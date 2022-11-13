DC vs Vampires: All-Out War #5 Preview: Final Battle?

DC VS VAMPIRES: ALL-OUT WAR #5

DC Comics

0922DC191

0922DC192 – DC vs Vampires: All-Out War #5 Lesley Leirix Li Cover – $4.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg, Alex Paknadel, Matthew Manning (A) Pasquale Qualano, Acky Bright (CA) Alan Quah

Betrayed and out of options, the pitiful remnants of the team head to a bleak and desolate Central City for one last Hail Mary as Baron Cinder's terrifying lieutenants close in. Will a Marvel Family showdown at the end of the world snuff out humanity's last hope, or will the team's final desperate gamble pay off?

In Shops: 11/15/2022

SRP: $3.99

