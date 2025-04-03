Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: Absolute Power, We Are Yesterday

How Captain Atom Could Be The Key To Inferno And The Legion Of Doom

How Captain Atom could be the key to Inferno and the Legion Of Doom in upcoming Justice League Unlimited and We Are Yesterday (Spoilers)

Article Summary Captain Atom now senses and manipulates superhero powers, reshaping them like putty.

Gorilla Grodd leads Inferno, wielding Martian Manhunter's telepathic abilities.

Original Legion Of Doom returns with Captain Atom's transformative potential.

Justice League faces a power-reshaping crisis amid a clash with Inferno.

Yesterday's Justice League: The Atom Project #4 by Ryan Parrott, John Ridley, and Mike Perkins looked at Captain Atom's power base after the events of Absolute Power and the DC All In Special, regarding how Captain Atom's powers work and relate to many superheroes losing powers or gaining the wrong ones.

And it turns out that Captain Atom can now sense the shape of other superhero powers in those around him. But maybe more than that…

… he can take their power away. Steal it. And maybe more…

He can transfer them. Change them. Treat them like putty. Which could be a comic book writers' dream.

Captain Atom, walking plot device, able to make changes to superhero power sets and then walk away. God in the machine. And people have desires to use Captain Atom as they see fit.

After all, the superterrorists Inferno currently plaguing the Justice Leagie are around, and Captain Atom may be a solution to taking them down.

But here's the thing, we know who Inferno are now. Gorilla Grodd is their leader, and he has the telepathy of the Martian Manhunter, transferred to him after the events of Absolute Power.

But more than that, because while the present day Legion Of Doom couldn't be Inferno, too many of them are either fighting on the side of the angels now, or just not into this kind of thing at all anymore…

But instead, it seems that Gorilla Grodd has gone to the past to recruit the original Legion Of Doom, the OG as it were, when Lex Luthor and Sinestro were still bad guys, and everyone else was unsullied in their evil. With Lex Luthor, The Joker, Sinestro, Scarecrow, Black Manta, Commander Cold and Bizarro.

But at the end of Justice League: The Atom Project #4, they turn up to recruit Captain Atom themselves.

Might they be able to use Captain Atom to grant or boost some powers to the lower-powered members of the Legion Of Doom? What would The Joker be like as a super terrorist with Csptain Atom's abilities?

JUSTICE LEAGUE THE ATOM PROJECT #4 (OF 6) CVR A MIKE PERKINS

(W) Ryan Parrott, John Ridley (A/CA) Mike Perkins

CLASH OF THE TITANS! Captain Atom and Major Force slug it out in an apocalyptic battle royale that will leave an entire town leveled! As these two titans of terrifying power pummel each other into oblivion, the wicked Inferno organization is watching closely, hedging its bets as to who will be left standing and who will be left prone to attack. Plus, Ray Palmer and Ryan Choi's clash over the ethical transfer of power leaves the Justice League's foremost science team in direct conflict with the U.S. government! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/2/2025

