall 1940 and reprints classic stories from Action Comics #1-25, Superman #1-5, and New York World's Fair #1.

DC FINEST: BATMAN: BATMAN: YEAR ONE & TWO

Written by FRANK MILLER, MIKE W. BARR, MAX ALLAN COLLINS, and others

Art by DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI, TODD McFARLANE, DAVE COCKRUM, and others

Cover by DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI

$39.99 US | 592 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-835-3

ON SALE 11/5/24

Begin your DC Finest: Batman collection with what is regarded as one of the greatest masterpieces in comics: "Year One."nWe all know the story of how young Bruce Wayne lost his parents. Now witness his early years, before he befriended an honest cop named James Gordon, as Bruce trains to become a dark guardian of justice. And in "Year Two," Batman meets the Reaper, a villain so vile he made the Dark Knight rethink his stance on firearms. Collects Batman #404-414, Batman Annual #11, and Detective Comics #571-581.

ELSEWORLDS: BATMAN VOL. 3 (2024 EDITION)

Written by DOUG MOENCH, MAX ALLAN COLLINS, MIKE GRELL, and BOB LAYTON

Art by JIM APARO, BRET BLEVINS, NORM BREYFOGLE, TOM GRUMMETT, and others

Cover by EDUARDO BARRETO, MIKE GRELL, and BOB LAYTON

$34.99 US | 328 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-961-9

ON SALE 11/5/24

In these stories, Ra's al Ghul creates a league of Batman-like assassins in the far future, Batman takes on Al Capone in the 1920s, Batman and Harvey Dent fight over the love of a ballerina in an operatic tale, and the Dark Knight seeks vengeance in Camelot. Includes Brotherhood of the Bat #1, Batman: Knight Gallery #1, Batman: Scar of the Bat #1, Batman: Masque #1, and Batman: Dark Knight of the Round Table #1-2.

ELSEWORLDS: JUSTICE LEAGUE VOL. 3 (2024 EDITION)

Written by CHUCK DIXON, TERRY LaBAN, EVAN DORKIN, and FABIAN NICIEZA

Art by EDUARDO BARRETO, KEVIN MaGUIRE, TY TEMPLETON, and others

Cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

$34.99 US | 432 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-961-9

ON SALE 10/22/24

In this long-forgotten tale, Mr. Mxyzptlk and Bat-Mite battle across the entire Multiverse, and almost every character you can think of is along for the ride! Plus, when a cosmic storm passes over planet Earth, it brings a mysterious plague that nearly kills the entire male population, and the only two men who survive are Superman and Lex Luthor! Collects Conjurors #1-3, Flashpoint (1999) #1-3, Superman and Batman: World's Funnest #1, JLA: Created Equal #1-2, and Green Lantern: 1001 Emerald Nights #1.

SUPERMAN: HOUSE OF BRANIAC

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and MARK RUSSELL

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL, EDWIN GALMON, MIGUEL MENDONCA, and others

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

$24.99 US | 240 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-756-1

ON SALE 10/22/24

multiverse has ever known. Yet nothing can prepare Kal-El for an invasion by a mercenary army of Czarnians, all of whom are as powerful and bloodthirsty as Lobo himself. Add the wild card of Lex Luthor, and it's true chaos lightning in a bottle(d city)! Superman can beat each threat individually, but can he fight a Czarnian hoard AND Lex Luthor AND every Brainiac thrown at him? Or has the Last Son of Krypton finally run out of time?

From Josh Williamson (Batman, The Flash), Rafa Sandoval (Aquaman, Batman vs. Robin) and Edwin Galmon (Blue Beetle, Cyborg), comes a thrilling, blockbuster event! No Kryptonian is safe from the literal machinations of Brainiac unleashing his ultimate protocols! Collects Action Comics #1064-1066, Superman #13-15, and the Superman: House of Brainiac Special.



SUPERMAN: EXILE AND OTHER STORIES OMNIBUS (2024 EDITION)

Written by GEORGE PÉREZ, JERRY ORDWAY, ROGER STERN, and others

Art by JERRY ORDWAY, DAN JURGENS, and others

Cover by KERRY GAMMILL and DENNIS JANKE

$125.00 US | 912 pages | 7 1/4″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-952-7

ON SALE 11/26/24

The late-1980s stories that set the stage for the epic Death of Superman storyline are collected in this special hardcover omnibus edition. Featuring stories and art by Jerry Ordway, George Pérez, Mike Mignola, and others, these tales include appearances by Lex Luthor, Lois Lane, interplanetary warlord Mongul, the fifth-dimensional imp known as Mr. Mxyzptlk, and more, plus the debut of the Eradicator, a key player in the post-"Death of Superman" era.

