Dynamite March 2026 Full Solicits, Darkwing Duck, Vampirella & Muppets

Dynamite's March 2026 Full Solicits, with ThunderCats VS SilverHawks, Darkwing Duck, Gaston and Ursula, Vampirella, Space Ghost and Muppets

Article Summary ThunderCats and SilverHawks collide in March 2026 with the epic Road to War one-shot crossover event

ThunderCats #25 delivers a game-changing revelation about Thundera and Lion-O’s legacy

Disney Villains spotlights Gaston’s wild solo mission and Ursula’s sinister plot across the seven seas

March brings new Dynamite issues for Darkwing Duck, Vampirella, Space Ghost, and The Muppets

Dynamite Entertainment's March 2026 solicits and solicitations include ThunderCats #25 and a crossover with SilverHawks ahead of their big summer event, as well as a new comic for Beauty And The Beast's Gaston alongside Ursula…

THUNDERCATS X SILVERHAWKS ROAD TO WAR (ONE SHOT) CVR A SEBASTIAN PIRIZ

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Elton Thomasi, Alice Leclert (CA) Sebastian Piriz

THE COUNTDOWN TO CATASTROPHE BEGINS! In this special 40-page one-shot, acclaimed author ED BRISSON (ThunderCats: Lost, SilverHawks, Apex) and artists ELTON THOMASI and ALICE LECLERT bring readers three special tales that set the stage for a cataclysmic crossover event to come! THE PAST: Claudus's heir to the throne of Thundera, the cub Lion-O, struggles to understand his destined place at the head of the kingdom. How can he protect an entire realm when he can barely lift a sword? And with the destruction of their planet looming, will the young prince be able to shoulder the burden of leadership? THE PRESENT: With mob boss Mon*Star gone, criminals from the furthest reaches of the galaxy are moving to fill the power vacuum left in his wake — and it's up to the SilverHawks to stop them. But with their resources stretched thin, the team has to expand — and when Quicksilver and new recruit Chromium take on an intergalactic biker gang, the veteran and the rookie will face a real trial by fire! THE FUTURE: For the ThunderCats trapped in the far future of ThunderCats: Lost in Time, the quest to find a way back to the past is proving to be an exercise in frustration. A restless Neko begins pulling away from her teammates to wage a one-woman war against the Darkbirds, whose secrets may hold the key to the 'Cats survival — past, present, and future! Featuring spacetime-spanning covers from SEBASTIÁN PÍRIZ, MEGHAN HETRICK, FABIO FAILLA, and DECLAN SHALVEY, as well as a special piece of classic ANIMATION ART, ThunderCats X SilverHawks: Road to War #1 also includes a special PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG! The Premium Blind Bag contains three limited editions of the one-shot selected randomly from a range of covers exclusive to this offering — including virgin variants, colored blanks, and more! Please Note: The number of Blind Bags is limited, and allocations may occur. $5.99 3/18/2026

THUNDERCATS #25 CVR A LUCIO PARRILLO

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) David O'Sullivan (CA) Lucio Parrillo

THUNDERCATS AT THE CROSSROADS! Ever since he fled the destruction of his home world, Lion-O has wondered about Thundera's history and his place in it — and how he would measure up against those who preceded him in the royal line. Now, after two years and countless adventures on Third Earth and beyond, the young leader of the ThunderCats is about to learn the long-hidden secret of Thundera's origin — and the shocking truth that is revealed could tear the ThunderCats apart! In this milestone 25th issue of their acclaimed series, author DECLAN SHALVEY and artist DREW MOSS bring an epic story arc to a close while also opening a new chapter in an even larger tale — an event expanded upon in this month's ThunderCats X SilverHawks: Road to War one-shot! Featuring suitably celebratory covers from SHALVEY, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and EMILIO PILLIU, ThunderCats #25 also includes a special PREMIUM MYSTERY OF THUNDERA BLIND BAG! The Premium Blind Bag contains three limited editions of the one-shot selected randomly from a range of covers exclusive to this offering — including virgin variants, colored blanks, and more! Please Note: The number of Blind Bags is limited, and allocations may occur. $4.99 3/25/2026

DISNEY VILLAINS GASTON #1

(W) Greg Pak, Fred Van Lente (A) Milena Ciccarello (CA) Leirix Li

AT LAST — A SERIES WORTHY OF THE NAME GASTON! The unfairly maligned antagonist of Beauty and the Beast will be the first to tell you that he's the greatest tracker in the land, a fact that has been confirmed by his totally unbiased sidekick, LeFou — and who would know better than these two fine, upstanding citizens? So when a nobleman offers a sizable reward for the return of his runaway horse, Gaston pursues the escaping steed with a single-minded focus — directly into the king's private hunting grounds! Arrested for trespassing, Gaston faces a long stay in the royal lock-up — except that his obviously superior abilities impress the king's wily advisor, the Comte du Soufflé, who has a dangerous mission that only someone as unthinkingly brave as the great Gaston would ever contemplate taking on. If he succeeds, he'll be free to go — but when he finds out what he's up against, prison might seem like the safer bet! Highly animated authors GREG PAK (Lilo & Stitch) and FRED VAN LENTE (Conan the Avenger) join forces with artiste extraordinaire MILENA CICCARELLO to finally bring readers the tale that they have surely been clamoring for with Disney Villains: Gaston — featuring appropriately adoring covers courtesy of CICCARELLO, LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, TED BRANDT & RO STEIN, and WILL ROBSON! Retail: $4.99 3/4/2026

DISNEY VILLAINS URSULA #2

(W) Sherri L. Smith (A) Gabriele Bagnoli (CA) Mirka Andolfo

TROUBLED WATERS! Following a mysterious attack that claimed the powers of one of her fellow Sea Witches, Ursula travels to each of her remaining sisters to warn them of the danger. Someone — or something — is hunting the rulers of the world's oceans, and the wily regent of Atlantica has a hunch about who the culprit might be. But before she can confirm her suspicions, the hidden assailant strikes again, leaving another throne empty and another aquatic kingdom in chaos. As she prepares to face this would-be usurper in her own home waters, Ursula begins to form a new and diabolical scheme — a bold new plan that could ultimately see her ruling over all of the seven seas! Written by SHERRI L. SMITH and illustrated by GABRIELE BAGNOLI, Disney Villains: Ursula #2 features a treasure chest of covers from MIRKA ANDOLFO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, ROBERT QUINN, SHATOKI SHIKI, and FRANCESCA CARITÀ! $4.99 3/11/2026

