Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: ,

UNIT Declassified Gets A Comic Book Exclusive Look

Doctor Who: UNIT Declassified gets a comic book exclusive look

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Doctor Who: UNIT Declassified explores the iconic UNIT organization with new insights and rare interviews
  • Features exclusive comic book variant cover by David Roach and Emily Roach, available only from Panini UK
  • Includes commentary from Pete McTighe and insights by Chris Chibnall, Russell T Davies, and Steven Moffat
  • Highlights never-before-seen behind-the-scenes stories, classic interviews, and collector information

Doctor Who: UNIT Declassified is a "bookazine" from Panini UK, the company that bought Marvel UK in bankruptcy and has, as a result, been putting out the Doctor Who Magazine for decades, and now focusing on the Doctor Who international military organisation, UNIT. With an online-only variant comic book cover below by David Roach and Emily Roach.

UNIT Declassified
Doctor Who: UNIT Declassified

"The soldiers of UNIT have been defending the Earth from alien aggressors since the black-and-white era of Doctor Who. This lavish bookazine traces the history of the secret organisation, from the Cyberman invasion of London to the epic spin-off series The War Between the Land and the Sea. Showcasing a bold retro comic-style cover by David Roach and Emily Roach. Available EXCLUSIVELY through the Panini Online Store. Limited numbers – a must-have for collectors. With new interviews, insightful commentary and some extraordinary behind-the-scenes images that have never been seen before. Highlights include:

  • Pete McTighe, the co-writer of The War Between The Land And The Sea, previews the new series.
  • Chris Chibnall, Russell T Davies and Steven Moffat on UNIT's 21st-century adventures.
  • A rarely-seen interview with Brigadier actor Nicholas Courtney, conducted in 1984.
  • Exclusive new interviews with UNIT personnel, including Angela Bruce (Brigadier Bambera), Katy Manning (Jo Grant), Fernanda Marlowe (Corporal Bell) and former EastEnders regular Derek Martin.
  • Author: Marcus Hearn Release date: 4 Dec 2025. Product type: Bookazine Age: 12+ Binding: Perfect Bound. Available for delivery to the following countries: United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Ireland. Shipped from: UK

Sorry, Americans, it's probably down to the tariffs and all that. Canadians, Australians, New Zealanders, the French, I have no explanations for you. Here's a look at the UNIT comic books featured in this bookazine and more… here is what the British, Irish and… Gibraltans, I guess, can look forward to.

 

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.