Dstlry's Gone & Somna Ashcans With Devil's Cut at Thought Bubble

Today, Dstlry announced its plans for this year's Thought Bubble Comic Convention, taking place this weekend in Harrogate, England.

Each purchase of The Devil’s Cut at Thought Bubble comes with a free black & white ashcan of Gone #1 and Somna #1.

Dstlry's creators will be on-site to sign copies of The Devil’s Cut and Gone/Somnia at Thought Bubble this weekend.

Somna's co-creators will also feature in a live painting at a launch party also sponsored by DSTLRY.

Every purchase of a convention-exclusive The Devil's Cut variant at Thought Bubble will also include a free black & white flip ashcan of Gone #1, written and drawn by Jock, and Somna #1, written and drawn by both Thought Bubble founder Tula Lotay and Becky Cloonan. Gone #1 was published in October and Somna #1 will be in comic stores for the 22nd of November.

Dstlry creators Becky Cloonan, Christian Ward, Jock, Lee Garbett, Ram V, and Tula Lotay will be on-site at Thought Bubble this weekend to sign copies of The Devil's Cut and the Gone/Somna ashcan. All signings will take place at Dstlry Hall E1-2. Dstlry will also sponsor a launch party in tandem with Thought Bubble on Thursday, November 9th in the nearby town of Leeds at the Headrow House. Somna co-creators Tula Lotay and Becky Cloonan will be featured in a live painting of characters from their upcoming erotic folk-horror series. The event begins at 7:30 pm. And Thought Bubble Signings are scheduled for creators Becky Cloonan, Christian Ward, Jock, Lee Garbett, Ram V, and Tula Lotay @ DSTLRY Hall E1-2 over the weekend, Here are the schedules:

Saturday, November 11

Ram V | 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Christian Ward | 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Becky Cloonan | 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Tula Lotay | 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM

Jock | 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Lee Garbett | 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Sunday, November 12

Tula Lotay | 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Becky Cloonan | 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Lee Garbett | 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Ram V | 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to Harrogate.

