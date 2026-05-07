Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Animal Crossing, lego

LEGO Unveils New Animal Crossing Timmy & Tommy Diorama Set

Get ready to clear off some shelves as LEGO is back with some brand new construction set including more Animal Crossing

Article Summary LEGO reveals Animal Crossing Timmy & Tommy’s Fun Day Out, a 513-piece diorama with brick-built figures and island charm.

The Animal Crossing set features a bridge, lake, fishing action, hidden fossil, balloon gift, butterfly, and DIY recipe card.

Timmy and Tommy are fully posable, and interactive details like a rotating fish scene bring the Animal Crossing build to life.

LEGO Animal Crossing Timmy & Tommy’s Fun Day Out is listed for August 1, 2026, priced at $59.99 on the LEGO Store.

Get ready to expand your island as LEGO is back with a brand new Animal Crossing set. Move over, Tom Nook, Timmy & Tommy are here with a brand new Fun Day set that comes in at 513 pieces. This set will create a fun-filled diorama that will measure 7.5" tall, 9" wide, and 5.5" deep. These adorable raccoons are featured on a bridge, fishing in a lake below, with LEGO, including a nice assortment of Animal Crossing goodies throughout the set.

This will include a hidden fossil, a floating balloon with a DIY recipe card inside, a butterfly to catch, and much more. LEGO put a lot of detail into this set, and Animal Crossing collectors will surely want to add these two to their growing collection. This is the first non-minifigure set for LEGO to create for Animal Crossing, so it will be interesting to see if more sets like this will arrive in the future. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can check on the new set on the LEGO Store right now. It is expected to be released on August 1, 2026, for $59.99.

LEGO Animal Crossing – Timmy & Tommy's Fun Day Out

"Level up kids' rooms with an authentic piece of gaming decor, a fun gift idea for fans ages 10 and up. Timmy & Tommy's Fun Day Out (77059) is a LEGO® Animal Crossing™ building set that's packed with themed features and includes 2 posable, brick-built figures."

"Stand the Timmy and Tommy figures on the bridge, fishing in the lake, or expand the action by placing the characters away from the bridge. Bring the model to life by rotating a section that makes the fish look like they're swimming in the lake. Discover a section of cracked earth that can be opened to reveal a hidden fossil. Fans will recognize lots of accessories from the video game series, including a balloon present containing a DIY recipe card, a butterfly that can be moved by turning its transparent posing stick, fish bait, a fishing rod, and a flag. This set contains 513 pieces."

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