Doctor Who: UNIT Declassified gets a comic book exclusive look

Doctor Who: UNIT Declassified is a "bookazine" from Panini UK, the company that bought Marvel UK in bankruptcy and has, as a result, been putting out the Doctor Who Magazine for decades, and now focusing on the Doctor Who international military organisation, UNIT. With an online-only variant comic book cover below by David Roach and Emily Roach.

"The soldiers of UNIT have been defending the Earth from alien aggressors since the black-and-white era of Doctor Who. This lavish bookazine traces the history of the secret organisation, from the Cyberman invasion of London to the epic spin-off series The War Between the Land and the Sea. Showcasing a bold retro comic-style cover by David Roach and Emily Roach. Available EXCLUSIVELY through the Panini Online Store. Limited numbers – a must-have for collectors. With new interviews, insightful commentary and some extraordinary behind-the-scenes images that have never been seen before. Highlights include:

Pete McTighe , the co-writer of The War Between The Land And The Sea, previews the new series.

, the co-writer of The War Between The Land And The Sea, previews the new series. Chris Chibnall , Russell T Davies and Steven Moffat on UNIT's 21st-century adventures.

, and on UNIT's 21st-century adventures. A rarely-seen interview with Brigadier actor Nicholas Courtney , conducted in 1984.

, conducted in 1984. Exclusive new interviews with UNIT personnel, including Angela Bruce (Brigadier Bambera), Katy Manning (Jo Grant), Fernanda Marlowe (Corporal Bell) and former EastEnders regular Derek Martin .

(Brigadier Bambera), (Jo Grant), (Corporal Bell) and former EastEnders regular . Author: Marcus Hearn Release date: 4 Dec 2025. Product type: Bookazine Age: 12+ Binding: Perfect Bound. Available for delivery to the following countries: United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Ireland. Shipped from: UK

Sorry, Americans, it's probably down to the tariffs and all that. Canadians, Australians, New Zealanders, the French, I have no explanations for you. Here's a look at the UNIT comic books featured in this bookazine and more… here is what the British, Irish and… Gibraltans, I guess, can look forward to.

