UNIT Declassified Gets A Comic Book Exclusive Look
Article Summary
- Doctor Who: UNIT Declassified explores the iconic UNIT organization with new insights and rare interviews
- Features exclusive comic book variant cover by David Roach and Emily Roach, available only from Panini UK
- Includes commentary from Pete McTighe and insights by Chris Chibnall, Russell T Davies, and Steven Moffat
- Highlights never-before-seen behind-the-scenes stories, classic interviews, and collector information
Doctor Who: UNIT Declassified is a "bookazine" from Panini UK, the company that bought Marvel UK in bankruptcy and has, as a result, been putting out the Doctor Who Magazine for decades, and now focusing on the Doctor Who international military organisation, UNIT. With an online-only variant comic book cover below by David Roach and Emily Roach.
"The soldiers of UNIT have been defending the Earth from alien aggressors since the black-and-white era of Doctor Who. This lavish bookazine traces the history of the secret organisation, from the Cyberman invasion of London to the epic spin-off series The War Between the Land and the Sea. Showcasing a bold retro comic-style cover by David Roach and Emily Roach. Available EXCLUSIVELY through the Panini Online Store. Limited numbers – a must-have for collectors. With new interviews, insightful commentary and some extraordinary behind-the-scenes images that have never been seen before. Highlights include:
- Pete McTighe, the co-writer of The War Between The Land And The Sea, previews the new series.
- Chris Chibnall, Russell T Davies and Steven Moffat on UNIT's 21st-century adventures.
- A rarely-seen interview with Brigadier actor Nicholas Courtney, conducted in 1984.
- Exclusive new interviews with UNIT personnel, including Angela Bruce (Brigadier Bambera), Katy Manning (Jo Grant), Fernanda Marlowe (Corporal Bell) and former EastEnders regular Derek Martin.
- Author: Marcus Hearn Release date: 4 Dec 2025. Product type: Bookazine Age: 12+ Binding: Perfect Bound. Available for delivery to the following countries: United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Ireland. Shipped from: UK
Sorry, Americans, it's probably down to the tariffs and all that. Canadians, Australians, New Zealanders, the French, I have no explanations for you. Here's a look at the UNIT comic books featured in this bookazine and more… here is what the British, Irish and… Gibraltans, I guess, can look forward to.