Collects The Adventures of Superman #445-459, Superman #23-27, Action Comics #643-646, and Action Comics Annual #2.

WONDER WOMAN: THE GOLDEN AGE OMNIBUS VOL 6

Written by ROBERT KANIGHER

Art by HARRY G. PETER

Cover by IRWIN HASEN and BERNARD SACHS

$150.00 US | 696 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-597-0

ON SALE 11/19/24

Explore Princess Diana's wilder adventures fighting radical villains like the statues of Easter Island, aliens in flying saucers, the Human Tank, and more, and the wedding day between Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor that almost was! Collects the never-before-reprinted stories from Wonder Woman #48-71 and Sensation Comics #105-106.

GREEN LANTERN BY GEOFF JOHNS BOOK THREE (2024 EDITION)

Written by GEOFF JOHNS, DAVE GIBBONS, PETER J. TOMASI, and others

Art by DAVE GIBBONS, PATRICK GLEASON, ETHAN VAN SCIVER, and others

Cover by IVAN REIS and OCLAIR ALBERT

$39.99 US | 440 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-787-5

ON SALE 10/22/24

Sinestro has gathered an army of soldiers fueled by the fear they instill in others, including Arkillo, Karu-Sil, Cyborg Superman, and more! Trapped in the Sinestro Corps' Citadel, Hal Jordan must find the willpower to face these terrible foes. Collects Green Lantern #18-25, Green Lantern Corps #14-18, Green Lantern Sinestro Corps Special #1, Tales of the Sinestro Corps: Superman Prime #1, and Green Lantern/Sinestro Corps: Secret Files #1.

GREEN LANTERN BY GEOFF JOHNS BOOK FOUR (2024 EDITION)

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by IVAN REIS, MIKE McKONE, and SHANE DAVIS

Cover by SHANE DAVIS and SANDRA HOPE

$39.99 US | 352 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-795-0

ON SALE 11/12/24

Geoff Johns's bestselling and critically acclaimed Green Lantern epic continues! In the aftermath of the Sinestro Corps War, the Green Lanterns undergo an unprecedented reconstruction and reinvention, and the controversial Alpha Lantern project is in full effect. Then, take a trip to Hal's past in "Secret Origin"—and find out how it intersects with that of Atrocitus, the leader of the Red Lanterns! Collects Green Lantern #26-38 and Final Crisis: Rage of the Red Lanterns #1.

WILDC.A.T.S COMPENDIUM ONE

Written by JIM LEE, BRANDON CHOI, JAMES ROBINSON, CHRIS CLAREMONT, and others

Art by JIM LEE, JAE LEE, MARC SILVESTRI, TRAVIS CHAREST, and others

Cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

$59.99 US | 952 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-602-1

ON SALE 11/5/24

In 1992, Jim Lee launched WildC.A.T.s, a covert strike team consisting of human/extraterrestrial hybrids and other super-powered individuals who worked in the shadows to protect humanity from the nefarious Daemonites. This compendium series presents an all-new recutting of the saga, collecting WildC.A.T.s #0-13, #15-20; Team One: WildC.A.T.s #1-2, Team One: Stormwatch #1-2, WildC.A.T.s Special #1, WildC.A.T.s Trilogy #1-3, and WildC.A.T.s Sourcebook #1-2.

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN: THE SINESTRO CORPS WAR

Written by GEOFF JOHNS, DAVE GIBBONS, and PETER J. TOMASI

Art by IVAN REIS, PATRICK GLEASON, ANGEL UNZUETA, and others

Cover by ETHAN VAN SCIVER

$125.00 US | 448 pages | 8 1/8″ x 12 1/4″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77953-040-0

ON SALE 3/11/25

This massive slipcase edition collects Green Lantern #21-25, Green Lantern Corps #14-19, and Green Lantern: Sinestro Corps Special #1! This edition also features the original story proposal by writer Geoff Johns, "director's commentary" by the creative team, and sketches by the artists. Critically acclaimed storytellers Geoff Johns, Dave Gibbons, and Peter J. Tomasi team up with superstar artists Ivan Reis, Patrick Gleason, and others to tell the most tragic story in the Book of Oa.

