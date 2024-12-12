Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor strange, One World Under Doom

Doctor Strange Of Asgard, As Part Of One World Under Doom

Doctor Strange Of Asgard, As Part Of One World Under Doom by Derek Landy and Carlos Magno from Marvel Comics in March 2025

Article Summary Doctor Strange becomes Asgard's Sorcerer Supreme in a new comic by Derek Landy and Carlos Magno.

Strange faces an identity crisis after losing the Sorcerer Supreme title to Doctor Doom.

Asgardian magic proves challenging, sparking a deadly power struggle in the Golden Realm.

Explores Asgard's dark side, with Loki involved in Strange's quest for redemption.

Doctor Strange launches a new comic book in March from Derek Landy and Carlos Magno, as Doctor Strange Of Asgard. Doctor Strange may have surrendered the Sorcerer Supreme title to Doctor Doom, but he seems to have inherited one from the Norse Gods. It's like Asgardians Of The Galaxy all over again, is it not?

DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #1

Written by DEREK LANDY Art by CARLOS MAGNO Cover by GEOFF SHAW

SORCERER SUPREME NO MORE! Doctor Doom tricked Doctor Strange into surrendering the title of Sorcerer Supreme. Now Doom is ruling the world, and Stephen Strange is…experiencing a bit of an identity crisis. Searching for purpose – and maybe revenge – he travels to Asgard to see if Thor's kingdom might be looking for a Sorcerer Supreme of its own. Loki's willing to help, but that help comes with a wicked catch, and Strange quickly realizes that becoming Asgard's top magical authority is going to be more complicated than he thought. On Sale 3/5

"The new ongoing series from writer Derek Landy (Captain America/Iron Man) and artist Carlos Magno (Captain America) takes Strange in a fantastical and ambitious new direction as he seeks to regain his glory and strength by becoming the first-ever Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard! But Asgardian magic is more ancient and guarded than Midgard's, and Strange's bold attempts to master it will ignite a deadly power struggle between the sorcerers of the Golden Realm—including Loki. Join Strange as he races to solve a mystery that could disrupt the balance of magic forever, avoiding Thor's thunderous wrath and uncovering long-hidden secrets of Asgardian myth along the way!

"It's been a daunting prospect, taking the reins of Doctor Strange and leading him into a new era," Landy shared. "To follow on from the last few years of stories, which have seen huge creative leaps from astonishing creative teams, would have been a terrifying prospect were it not for Editor Alanna Smith's primary instruction: move him to Asgard. Suddenly we're in new territory, where not only does Strange have to deal with Asgardian society on a street level, but he's also caught up in a murder mystery that he really doesn't have time for."

"When I was asked to draw DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD, I imagined the reader seeing the sorcerer immersed in the brilliant and magical splendor of Asgard with its colossal statues and fantastic architecture," Magno explained. "This time, to our pleasant surprise, Derek Landy and I are going to throw the reader into the dark side of the God of Thunder's homeland–showing it in a realistic way including its less glamorous side and depicting the dark, scary and snowy alleys and the evil that lurks in the shadows. Here, Doctor Strange takes us into the heart of evil, where his enormous power seems to have little effect on an Asgard the reader has never seen before. It's a reflection of the world we live in today."

"Doing this is STILL a terrifying prospect, don't get me wrong, but at least I have Carlos and Espen [Grundetjern] on my team, making me look like I know what I'm doing. So that helps," Landy added. More to come…

