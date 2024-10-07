Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: jeph loeb, jim lee

SCOOP: Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb Return to Ongoing Batman Comic in 2025?

The Batman Hush team of Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb are returning to the ongoing Batman comic book from next year, March or April.

Earlier today, I mentioned that the current Batman comic book by Chip Zdarsky was meant to be released every two weeks. Then it wasn't, and it has been pushed out to every month again. But what comes next? And why the change in schedules? Well, the headline of this article should have filled you in. The Batman Hush team of Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb are returning to the ongoing Batman comic book next year, in March or April 2025. They were originally expected to return in November/December, hence the increased schedule for Chip's run to get it out of the door… then schedules changed again.

I understand that Jim Lee has been drawing comic books since the spring, and a number of issues have already been completed. But clearly, DC Comics would now like to get a few more under the belt, so we don't get problems that have plagued Jim Lee's comics in the past, especially considering his duties as Chief Creative Officer, Publisher and President of DC Comics. However, working on this comic is a major part of the reason that Jim Lee signed up with DC Comics for a considerable period rather than jumping ship to Marvel Comics for the X-Men relaunch. They just don't want to have to have Ryan Benjamin take over with the third issue.

Whether this gets a new Batman #1 or not, I don't know. My gut instinct says yes, but they went the other way twenty-two years ago. And yes I know that some people will doubt this, but my sources are good and I have been pretty good about this kind of thing in the past. Or course past performance is no indicator of future success, I know…

In 2002 Batman: Hush by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee, ran in Batman #608 to #619. And indeed, DC Editorial would have preferred it if it had been a separate mini-series, but Jim Lee insisted that it be the regular Batman comic, like Year One and Uncanny X-Men. And back then, DC Comics were less keen on a relaunch. Jim Lee said that he would make his first issue sell like a number one instead. And it did. And has continued to sell like a number one since.

What will they do this time? Batman #158 or Batman #1? You know, maybe after he could get around to finishing All Star Batman And Robin The Boy Wonder, 1963 Annual… or Pearl Or The Deep. Either, or…

