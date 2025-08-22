Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Longshots, X-Men Age Of Revelation

December 2025 Solicits For Binary, Longshots, Laura, Amazing X-Men

Marvel Comics' X-Men Age Of Revelation December 2025 Solicits For Binary #3, Longshots #3, Laura Kinney:: Sabretooth #3 and Amazing X-Men #3

Article Summary Marvel reveals December 2025 X-Men Age Of Revelation solicits for Binary, Longshots, Laura, and Amazing X-Men.

Amazing X-Men #3 brings the team to Philadelphia for a dangerous assassination plot against Revelation.

Binary #3 pits Carol Danvers, empowered by the Phoenix Force, against a deadly universe-ending threat.

Longshots #3 promises shocking deaths, while Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #3 sees Laura torn between family and loyalty.

To top up Marvel's November 2025 solicits, here are a few from December 2025, including four of the X-Men: Age Of Revelation future set titles, the third issues, for Binary #3, Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #3, Longshots #3 and Amazing X-Men #3. Enjoy!

AMAZING X-MEN #3

ASSASSINATION PROCLAMATION! X YEARS LATER, against all odds and with heavy losses, the X-Men reach Philadelphia, the capital of the Revelation Territories. But this is deep enemy territory, and the much-reduced X-Men will require significant allies in order to realize their objective: the assassination of Revelation, made all the more crucial by his true scheme coming to light! $4.99

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Mahmud Asrar (CA) Miguel Mercado

SUPERNOVA! X YEARS LATER, Carol Danvers, bearing the heavy weight of the cosmic name BINARY and feeling the godlike power of the PHOENIX FORCE coursing through her body, now stands face to face with the enemy who has come to annihilate everything Carol holds dear! At her lowest ebb, will Carol manage to hold back the destruction, or will she go supernova… and take it all with her?! $3.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Giada Belviso (CA) Rickie Yagawa

RAID ON ARAKKO! X YEARS LATER, SABRETOOTH stalks ARAKKO, home of APOCALYPSE! Don't miss this key turning point in REVELATION's plan, as LAURA must choose between family and fealty… with deadly results. $3.99

(W) Erica Schultz (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Elizabeth Torque

EVERYBODY DIES! X YEARS LATER, all your heroes are dead! Did you think we were JOKING? This is one of the only books where we can get away with it, so, of course, we are killing EVERYONE! But do you want to see how it all goes down? Of COURSE you do! So put your hands out in December and let your retailer put a copy of LONGSHOTS in your grubby little mitts! Oh, you ARE a retailer? Well, get to ordering! There are a bunch of feral fans waiting at your doors demanding this book! Look out! They're busting down the glass! $4.99

(W) Jonathan Hickman/Gerry Duggan (A) Alan Robinson (CA) Dustin Weaver

