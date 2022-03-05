Detective Comics #1056 Preview: Journalistic Integrity

A reported abandons a story on Koyuki Nakano because it's distressing her in this preview of Detective Comics #1056, instead of using it to further the clickbait cause. You would never cut it at Bleeding Cool with that kind of attitude! Check out the preview below.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1056

DC Comics

0122DC025

0122DC026 – Detective Comics #1056 Lee Bermejo Cover – $5.99

0122DC027 – Detective Comics #1056 Puppeteer Lee Cover – $5.99

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Amancay Nahuelpan, Fernando Blanco (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

The Scarecrow stalks The Tower! Dr. Jonathan Crane, who recently terrorized Gotham City during "Fear State," is but one of many villainous inhabitants of Arkham Tower jockeying for position as leader of the hostage situation unfolding before everyone's eyes. But with security down, Huntress, Nightwing, and Harley Quinn are no longer quite so outnumbered…here come Batwoman, the Batgirls, and Tim Drake to the rescue! Can the Bat-Family save the innocent civilians caught in the crossfire? And that's not the only help arriving on the scene… The boy kicks his plan into gear in "House of Gotham" part 10! On a mission to kill the source of his trauma, the boy's aim squares solely on The Joker and the Batman…two sides of the same coin that have, in his mind, caused him and the city nothing but pain. Plus: Batgirl, a villainous run-in, and another step toward disaster for Jim Gordon!

In Shops: 3/8/2022

SRP: $4.99

