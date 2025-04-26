Posted in: Comics, Preview | Tagged: Diary of a Nature Nerd, environmental activism, graphic novel, hiking, middle grade readers, tiffany everett

Diary of a Nature Nerd: Fun Middle-Grade Graphic Novel Out in August

Diary of a Nature Nerd, a fun graphic novel by nature-loving Tiffany Everett, is out from Graphix Books in August to teach kids about nature

Graphix/Scholastic Books, a brand new middle grade debut graphic novel – Diary of a Nature Nerd by Tiffany Everett, a book aimed at readers aged 8–12 about big goals, new feelings, and blended families! The author-artist is an avid explorer of America's national parks and grew up in a blended family, so she's drawn on her personal experience to craft this charming story about Brooke, who's always out on the trail, living a life full of adventure and documenting her wilderness findings in her nature diary.

In Diary of a Nature Nerd, Brooke's always out on the trail, living a life full of adventure and documenting her wilderness findings in her nature diary. But Brooke is in for the biggest adventure of her life: her BFF, Jayla, is now her new stepsister! Brooke finally has someone to join her on the trail, and, together, they just might spot the one thing Brooke's been aching to see most — a moose! Brooke and her blended family are settling into their new life nicely, but when Jayla announces that she and her dad spotted a moose on the trail while Brooke was back at camp, life in the family RV suddenly starts to feel crowded. Lace up your boots and join Brooke on the trail for this irresistible story about best friends, blended families, and big goals. Perfect for fans of PAWS and Katie the Catsitter!

Tiffany Everett enjoys exploring America by camper and has visited 40 states and 26 national parks, encountering moose, bears, wolves, alligators, a bobcat, and even a mountain lion! Tiffany is happy to review her environmentalist and part-nomadic lifestyle and how she put it into Diary of a Nature Nerd to teach kids how to love nature and know their way around the forest without being afraid. The graphic novel is a coming-of-age novel and perfect for parents who want their kids to learn about the environment.

Diary of a Nature Nerd is out on August 19th and is already available for pre-order.

