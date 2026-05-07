Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: al ewing, kieron gillen, loki, thor

Thor #800, Or The Mortal Thor #14, With A Return From Kieron Gillen

Thor #800, or The Mortal Thor #14, with a return from Kieron Gillen, as well as Chris Condon and Jesse Lonergan from Marvel, in August 2026

Article Summary Mortal Thor #14 doubles as Thor #800 in August 2026, marking a major Asgardian milestone for Marvel’s thunder saga.

Al Ewing and Pasqual Ferry lead the anniversary issue, with backup stories by Chris Condon, Jesse Lonergan, and Kieron Gillen.

Sigurd Jarlson faces the Serpent’s cruelest trial yet, beginning a Mortal Thor quest to restore the missing God of Thunder.

Thor #800 wraps key plotlines from Immortal Thor and launches Sigurd into a myth-spanning mission across the Ten Realms.

August sees The Mortal Thor #14 by Al Ewing and artist Pasqual Ferry. But it is also Thor #800 on the "legacy" numbers, which means it will also have anniversary stories from Chris Condon, Jesse Lonergan, Kieron Gillen, and more. So yeah, we can guarantee more Loki, I guess.

MORTAL THOR #14 (LGY #800)

Written by AL EWING, CHRIS CONDON and KIERON GILLEN

Art by PASQUAL FERRY, JESSE LONERGAN & MORE

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Virgin Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

AN ASGARDIAN MILESTONE: THOR #800!

The Serpent has trapped Sigurd Jarlson in the worst of all possible worlds for his greatest trial. Now, without even a weapon in his hand, he must prove himself worthy to enter the Realms of the Gods. Somewhere in the city, a man without even a hammer begins the ultimate quest…the quest for Thor! "In a world without a God of Thunder, lightning still strikes! This August, writer Al Ewing and artist Pasqual Ferry celebrate 800 issues of THOR with a special anniversary issue that pits Sigurd Jarlson, the Mortal Thor, up against The Serpent's most heinous test yet. With the fate of the Ten Realms hanging in the balance and no superpowers or enchanted hammers to wield, Sigurd's quest to prove himself worthy and restore life to the forgotten god of Asgard will set the stage for the third act of Ewing's mythos-shaking THOR saga. "At the end of Ewing's IMMORTAL THOR, the God of Thunder met his fate and died as a sacrifice to power a spell by his sibling Loki. This spell saw Thor forgotten by those who knew him and the rest of the Asgardians seemingly forever severed from the realm of Midgard. But the story continued in MORTAL THOR, as a new hero rose on the streets of New York City, a hero with no powers, just a determination to right wrongs—with a hammer. Seeking a normal life but forced to step into the fray, Sigurd Jarlson found himself beset by threats from Thor's past including the vicious Donald Blake, aka The Serpent, and Mr. Hyde. Sigurd's encounters with these villains have led him closer to uncovering the mystery tying him to the missing Asgardian God of Thunder, with a pivotal moment set to take place in August's issue of MORTAL THOR.

"Issue #800 wraps up some long-running plotlines that have plagued Thor since before his death, but it also sets Sigurd Jarlson on a quest that will send him through the realms of myth to an Asgard that's never needed a Thor more than now," explains Al Ewing. "Sigurd is still without any powers beyond his own courage, wits, and willpower — can a mortal face the trials of the gods, save ten worlds, and bring the Thunder God back to the people who need him? I couldn't ask for a better artist than Pasqual Ferry to help tell this story, and I hope you all enjoy the ride we've got planned for you. #800 is only the beginning!" Covers by Alex Ross and Ryan Stegman.

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