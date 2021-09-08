Diamond Cancels Halloween ComicFest For 2021
Halloween ComicFest is an annual promotion launched by Diamond Comics in 2012, held roughly six months from FCBD on the Saturday before Halloween. This event similarly offers free comic books to visitors at comic shops, with the titles having a "spooky" theme and often include mini-comics which can be picked up in bundles for people to give away at home to Trick or Treaters. Participating retailers typically host a Halloween party with activities including a costume contest. The announcement for this year's books had been delayed, but Diamond just pulled off the spooky band-aid. Diamond Comics has issued the following notice: "We owe a huge thank you to our retailer and vendor partners, and, of course, the fans for making Halloween ComicFest an exciting event each year! Due to HCF's close proximity to Free Comic Book Day this year, and with the logistics and planning required for the event, we have made the difficult decision to cancel HCF for 2021. We look forward to celebrating Halloween ComicFest again in 2022."
Last year, Halloween ComicFest shifted to focus exclusively on merchandise and collectibles, with Diamond PREVIEWS Exclusive figures rather than relying on comic book publishers, including Infamous Iron Man Funko POP, glow-in-the-dark Marvel Gallery Carnage PVC Statue, Graduation Day Buffy Vinimat, Hiya Toys 1/18-scale action figure of Robocop, Forgotten Idol Cthulhu and Irradiated Cthulhu variants of the regular Cryptkins Unleashed vinyl figure. This year it seems they are giving it a miss. The site still says that it's 51 days until Halloween Comic Fest but it may be necessary to change that from days to weeks. And then add a few. Here's what they had for 2019… two years ago.
- AfterShock Comics | Dark Red #1 Halloween ComicFest B&W Edition
- Aspen Comics | Aspen Mascots and the Portals of Doom
- Benitez Productions | Lady Mechanika: La Dama de la Muerte
- Dark Horse Comics | House of Fear: Attack of the Killer Snowmen!
- DC Comics | DCeased #1 HCF Special Editon
- DC Comics | The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid / Black Canary: Ignite HCF Special Edition
- IDW Publishing | Sonic the Hedgehog #1 HCF Edition
- Keenspot Entertainment | Junior High Horrors Halloween Special
- Kodansha Comics | Tales of Berseria Preivew & Other Game Manga
- Mad Cave Studios | Battlecats: Halloween ComicFest Special
- Marvel Comics | Ghost Rider: King of Hell #1
- Marvel Comics | Iron Man: Road to Iron Man 2020
- Marvel Comics | Miles Morales: Spider-Man #0
- Marvel Comics | Star Wars: Boba Fett #1
- Random House Children's Books | Doodleville/ Aster and the Accidental Magic Exclusive First Look
- Source Point Press | The Adventures of Cthulhu Jr. and Dastardly Dirk
- Vertical Comics | Bakemonogatari (Monster Tale) Exclusive HCF Edition
- VIZ Media | The Drifting Classroom/ Smashed
- YouNeek Studios | Iyanu: Child of Wonder
- Halloween ComicFest 2019 Mini Comics
- Albatross Funnybooks | Spook House
- American Mythology | Under Dog Halloween Hijinks
- Archie Comics | Archie's Madhouse Magic
- BOOM! Studios | Just Beyond: Horror at Happy Landings
- DC Comics | DC Superhero Girls: At Metropolis High Halloween ComicFest Special Edition
- Golden Apple Books | Blastosaurus Halloween Special
- IDW Publishing | Usagi Yojimbo HCF Mini Comic
- Papercutz | The Loud House: "A Very LOUD Halloween"
- VIZ Media | Pokémon Adventures