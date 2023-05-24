Dead By Daylight To Debut At MCM London At Forbidden Planet Booth The comic book prequel of Dead By Daylight by Nadia Shammas and Dilon Snook will debut this Friday at MCM London Comic Con.

The comic book prequel of Dead By Daylight by Nadia Shammas and Dilon Snook is to be published by Titan Comics on Wednesday, the 31st of May, 2023. But Dead By Daylight #1 will debut this Friday at the Forbidden Planet stall at MCM London Comic Con with an exclusive Claudia Ianniciello Foil Variant, the first of 4 Legion portrait covers (one for each issue #1-#4). Dead By Daylight Forbidden Planet Variant #1 features Frank & is limited to 650 copies worldwide.

For those who want the foil variant but can't make it to MCM London Comic Con, any copies not claimed at the show will be available on the Forbidden Planet website for a tenner. And in the US, available through Jetpack Entertainment.

Dead By Daylight #2 out a month later is also an exclusive Claudia Ianniciello Foil Variant, features Julie and is limited to 500 copies worldwide.



Notably readers can also unlock an exclusive in-game charm using the unique code found inside the comic. And this is how that will look as well.

DEAD BY DAYLIGHT #1 (OF 4)

TITAN COMICS

(W) Nadia Shammas (A) Dilon Snook (CA)

PREQUEL COMIC BASED ON THE BEST-SELLING HORROR GAME, DEAD BY DAYLIGHT. Readers can unlock an exclusive in-game charm using the unique code found inside the comic! When the rebellious FRANK crashes into the lives of JULIE, JOEY and SUSIE, together they'll unleash bloody chaos onto the sleepy, dead-end town of Ormond. Witness the terrifying origins of THE LEGION.

Dead by Daylight is multiplayer survival horror online game from Starbreeze Studios and Behaviour Interactive in which one player takes on the role of a Killer and the other four play as Survivors. The game was released on PC in 2016, followed by PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Android, iOS and Stadia. A film adaptation is currently in development by Blumhouse Productions and Atomic Monster Productions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!