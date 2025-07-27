Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: DSTLRY, Endeavour

Dstlry's October 2025 Full Solicits, Launch Endeavour #1

Dstly's October and November 2025 solicits launch Endeavour #1 by Stephanie Phillips, Mark Laming and Lee Loughridge.

Dstly's October and November 2025 solicits and solicitations launch Endeavour #1 by Stephanie Phillips, Mark Laming and Lee Loughridge, as well as the latest issues of White House Robot Romance and The City Beneath Her Feet.

Endeavour #1

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, MARC LAMING

LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVERS: Marc Laming (A, Open, ISBN: 61499847369400111), Matteo Scalera (B, Open, ISBN: 61499847369400121), Matias Bergara (C, 1:10, ISBN: 61499847369400131), Marc Laming (D, 1:25, ISBN: 61499847369400141), Joshua Hixson (E, Open, ISBN: 61499847369400151), Blank Sketch (F, Open, ISBN: 61499847369400161)

OCTOBER 2025 | 48 PAGES | FULL COLOR | MATURE | $8.99 | PRESTIGE FORMAT | FOC: AUGUST 18, 2025

NEW DSTLRY SERIES DEBUT from Stephanie Phillips, the acclaimed writer of *Life*, *Harley Quinn*, and *Grim*, and Marc Laming, the amazing artist of *Star Wars*, *Red Sonja*, and more! From 1768 to 1771, the HMS Endeavour, commanded by the famous Lieutenant James Cook, sailed on a voyage of discovery around Tahiti, New Zealand, and Australia. It didn't end well. Now, a modern-day tourism company is offering a "luxury" trip aboard a near-accurate recreation of the ship, Endeavour. For a hefty fee, elite passengers can experience history with all the modern comforts. The vacation of a lifetime…until the unthinkable happens, and seven children are stuck aboard the ship, alone and adrift at sea. Rough seas and rations are the least of their worries as they quickly realize the real enemy is each other. For fans of *Lord of the Flies* and *Yellowjackets*, *Endeavour* is a modern-day survival story from Stephanie Phillips and Marc Laming. Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. *ENDEAVOUR #1 PREVIEW BY STEPHANIE PHILLIPS & MARC LAMING*

White House Robot Romance #2

WRITER: CHIP ZDARSKY

ARTIST: RACHAEL STOTT

COVERS: Rachael Stott (A, Open, ISBN: 61499847382300211), Riley Rossmo (B, Open, ISBN: 61499847382300221), Tula Lotay (C, 1:10, ISBN: 61499847382300231), Karl Kerschl (D, Open, ISBN: 61499847382300241)

NOVEMBER 2025 | 48 PAGES | FULL COLOR | MATURE | $8.99 | PRESTIGE FORMAT | FOC: SEPTEMBER 15, 2025

Join Chip Zdarsky (*Time Waits*, *Batman*, *Daredevil*) and Rachael Stott (*Doctor Who*, *Star Trek*) for the next installment about two robots who defy their programming by going on the run to protect their new-found love! Chef-9 and Service-1 are safely hidden from the White House Security team–for now. But Danny has discovered that there's a new threat on the robot lovers' heels: The Canadian Liberation Front, who will stop at nothing to protect their country. Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. For fans of *Blade Runner*, *The Island*, and *We Stand On Guard*.

The City Beneath Her Feet #2

WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV

ARTIST: ELSA CHARRETIER

COLORIST: JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVERS: Elsa Charretier (A, Open, ISBN: 61499847361800211), Mattia De Iulis (B, Open, ISBN: 61499847361800221), Annie Wu (C, 1:10, ISBN: 61499847361800231), Caspar Wijngaard (D, 1:25, ISBN: 61499847361800241), Dani (E, Open, ISBN: 61499847361800251)

NOVEMBER 2025 | 48 PAGES | FULL COLOR | MATURE | $8.99 | PRESTIGE FORMAT | FOC: SEPTEMBER 22, 2025

James Tynion IV (*Spectregraph*, *Something is Killing the Children*) and Elsa Charretier (*Room Service*, *Love Everlasting*)'s bloody action/thriller love letter to New York City returns! Printed on premium uncoated interior paper that brings Elsa Charretier's dynamic artwork and Jordie Bellaire's stunning colors to vivid life. There are thousands of streets in New York City, and Zara will walk down each and every one of them to find out what happened to Jasper Jayne, the manic pixie dream assassin who turned her life upside down. But Zara isn't the only one driven to uncover the truth about Jasper—Liz, Jasper's former partner/bodyguard, is also on the case, and doesn't take kindly to Zara's amateur interfering… Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interiors on uncoated stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. For fans of *Strangers in Paradise*, *Kill Bill*, and *Mr. and Mrs. Smith*.

The Big Burn Hardcover

WRITER: JOE HENDERSON

ARTIST: LEE GARBETT

COVERS: Lee Garbett (Mass Market Hardcover), Jae Lee (Direct Market Exclusive Hardcover)

NOVEMBER 2025 | MASS MARKET: 152 PAGES | DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE: 168 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TEEN | $30 (MASS MARKET), $75 (DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE) | HARDCOVER

NEW GRAPHIC NOVEL DEBUT from the Eisner-nominated creative team of *Skyward*! Owen and Carlie are the Bonnie and Clyde of the 21st century—a smooth, slick duo who pull off impossible heists and have the time of their lives doing it. But when justice finally catches up to them, they think it's all over. Until the Devil himself offers them a deal—their freedom for their very SOULS. But they soon find that without their souls, their love is missing too. So they set out to recruit a crew of the damned for the ultimate heist: break into Hell and steal their souls back. Joe Henderson (*Skyward*, *Shadecraft*, *Netflix's Lucifer*) and Lee Garbett (*Skyward*, *Loki*, *Uncanny Spider-Man*) invite you on a thrilling journey to a Hell you've never seen before. A place perfectly designed to give people hope, so that the devil can torture them with it when he takes it away. Again and again. That's right, Hell is a CASINO. And even with the greatest team of thieves, the house always wins. For fans of *Ocean's 11*, *Inception*, *Lucifer*, and *Out of Sight*. The Mass Market Hardcover features the complete three-issue series. The Direct Market Exclusive Hardcover features the complete three-issue series, plus a different cover, more interior pages featuring backmatter and a cover gallery, and a tip-in plate. Will be printed to order, so don't miss out. *"The Big Burn by writer Joe Henderson and illustrator Lee Garbett is a wonderfully unique spin on an age-old tale immersing us into one hell of a heist (pun intended)." —Capesandtights.com* *THE HIT SERIES COLLECTED FOR THE FIRST TIME! EXCLUSIVE DIRECT MARKET EDITION WILL BE PRINTED TO ORDER!*

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!