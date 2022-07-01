DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1 To Get A Black Bag Variant

DCeased: War of the Undead Gods is the final chapter of the DCeased saga, from franchise architects writer Tom Taylor and artist Trevor Hairsine. And DC Comics is making sure that no one leaves alive.

The eight-issue series starts on the 9th of August 9 and the first issue will now arrive with a DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1 body bag variant, featuring a specially designed polybag concealing an extra-gory version of the 1:25 variant cover by artist Francesco Mattina.

DCEASED WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS #1 (OF 8) CVR D FRANCESCO MATTINA BODY BAG CARD STOCK VAR (NET) Allocations may occur.

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Trevor Hairsine, Andy Lanning (CA) Francesco Mattina

What began as a battle for Earth has become a war for the galaxy as the epic final chapter in the massive DCeased franchise is here! The emergence of a reborn, undead Darkseid in DCeased: Dead Planet sets the stage for the most devastating conflict yet for Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman! As the Anti-Life Equation spreads into the cosmos, the survivors of Earth prepare for the coming apocalypse and realize their only hope could lie in the most powerful surviving hero from the first DCeased series… The bestselling creative team of Tom Taylor and Trevor Hairsine return for their third and final installment in War of the Undead Gods! Retail: $4.99 Initial Due Date: 6/23/2022 FOC Date: 7/17/2022 In-Store Date: 8/9/2022

DCEASED WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS #2 (OF 8) CVR A HOWARD PORTER

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Trevor Hairsine, Andy Lanning (CA) Howard Porter

The undead Darkseid begins his assault on the galaxy…attacking Korugar first! Could the fate of the planet depend on the Yellow Lantern Corps teaming up with a Green Lantern? Also, what horrors do Big Barda and Mister Miracle find on New Genesis?

Retail: $3.99 Initial Due Date:7/28/2022 FOC Date: 8/14/2022 In-Store Date: 9/20/2022