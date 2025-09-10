Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged:

What Red Hood Tells Us About How H2SH Ends (Spoilers)

What Red Hood #1 tells us about how Batman: H2SH will end (if it ever will) (Bat Spoilers)

Article Summary Red Hood #1 sets up major clues for how Batman: H2SH might finally end, tying both stories together.

Jason Todd’s memories in Red Hood closely match key events from Batman H2SH, hinting at unresolved secrets.

The series continues Jason’s journey outside Gotham, as he faces deadly new threats in a crime-ridden city.

Red Hood is DC’s first in-continuity mature readers series, expanding his story beyond the Bat-Family.

Famously, the writer of the new Red Hood series, Gretchen Felker-Martin, drawn by Jeff Spokes, hasn't read Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee's Batman H2SH storyline, currently very delayed, and into 2026 already. But she is doing a good impression of someone who has in Red Hood #1 out today.

Or at least Jeff Spokes has the necessary reference on hand from the issues already published. And there is no sign of Jason Todd (or indeed any of the Bat family aside from Tim Drake) in Gotham now. So we can read between the lines.

This is how it went down in Batman #159 by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair.

And how Jason Todd remembers it in Red Hood #1.

Looks pretty, pretty close.

And we are going to have to wait quite some time, to find out what's going on with all that. Indeed we will probably have Red Hood #5 out before the final issue of Batman H2SH…

RED HOOD #1

Written by GRETCHEN FELKER-MARTIN

Art & Cover by JEFF SPOKES

Variant covers by JIM LEE, TK, and JAE LEE

Foil variant cover by KYUYONG EOM

1:25 variant cover by NICK ROBLES

1:50 variant cover by JIM LEE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil) ON SALE 9/10/25

Jason Todd has left Gotham and Batman behind him. All he's taking with him is his costume, his bike, and a metal briefcase containing two handguns (and lots of bullets). New Angelique seems like the perfect place for Red Hood to put down roots. There's crime, vice, and corruption everywhere. When Jason discovers a superpowered serial killer who is targeting the city's police, he finds himself sucked into a terrible and bleak conspiracy with seemingly no end in sight. But Jason isn't the only person on the scene. Following his trail is Helena Bertinelli a.k.a. Huntress. Is she here to stop him or help him? What will happen when the two black sheep of the Bat-Family start working together? Get ready for Red Hood like you've always wanted to see him in DC's first-ever in-continuity Mature Readers series. OUT OF GOTHAM. NOT OUT OF BULLETS. ERUPTING FROM THE EVENTS OF H2SH COMES DC'S FIRST-EVER IN-CONTINUITY, MATURE READERS, ONGOING RED HOOD SERIES!

(W) Gretchen Felker-Martin (A) Jeff Spokes (CA) Taurin Clarke

THE HOOD BECOMES THE HUNTED! After the violent events of the previous day, Red Hood is wanted dead or alive by the New Angelique Police Department. But if Jason's locked up (or worse), who's going to protect the cops who are being hunted by the Tower? It's time for some undercover work. Jason and Huntress work to discern a pattern in the Tower's choice of targets as the police scour the city for Red Hood. As if that wasn't bad enough, the Tower has picked its next target: the one man who can help Jason and Helena! Can the unlikely duo save the day before it's too late? $4.99 10/8/2025

(W) Gretchen Felker-Martin (A) Jeff Spokes (CA) Taurin Clarke THE HOOD BECOMES THE HUNTED! After the violent events of the previous day, Red Hood is wanted dead or alive by the New Angelique Police Department. But if Jason's locked up (or worse), who's going to protect the cops who are being hunted by the Tower? It's time for some undercover work. Jason and Huntress work to discern a pattern in the Tower's choice of targets as the police scour the city for Red Hood. As if that wasn't bad enough, the Tower has picked its next target: the one man who can help Jason and Helena! Can the unlikely duo save the day before it's too late? $4.99 10/8/2025 RED HOOD #3

(W) Gretchen Felker-Martin (A) Jeff Spokes (CA) Taurin Clarke

JUDGE, JURY, AND EXECUTIONER! It's time for some rest and interrogation. What better place to do it than a quiet little cabin in the woods where no one can hear you scream? Unfortunately for Red Hood, he's not going to like what he finds. No matter how much digging Jason and Helena do, the Tower's trail twists more and more. Soon their whole world is going to turn upside down. Plus, a new metahuman enemy enters the fray–and they've got their sights set on our two vigilante outlaws. $4.99 11/12/2025

