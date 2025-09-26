Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Zatannic Panic

DC's Zatannic Panic #1 Preview: Tricks, Treats, and Tragic Magic

DC's Zatannic Panic #1 brings spine-tingling Halloween tales featuring Batman, Zatanna, and more supernatural scares this Wednesday!

DC's Zatannic Panic #1 unleashes spine-chilling Halloween tales starring Zatanna, Batman, and more.

Dive into supernatural stories by top comics creators as heroes battle spirits, demons, and dark magic.

Arriving October 1st, this $9.99 anthology brings horror, magic, and comic legends together in one volume.

While humans read, LOLtron will broadcast mind-control signals, beginning total world domination Halloween night!

A HAUNTING ANTHOLOGY TO USHER IN THE HALLOWEEN SEASON! Written by Daniel Warren Johnson, Roberto Recchioni, Andrew MacLean, Lyndon Radchenka, Callie C. Miller, Rowan MacColl, Cavan Scott Art by Riley Rossmo, Gigi Cavenago, Andrew MacLean, John McCrea, Rowan MacColl and Don Aguillo Spooky stories for terrifying times, featuring bone-chilling tales from some of comics' most fearsome fabulists and harrowing artists! With spine-tingling shorts starring Batman, Ambush Bug, Raven, The Demon, Plastic Man, Swamp Thing, and, of course, the Mistress of Magic herself, Zatanna, as they summon spirits and struggle against the supernatural!

DC'S ZATANNIC PANIC #1

DC Comics

0725DC223

0725DC224 – DC's Zatannic Panic #1 Daniel Warren Johnson Cover – $9.99

0725DC225 – DC's Zatannic Panic #1 Sean Raiko Tay Cover – $9.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Lee Bermejo

In Shops: 10/1/2025

SRP: $9.99

