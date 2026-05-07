Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

LEGO Debuts New Harry Potter Knockturn Alley Wizarding Shops Set

Get ready to clear off some shelves as LEGO is back with some brand new construction set including more Harry Potter

Article Summary LEGO Harry Potter Knockturn Alley Wizarding Shops expands Diagon Alley with Borgin and Burkes and Potage’s Cauldron Shop.

Inspired by Chamber of Secrets, the 788-piece set includes the Vanishing Cabinet, Hand of Glory, and cursed Opal Necklace.

Eight minifigures are packed in, including Harry, Hermione, Ron, Draco, Madam Potage, Mr. Borgin, and Fenrir Greyback.

LEGO Harry Potter fans can add the connected Knockturn Alley set to their collection on June 1, 2026 for $119.99.

LEGO is returning to the magical world of Harry Potter with a brand new set to help expand your Diagon Alley collection. The Knockturn Alley Wizarding Shops are coming to life and capture the darker side of Diagon Alley as seen in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Two shops have been brought to life in brick format: Borgin and Burke's and the Portage Cauldron Shop. Both shops are filled with magical items, like the Vanishing Cabinet, the Cursed Opal Necklace, the Floo Network, and the Hand of Glory.

LEGO was sure to keep the magic alive with Potage's Cauldron Shop, as it features self-stirring magic cauldrons. A total of eight mini figures are included here, with Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, along with Ron's Dog Patronus, to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary. Other mini figures include Draco Malfoy, his mom, Madam Potage, Mr. Borgin, and Fenrir Greyback. Both of these shops can connect to each other and to other LEGO Diagon Alley sets. Collectors can return to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter once again on June 1, 2026, for $119.99.

LEGO Harry Potter – Knockturn Alley Wizarding Shops

"Play out spellbinding adventures in Knockturn Alley™ Wizarding Shops (76471) with this LEGO® Harry Potter™ building set for kids. Find enchanting artifacts inside Borgin and Burkes, including a Vanishing Cabinet and cursed Opal Necklace. Access the shop through the Floo Network and activate the grabbing Hand of Glory, as seen in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets."

"Discover cauldrons of all sizes in Potage's Cauldron Shop, including a 'self-stirring' magic cauldron. The 2 shops can be connected via the arch and to other shops in the LEGO® Diagon Alley™ range of sets, sold separately. This set is a top gift for boys, girls and Harry Potter lovers ages 8 and up. It includes 8 minifigures to inspire endless pretend play, plus a LEGO Harry Potter 25th anniversary collectible – Ron's Dog Patronus™. Set contains 788 pieces."

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