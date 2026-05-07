Posted in: Books, TV | Tagged: soman chainani, Young World

Young World Author Soman Chainani Eyeing TV Series Adaptation

Young World author Soman Chainani discusses wanting to put together a development team to adapt the novel into a television series.

Article Summary Soman Chainani is seeking a Young World TV adaptation, aiming to bring his new political thriller to the screen.

Young World drew early producer interest before plans paused amid political concerns after Trump’s election win.

Chainani says no producer is attached yet, leaving Young World open as either a TV series or possible film.

Following The School for Good and Evil’s success, Young World could be a strong contender for adaptation.

Soman Chainani, the author behind The School for Good and Evil, is looking for someone to develop his latest novel, Young World, for TV. His previous series has had an amazing run, not just in publishing but also through the 2022 Netflix film, making it one of the more popular modern fairy tale series for young readers. Now he's hoping to see the same thing happen with his latest novel, which debuted this week.

Young World: Soman Chainani Wants To Bring Another Novel To TV

In an interview with Variety, Chainani discussed the early buzz in the novel and how he's looking to proceed with getting it made for TV. "The hook was so strong for the book that we had every producer you can imagine wanting the rights early on, when I had only written 50 pages of the book, and I was fine with that," Chainani said.

"I was kind of excited to work with someone from the ground up, and I was talking to all these amazing people, and we were even starting to go out to buyers, just with the hook and things like that. And then Trump won very early on, maybe two or three weeks after all of this started, and it was just, like, you felt the chill in terms of politics, everyone being scared of politics. And I felt like, let me pull the plug because the book's not even done. It was two years from being done. So let's just stop, and I'll start over later, and let's see what happens with the world," he continued.

Chainani added, "I just brought him in from the beginning to advise on what that would look like, how do we create the most real version of this? […] And to get somebody from the beginning, from the political side versus the kind of Hollywood side to help be the Jiminy Cricket conscience on how this is gonna look."

What this basically all boils down to is that it sounds like there's interest out there, but no one has officially signed on to help produce this yet, so there's no telling if it would be a film or a series, or what real direction he hopes to go in as far as distribution. We'll see if anyone decides to pick it up, which is a strong possibility based on his previous work's success.

When average 17-year-old Benton Young goes viral for a video encouraging young voters to mess with a presidential election, he inadvertently sparks a global movement that sweeps him into the Oval Office—and causes more governments to fall, until eight of the world's most powerful nations are led by teenagers. Faced with the monumental task of setting a new course for history, the young leaders convene at a summit in Sweden, but their unity is shattered when one of them is assassinated… and Benton is named the prime suspect. Hunted by enemies young and old, he must untangle a deadly web of secrets, betrayal, and power plays while the future of the world hangs in the balance. With globe-spanning action, stunning twists, and an electric new brand of storytelling, this heart-stopping renegade thriller explores what happens when the future really does belong to the young.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!