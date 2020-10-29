Some Doctor Who Magazines and 2000AD Finally Arrive in the USA

Five of them? I didn't know when I was well off. Bleeding Cool has been reporting of the lack of issues of Doctor Who Magazine making their way from Panini UK to the USA. Last we heard, they were scheduled for September, but that came and went. Eventually, they arrived this week, five issues worth. Doctor Who Magazine #550, #551, #552, #553 and #554. There is no sign of the already-published-in-the-UK Doctor Who Magazine #555 and those featuring the Time Lord Triumphant comic book story with the Ninth Doctor, Doctor Who Magazine #556 and Doctor Who Magazine #557. Current listings have Doctor Who Magazine #555 for late December, Doctor Who Magazine #556 for January and #557 for… December. Hmm.

There is also still no sign of many missing weekly issues of 2000AD and Judge Dredd Megazine issues however. Comic stores in the US got 2000ADs from March this week, with May planned for November and both June and July for December. US Shops also got Judge Dredd Megazine #418 this week while Judge Dredd Megazine #425 is out in the UK – a seven-month delay for the States.

While the UK is also still missing issues of DCeased, The Dreaming, Red Sonja and Vampirella. Might the grey market be able to fill the gap? For a price of course.

These titles are distributed by Diamond Comic Distriubutors in the USA, but rely on Diamond UK to ship them across. While the USA-to-UK distribution system has been resolved, the UK-to-the-USA journey still seems to be problematic. Right now, your best bet is to find someone making the trip for justifiable work-related reasons and get them to stuff a bunch of copies picked up from Forbidden Planet in a suitcase, and hope its under the weight limit. Or just pay over the odds on eBay. Good luck all