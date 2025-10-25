Dynamite's January 2026 Full Solicits With Thundarr And ThunderCats

Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged:

Dynamite Entertainment's January 2026 solicits and solicitarions includes Thundarr the Barbarian #1 by Jason Aaron, and Kewber Baal, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Shiver of Christmas Town mini-series by Torunn Grønbekk and Edu Menna, Gargoyles/Darkwing Duck is a new comic book series for 2026 written by Gargoyles' creator Greg Weisman and Darkwing Duck's creator Tad Stones and drawn by Ciro Canglialosi, ThunderCats Lost in Time, from Ed Brisson, Chris Campana which will only be available in a blind bag….

,THUNDARR THE BARBARIAN #1

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Michael Cho

"ARIEL! OOKLA! RIDE!!! When a runaway planet hurtled between the Earth and the Moon, cosmic destruction was unleashed — and mankind's proud civilizations were cast into ruin! Two millennia later, the planet is nearly unrecognizable — a harsh and savage realm where sorcery and super-science both reign over the powerless masses. Now, rising up from their ranks, one man is breaking the bonds that restrained him. With the help of his faithful companions, Ariel and Ookla the Mok, he has dedicated his life — and the power of his mystical blade, the Sunsword — to liberating his world from the forces of evil. He is Thundarr, the Barbarian, and his story begins here!Visionary comics author JASON AARON (Thor, Avengers, Conan) and acclaimed artist KEWBER BAAL (Vampirella, James Bond) return to the halcyon days of Saturday morning TV in the Dynamite debut of Thundarr the Barbarian, bringing with them all-new tales of the origins of the heroic trio and their ongoing battles against the corrupt forces that dominate their strange new world!Featuring apocalyptically appealing covers from MICHAEL CHO, FRANCESCO MATTINA, BJORN BARENDS, and JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and ROB LIEFELD, this premier issue also features a special MYSTERY BLIND BAG VARIANT!The Blind Bag contains one limited edition of this historic first issue selected randomly from a range of variant covers exclusive to this offering. Included in that range are a new original cover by DAN PANOSIAN, line art and line art virgin variants, foil variants, and colored blanks. Please Note: The number of Blind Bags is limited, and allocations may occur. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/21/2026

