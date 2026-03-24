Posted in: Comics | Tagged: dan panosian, David Mack, Devil's Due Studios, Josh Blaylock, mark brooks, marv wolfman, mercy sparx, michael avon oeming, Skottie Young, tim seeley

Devil's Due Studio's June 2026 All Star Full Solicits & Solicitations

Devil's Due Studio's June 2026 full solicits with Mark Brooks, Skottie Young, Michael Avon Oeming, David Mack, Paul Jenkins, Joe Casey & more

Article Summary Devil's Due Studios celebrates its 25th anniversary with June 2026 comic solicits and special releases

The 25th Anniversary Special one-shot features top talents like Josh Blaylock, Mark Brooks, and Skottie Young

Legacy creator-owned titles are spotlighted alongside exclusive anniversary covers and new commentary

Republishing begins with Mercy Sparx #1, kicking off a year of commemorative Devil's Due releases

Devil's Due Studios, one of the older still-going indie comic publishers still owned by the person who set it up, is celebrating its 25th anniversary in June. With its full June 2026 solicits and solicitations courtesy of Lunar Distribution and the Massive Indies subdistribution with Massive Publishing. As they say, they are just getting started.

Exactly, just like that. And in June 2026, founder and owner Josh Blaylock is launching the Devil's Due 25th Anniversary Special, featuring a cover straight from Marvel Comics' 25th Anniversary covers from 1986 and a bunch of comic book creators they have featured over the years. Here's the solicitation and the credits.

DEVILS DUE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Josh Blaylock (A) Mark Brooks, Skottie Young, Tim Seeley, Michael Avon Oeming, Marv Wolfman, Dan Panosian, David Mack, Clement Sauve, Matt Merhoff, Jason Shawn Alexander, Jenny Frison, Nei Ruffino, Paul Jenkins, Joe Casey, Stefano Caselli, Steve Kurth, Travis Hymel, Joel H Herrera, Josh Blaylock (CA) Josh Blaylock

Devil's Due's 25th Anniversary kick-off begins here! A special one-shot containing original short stories, pin-ups, and showcasing a legion of talent from the past, including Josh Blaylock, Matt Merhoff, Mark Brooks, Skottie Young, Tim Seeley, Michael Avon Oeming, Clement Sauve, Jason Shawn Alexander, Jenny Frison, Nei Ruffino, Matt Merhoff, Paul Jenkins, Joe Casey, Marv Wolfman, Stefano Caselli, Steve Kurth, Travis Hymel, Joel H Herrera, Dan Panosian, David Mack, and more! $6.99 06/10/2026

Not too shabby, eh? Devil's Due Studios was originally founded in 2001 by Joshua Blaylock, out of Devil's Due Comics as both a commercial art studio and a small-press comic publisher. They gained significant recognition in the early 2000s for revitalising licensed properties runs, especially on G.I. Joe and were a major inspiration for the revived interest in licensed comics from other publishers during that era. Over time, it has focused more on original creator-owned titles, and talking of which, there is a republishing of one of their earlier publications, Mercy Sparx, who features on the 25th Anniversary covers a lot as well…

DEVILS DUE PRESENTS MERCY SPARX #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A CHRIS WAHL (MR)

(W) Josh Blaylock (A) Matt Merhoff (CA) Chris Wahl

The year of Devil's Due 25th Anniversary commemorative re-releases begins! Key issues from throughout the studio's history – starting with Mercy Sparx #1 (of the 2013 ongoing series). Presented here along with brand new covers and commentary.

$6.99 6/24/2026

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