Diamond Cancels Halloween ComicFest For 2021

Halloween ComicFest is an annual promotion launched by Diamond Comics in 2012, held roughly six months from FCBD on the Saturday before Halloween. This event similarly offers free comic books to visitors at comic shops, with the titles having a "spooky" theme and often include mini-comics which can be picked up in bundles for people to give away at home to Trick or Treaters. Participating retailers typically host a Halloween party with activities including a costume contest. The announcement for this year's books had been delayed, but Diamond just pulled off the spooky band-aid. Diamond Comics has issued the following notice: "We owe a huge thank you to our retailer and vendor partners, and, of course, the fans for making Halloween ComicFest an exciting event each year! Due to HCF's close proximity to Free Comic Book Day this year, and with the logistics and planning required for the event, we have made the difficult decision to cancel HCF for 2021. We look forward to celebrating Halloween ComicFest again in 2022."

Last year, Halloween ComicFest shifted to focus exclusively on merchandise and collectibles, with Diamond PREVIEWS Exclusive figures rather than relying on comic book publishers, including Infamous Iron Man Funko POP, glow-in-the-dark Marvel Gallery Carnage PVC Statue, Graduation Day Buffy Vinimat, Hiya Toys 1/18-scale action figure of Robocop, Forgotten Idol Cthulhu and Irradiated Cthulhu variants of the regular Cryptkins Unleashed vinyl figure. This year it seems they are giving it a miss. The site still says that it's 51 days until Halloween Comic Fest but it may be necessary to change that from days to weeks. And then add a few. Here's what they had for 2019… two years ago.

AfterShock Comics | Dark Red #1 Halloween ComicFest B&W Edition

Aspen Comics | Aspen Mascots and the Portals of Doom

Benitez Productions | Lady Mechanika: La Dama de la Muerte

Dark Horse Comics | House of Fear: Attack of the Killer Snowmen!

DC Comics | DCeased #1 HCF Special Editon

DC Comics | The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid / Black Canary: Ignite HCF Special Edition

IDW Publishing | Sonic the Hedgehog #1 HCF Edition

Keenspot Entertainment | Junior High Horrors Halloween Special

Kodansha Comics | Tales of Berseria Preivew & Other Game Manga

Mad Cave Studios | Battlecats: Halloween ComicFest Special

Marvel Comics | Ghost Rider: King of Hell #1

Marvel Comics | Iron Man: Road to Iron Man 2020

Marvel Comics | Miles Morales: Spider-Man #0

Marvel Comics | Star Wars: Boba Fett #1

Random House Children's Books | Doodleville/ Aster and the Accidental Magic Exclusive First Look

Source Point Press | The Adventures of Cthulhu Jr. and Dastardly Dirk

Vertical Comics | Bakemonogatari (Monster Tale) Exclusive HCF Edition

VIZ Media | The Drifting Classroom/ Smashed

YouNeek Studios | Iyanu: Child of Wonder

Halloween ComicFest 2019 Mini Comics

Albatross Funnybooks | Spook House

American Mythology | Under Dog Halloween Hijinks

Archie Comics | Archie's Madhouse Magic

BOOM! Studios | Just Beyond: Horror at Happy Landings

DC Comics | DC Superhero Girls: At Metropolis High Halloween ComicFest Special Edition

Golden Apple Books | Blastosaurus Halloween Special

IDW Publishing | Usagi Yojimbo HCF Mini Comic

Papercutz | The Loud House: "A Very LOUD Halloween"

VIZ Media | Pokémon Adventures