ABSOLUTE TRANSMETROPOLITAN VOL. 3 (2024 EDITION)

Written by WARREN ELLIS

Art by DARICK ROBERTSON and others

Cover by GEOF DARROW

$125.00 US | 544 pages | 8 1/8″ x 12 1/4″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77953-011-0

ON SALE 2/25/25

In this final Absolute edition starring Spider Jerusalem, everyone's favorite renegade journalist is starting to have blackouts and episodes of mental confusion that are not related to his usual diet of narcotics and whiskey. Then, the City has been designated a disaster zone—and disaster zones are always visited by presidents, which means a confrontation between Spider and his greatest foe that will lead to the series' stunning conclusion! Collects Transmetropolitan #40-60.

SCALPED OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Written by JASON AARON

Art by R.M. GUÉRA and others

Cover by R.M. GUÉRA

Ages 17+

$75.00 US | 752 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-838-4

ON SALE 11/12/24

Fifteen years ago, Dashiell "Dash" Bad Horse ran away from a life of abject poverty and utter hopelessness on the Prairie Rose Indian Reservation. Now he's come home to a glimmering new casino and a once-proud people overcome by drugs and organized crime. Is he here to set things right or just get a piece of the action? Collects Scalped #1-29, an extensive behind-the-scenes gallery, and a brand-new cover by Guéra.

SCOOBY-DOO'S GREATEST ADVENTURES (2024 EDITION)

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS, SHOLLY FISCH, and SCOTT NEELY

Art by SCOTT JERALDS and others

Cover by DARIO BRIZUELA

$14.99 US | 424 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-790-5

ON SALE 10/29/24

Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang celebrate 50 years of spooks, scares, and silliness in this all-ages collection of stories from the pages of Scooby-Doo #1, #10, #35, #68, #72; Scooby-Doo Team-Up #2, #5, #7-9, #12, #18, #37, #40; and Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #48, #51, #54, #71, #78-79, #83, and #85! Includes appearances by Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Swamp Thing, the Flintstones, the Jetsons, and a whole menagerie of super-pets!

JSA COMPENDIUM ONE

Written by GEOFF JOHNS, DAVID S. GOYER, JAMES ROBINSON, and others

Art by STEPHEN SADOWSKI, MATTHEW DOW SMITH, and others

Cover by ALAN DAVIS and MARK FARMER

$59.99 US | 1,312 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-831-5

ON SALE 9/24/24

Collecting Geoff Johns's early JSA run plus all the tie-in events for the first time! Features JSA #1-25, JSA Secret Files #1-2, JSA Annual #1, Day of Judgment #1-5, Day of Judgment Secret Files #1, The Golden Age Secret Files #1, Superman #172, Action Comics #780, #813; Impulse #67, Martian Manhunter #18-19, Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. #9, Hourman #9, #18-19; Secret Files & Origins Guide to DCU 2000 #1, Sins of Youth: Starwoman and the JSA (Junior Society of America) #1, Young Justice #16, Young Justice: Sins of Youth #1-2, and Young Justice: Sins of Youth Secret Files #1.

BATMAN VOL. 2 I AM SUICIDE (2024 EDITION)

Written by TOM KING

Art by MITCH GERADS and HUGO PETRUS

Cover by MIKEL JÁNIN

$16.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-789-9

ON SALE 10/29/24

Batman's methods have always been unorthodox…but this? This is suicide! In order to retrieve Psycho-Pirate and save Gotham Girl, Batman must recruit a team from Amanda Waller to break into the most impenetrable prison in the world and steal from one of the Dark Knight's greatest foes…Bane. The next great Batman story begins here! Collects Batman #9-15.

ROBIN: SON OF BATMAN BY PATRICK GLEASON: THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by PATRICK GLEASON and RAY FAWKES

Art by PATRICK GLEASON, SCOTT McDANIEL, MICK GRAY, and others

Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

$49.99 US | 352 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-832-2

ON SALE 11/5/24

Damian Wayne died. But like most members of the al Ghul family, he didn't stay dead.

