Doctor Doom And The Art Of The Deal in One World Under Doom Spoilers

Today, Marvel Comics publishes One World Under Doom #3 by Ryan North and R.B. Silva, as well as the tie-in title Avengers #25 by Jed MacKay and Valerio Schiti. And unlike some, this one really does tie in. But maybe they are at odds somewhat?

It turns out that Doctor Doom opening up all world borders completely freely has done wonders for the world economy. Who knew? Of course there are always some villains who want their own border…

Although, do bear in that Doctor Doom also has control of the world's media. Or does he? The question is, does he exercise his control or do people just do what he wants anyway? That's the question asked in One World Under Doom today.

In today's Avengers #25, another set of supervillains, a new Masters Of Evil, decide they want The Impossible City for themselves.

While One World Under Doom #3 has the Avengers inviting their own chosen supervillains to the Impossible City to plan a joint assault on Doctor Doom

Which does make for some weird intra-conflict of One World Under Doom titles. Those invading the Impossible City for themselves against Doom

Some villains are working with The Avengers in the Impossible City against Doom.

. It feels like there should be an easy answer here.

I understand that teamwork is meant to make the dream work.

But they seem to have their very separate and distinct team works going on here. And Sam Wilson is clearly doing better with one team…

… than he is the other. And while one team attacks with the perfectly prepared bullet…

The other seems happier to nuke them all from space. It's the only way to be sure.

Doctor Doom challenges the heroes and heroes-adjacent to actually do some good…

With the escaped inmates of the Raft about to attack New York City…

Maybe the Masters Of Evil's new plan may actually do some good.

But it turns out that Doctor Doom's plan wasn't mind controlling the world's leaders, replacing them with LMDs, or performing a voodoo spell to get them all to surrender.

He just took the time to talk with them. Negotiate. Put forward his proposals in a persuasive and compelling fashion over a long period of time. The Art Of The Deal one might say. Just with free healthcare, education and no war.

Given that, why bother controlling the media? They'll just do this anyway. And hey, in for a penny, in for a pound, hail Doom! One World Under Doom #3 by Ryan North and R.B. Silva and Avengers #25 by Jed MacKay and Valerio Schiti are both published by Marvel Comics today.

AVENGERS #25

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Valerio Schiti

RISE OF THE ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT MASTERS OF EVIL! While the Avengers are busy dealing with Doom, the new Masters of Evil strike in this giant-sized 25th issue! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 23, 2025 SRP: $4.99 ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #3 (OF 9)

(W) Ryan North (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Ben Harvey

• The Avengers have faced Doom…and they LOST. But Earth still needs avenging – and it's not just the heroes who dislike having Doom in charge.

• And so heroes and villains unite against Doom, intent on taking him down once and for all!

• But that's not all: A simultaneous magic attack reveals the shocking truth of HOW Doom took over the world – with terrifying implications for how others might – or might not – take it from him.

• However, Doom's mind – vast and cool and unsympathetic – is not the only one regarding Earth with envious eyes… RATED T+In Shops: Apr 23, 2025 SRP: $4.99

