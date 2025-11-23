Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged:
Deadpool/Batman Destroys Top Ten Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
Deadpool/Batman by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora absolutely destroys the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
Deadpool/Batman from DC Comics absolutely destroyed everything else in the charts, outselling the second and third placed One World Under Doom #9 and Absolute Flash #9 by five times the sales. No comic book in the history of the chart has outperformed everything else by so much. Marvel took the rest of the chart aside from Exquisite Corpses which squeezed in at the end… and notably that there are no Age Of Revelation titles in the chart.
Top Ten Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
|No
|Title
|Publisher
|Writer
|Artist
|Price
|Ratio
|1
|Batman/Deadpool #1
|DC
|Grant Morrison
|Dan Mora
|7.99
|100
|2
|One World Under Doom #9
|Marvel
|Ryan North
|R. B. Silva
|4.99
|18.3
|3
|Absolute Flash #9
|DC
|Jeff Lemire
|Nick Robles
|4.99
|17.0
|4
|Amazing Spider-Man #16
|Marvel
|Joe Kelly
|John Romita Jr.
|4.99
|16.4
|5
|Captain America #5
|Marvel
|Chip Zdarsky
|Valerio Schiti
|4.99
|15.0
|6
|X-Men of Apocalypse #1
|Marvel
|Jeph Loeb
|Simone Di Meo
|4.99
|14.7
|7
|Ultimates #18
|Marvel
|Deniz Camp
|Juan Frigeri
|4.99
|14.4
|8
|Punisher Red Band #3
|Marvel
|Ben Percy
|Julius Ohta
|4.99
|13.4
|9
|Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe #5
|Marvel
|Gerry Duggan
|Javier Garron
|4.99
|11.5
|10
|Exquisite Corpses #7
|Image
|James Tynion IV, Michael Walsh
|Claire Roe, Michael Walsh
|4.99
|11.4
This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by over a hundred named direct market comic stores from their sales from Wednesday to Saturday, the "Wednesday Warriors". The chart is compiled from actual sales data from 120 to 150 comic book stores provided by ComicHub, which provides POS services for comic book retailers worldwide, mostly in North America and the UK. These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we run a bunch of them below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week, the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on sales in-store, rather than orders from publishers.
Participating Bestseller List comic book stores include:
- 4 COLOR FANTASIES
- A COMIC SHOP
- ALTER EGO COMICS
- ANYONE COMICS
- ARKHAM COMICS & GAMES
- ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES
- ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES VENTURA
- ASH AVENUE COMICS
- ATOMIC CITY COMICS
- AUSTIN BOOKS & COMICS
- AW YEAH COMICS – MUNCIE
- BEYOND COMICS – FREDERICK
- BEYOND COMICS – GAITHERSBURG
- BIG BANG COMICS
- BIG BANG TOYS COMICS GAMES
- BIG PLANET COMICS
- BIG PLANET COMICS OF BETHESDA
- BLERDS UNDERGROUND
- BLUE ASH UP UP & AWAY!
- BRAVE NEW WORLDS – OLD CITY PHILADELPHIA
- BRAVE NEW WORLDS – WILLOW GROVE
- BRONZE AGE BAT CAVE
- BSI COMICS
- CAB COMICS
- CAPE AND COWL COMICS
- CAPTAIN BLUE HEN COMICS
- CARLS CACTUS COMICS
- CHAMPION COMICS AND COFFEE
- CHEVIOT UP UP & AWAY!