Now that he's back and done some soul-searching, Damian has decided he has a lot to make up for—but he won't have to do it alone. With a young assassin named Nobody and a gargantuan dragon bat named Goliath in tow, Damian's year of atonement will take him across the globe and reunite him with friends, foes, and his own complicated family as he seeks to prove to everyone—himself, especially—that he is a worthy member of the Bat-Family. This deluxe edition features a brand-new cover by writer/artist Patrick Gleason, development sketches, and tons more behind-the-scenes material! Collecting DC Sneak Peek: Robin: Son of Batman #1, and Robin: Son of Batman #1-13.

GREEN LANTERN/GREEN ARROW: HARD TRAVELING HEROES OMNIBUS

Written by DENNIS O'NEIL and others

Art by NEAL ADAMS, MIKE GRELL, ALEX SAVIUK, and others

Cover by NEAL ADAMS

$125.00 US | 1,376 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-573-4

ON SALE 11/5/24

THE ENTIRE SAGA COLLECTED FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER!

The Emerald Archer and the greatest space lawman who ever lived team up to take on the greatest issues facing our country. Experience Dennis O'Neil's critically acclaimed epic that changed comics forever!

Collects Green Lantern (vol. 2) #76-87, #89-123; World's Finest Comics #201, and stories from Brave and the Bold #100, DC Special Series #1, DC Retroactive: Green Lantern–The '70s #1, DC Super-Stars #17, The Flash #217-224, #226-228, #230-231, #233-234, #237-238, #240-246; Green Lantern 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1, and World's Finest Comics #210, #255. Includes nearly two dozen never-before-collected issues, hundreds of pages of stories never before collected in color, and an extensive bonus gallery! Also features a brand-new introduction by Mike Grell.

BATWOMAN: ELEGY (2024 EDITION)

Written by GREG RUCKA

Art and cover by J.H. WILLIAMS III

$19.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-792-9

ON SALE 11/5/24

In these tales from Detective Comics #854-860, now back in print, Batwoman battles a madwoman known only as Alice, inspired by Alice in Wonderland, who sees her life as a fairy tale and everyone around her as expendable extras! Batwoman must stop Alice from unleashing a toxic death cloud over all of Gotham City, but Alice has more up her sleeve than just poison, and Batwoman's life will never be the same again.



BATGIRL STEPHANIE BROWN VOL. 1

Written by BRYAN Q. MILLER

Art by LEE GARBETT and others

Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

$29.99 US | 296 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-785-1

ON SALE 10/22/24

Stephanie Brown is Batgirl—and now she must learn to balance school and crime-fighting or face the wrath of Barbara Gordon! With guest appearances from Batman and Robin and villains like Man-Bat and Scarecrow, Batgirl steps up to the mantle! Plus, Batgirl must stop a nanovirus that will turn the citizens of Gotham City into mindless techno-zombies! Collects Batgirl #1-12.

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN JON KENT

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by CLAYTON HENRY, DARICK ROBERTSON, and NORM RAPMUND

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

$16.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-718-9

ON SALE 10/22/24

Across the Multiverse, Kal-Els are being murdered, and Val-Zod, the Superman of Earth-2, believes only one man can help—Jon Kent, Kal-El's son! Jon must cross dimensions to face the super-killer, including a trip to an Earth he's never seen…the world of Injustice! A place where versions of his friends and loved ones are at war, and heroes fight each other for total control. Can a newly reunited Super Sons beat these insurmountable odds? And even if Jon Kent saves the Multiverse, will he have any chance of returning to his own Earth? Collects Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #1-6.

BIRDS OF PREY MURDER AND MYSTERY (2024 EDITION)

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by ED BENES, CLIFF RICHARDS, and others

Cover by GREG LAND

$24.99 US | 296 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-786-8

ON SALE 10/22/24

In a tricky dilemma, the Birds of Prey must show mercy to a would-be white-collar criminal—but their act of compassion brings them to the attention of extortionist Savant, a man who claims he can outthink Oracle and outfight Black Canary! Plus, Black Canary is sent to China on a mission of mercy and runs into Lady Shiva! But Shiva has an agenda of her own, while making Canary an offer that could change the course of her life. Collects Birds of Prey #56-67.

