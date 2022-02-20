Deathstroke Inc. #6 Preview: Hero Envy

Deathstroke is jealous of super-powered heroes in this preview of Deathstroke Inc. #6, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. Sure, Superman may be able fly, but he can't rock a beard the same way you can, Slade. Check out the preview below.

DEATHSTROKE INC. #6

DC Comics

1221DC082

1221DC083 – Deathstroke Inc. #6 Ivan Tao Cover – $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Paolo Pantalena (CA) Howard Porter

The reign of king Deathstroke begins! After the shocking truth about T.R.U.S.T. is revealed, Deathstroke finds himself the leader of a new army. Does he use that army for good or evil? Can Black Canary escape and warn the Justice League that there is a new force in the DCU?

In Shops: 2/22/2022

SRP: $3.99