- CLOBBERIN' COMICS
- CLOBBERIN' COMICS – SHEPHERDSVILLE
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: FORT WORTH
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: HALTOM CITY
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: IRVING
- COMIC BOOK WORLD FLORENCE
- COMIC BOOK WORLD LOUISVILLE
- COMIC EMPORIUM
- COMIC QUEST
- COMIC REALMS
- COMICKAZE COMICS
- COMICS ADVENTURE
- COMICS CONSPIRACY
- COMICS HEAVEN AB
- COMIX CAFE
- COMIX CONNECTION – MECHANICSBURG
- COMIX CONNECTION – YORK
- COSMIC COMICS
- COSMIC MONKEY COMICS
- COY'S COMICS
- CRUSH COMICS
- CURRENT COMICS MONTEREY
- CURRENT COMICS SALINAS
- DICE & COMICS CAFE
- DNA COMICS & GAMES
- DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS CONCORD
- DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS MANCHESTER
- DOWNTOWN COMICS ANNEX
- DOWNTOWN COMICS IN AVON
- DOWNTOWN COMICS IN CASTLETON
- DOWNTOWN COMICS ON MARKET STREET
- DR. VOLT'S COMICS
- DRAGON'S LAIR COMICS & FANTASY – COLUMBUS
- DREAMDAZE COMICS FUN & GAMES
- ENDGAME COMICS AND COLLECTABLES
- EPIC COMICS
- E-TOWN COMICS
- EVERYONE COMICS X COLLECTIBLES
- FANTOM COMICS
- FOURCORNERS COMICS & GAMES
- FUNNY BUSINESS
- FUNNYBOOKS COMICS & STUFF
- GALACTIC GREG'S
- GEEK GEEK NERD NERD
- GREEN BRAIN COMICS
- GRYPHON GAMES AND COMICS
- GULF COAST COSMOS COMICS
- GUTTER POP COMICS
- HELLO COMICS
- HELLO COMICS DOWNTOWN
- HEROES & VILLAINS
- HEROES' BEACON COMICS & GAMES
- HEROES FOR SALE
- HORIZON COMICS AND COLLECTIBLES
- HOUSE OF HEROES COMICS
- INVISIBLE JET COMICS
- ISOTOPE
- JPM COMICS & GAMES
- K & J COMICS AND GAMES
- KEY ELEMENTS COMICS
- KINGPIN BOOKS – COMICS EXCLUSIVE WEBSITE
- KINGSTON NEXUS
- LEGACY COMICS AND CARDS INC
- LEMONJUICE MCGEE'S COMIC CAVALCADE
- MANSFIELD COMICS AND MANGA
- MAXIMUM COMICS (CENTENNIAL HILLS)
- MAXIMUM COMICS (SOUTHWEST)
- MEMORY LANE COMICS
- MIDGARD COMICS, GAMES, AND MORE
- MISSION: COMICS AND ART
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – BUTLER
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – CRANBERRY TWP
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – ELLWOOD CITY
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – OHIO VALLEY
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – PITTSBURGH MILLS
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – WATERFRONT
- NOSTALGIA, INK
- OILTOWN COMICS
- PAPER ASYLUM
- PERFECT STORM COMICS AND GAMES
- PERFECT STORM WEST
- PHANTOM OF THE ATTIC
- PITTSBURGH COMICS
- POP COMICS & CULTURE EMPORIUM
- PULP COMICS AND GAMES
- RAD RAPTOR COMICS
- ROBOT ZERO COMICS
- SADDLE CITY COMICS
- SAMURAI COMICS CHANDLER
- SAMURAI COMICS GLENDALE
- SAMURAI COMICS MESA
- SAMURAI COMICS PHOENIX
- SOCAL GAMES AND COMICS
- SSALEFISH COMICS – CONCORD
- SSALEFISH COMICS – GREENSBORO
- SSALEFISH COMICS – WINSTON-SALEM
- STARGAZER COMICS
- STRANGE ADVENTURES – ARIZONA
- SUPER-FLY COMICS & GAMES
- SUPERSCRIPT COMICS AND GAMES
- SURPRISE COMICS
- THE COLLECTIVE
- THE COMIC BOOK CLUBHOUSE
- THE COMIC BOOK SHOP! OF WILMINGTON, DE
- THE COMIC DUDE SHOP
- THE DANGER ROOM
- THE DRAGONS LAIR
- THE NERD STORE – UTAH
- THE NERD STORE OREM
- THE SECRET LAIR COMICS
- ULTIMATE COMICS RALEIGH
- WADE'S COMIC MADNESS
- WONDERLAND COMICS
- ZEPPELIN COMICS
- ZEPPELIN COMICS – NAPA