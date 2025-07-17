Dynamite Publish ThunderCats: Pumyra by Ed Brisson and Alice Leclert

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: Ed Brisson, thundercats

Dynamite Entertainment publish ThunderCats: Pumyra #1 by Ed Brisson and Alice Leclert in October 2025

Ed Brisson and Alice Leclert are publishing a new ThunderCats one-shot for October, from Dynamite Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, ThunderCats: Pumyra.

"The young female Thunderian Pumyra has been a fan-favorite for years, since she first debuted in the second season of the original show. In the new comic books, she's been at the forefront of the second core series, ThunderCats Lost. That title's scribe, Ed Brisson (SilverHawks, New Mutants) breaks her out of that continuing saga for an indispensable closer look at her life and journey. He's joined by rising star artist Alice Leclert (Crossover Division) in crafting this powerful tale of struggle and redemption.

"Across an action-packed 28 story pages, fans will catch up with the titular heroine following a brutal war against the Mu'tants that cost a young Pumyra her parents' lives. The orphan is taken in by Jaga, as the Lord of the ThunderCats sees untapped potential in the scrappy young cat. Mad at the world around her and obsessed with vengeance, Pumyra grows and trains in the art of healing, discovering the power of compassion and the ability to transform pain into hope.

"Charting Pumyra's path from healer to leader in ThunderCats: Lost has been an absolute joy," said writer Ed Brisson. "Having the chance to delve into her past — something that hasn't been done in her 40-year history — to show readers just how resilient this character is, is something I'm very excited about. This is one of the most personal stories I've written for ThunderCats."

"It's one 'Cat against the world, and fans new and old will grow to love this breakout star of the franchise in this can't-miss chapter that adds dimensions to the mythos.