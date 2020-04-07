Diamond Comic Distributors Will Ship to Retailer Home Addresses

Bleeding Cool has repeatedly reported that Diamond Comic Distributors has shut its doors to new product during the current global situation. However that only applies to new product, and Diamond's warehouses are still open to retailers. Diamond recognises that circumstances for many stores have now changed and while UPS will not ship to non-essential business addresses at this time, they will ship to residential addresses. As a result, Diamond has now recommended this as an option to retailers wanting to continue business in one fashion or another. In a message to retailers, Diamond states the following. "This new option allows customers to register a residential address, UPS hold for pick up address or another commercial address that is not subject to a shelter-in-place or similar order from state or local governments. (Diamond recommends using a residential address or UPS hold for pick up address.)"

Diamond does provide some provisos. "Please remember that same-day shipping for Direct Ship reorders is not guaranteed, and that – as impacts on our Distribution Center teams can change daily – it is more likely than usual that delays in processing could occur." Diamond has also provided retailers with a comprehensive list of everything they currently have available for order. Publishers such as Dynamite and Image Comics have been giving retailers increased discount on hundreds of backstock items.

This is a new policy for Diamond Comic Distributors, and it may suggest a way of going forward for new comics as well, at some point. It is likely that the shutdown won't lift simultaneously across the USA. This policy might let retailers in shutdown states receive new comic bookshop sell in whatever fashion they are able to. Even before their street-facing brick and mortar store is allowed to be open.

For now, however, this is just for backstock, already published items. In a situation where Diamond is only paying a small percentage of their bills to publishers, it might be enough to keep one or two of those plates spinning. You can keep up with Bleeding Cool's latest information regarding the impact on the comics industry of the current situation with this link.