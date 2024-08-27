Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Ed Piskor, Switchblade Shorties

Ed Piskor's Family to Crowdfund His Final Work, Switchblade Shorties

Ed Piskor's final comic Switchblade Shorties will be published posthumously, in association with his family, by crowdfundng publisher Zoop.

The family and estate of Ed Piskor have made a deal with comics crowdfunding publisher Zoop to publish in print Ed Piskor's webcomic Switchblade Shorties. The volume was originally planned to be published by book publisher Abrams in a $75,000 deal, but that deal was withdrawn in the light of allegations made and denied by Piskor before his passing. In his final letter, he linked to the full PDF file for Switchblade Shorties and expressed that he hoped for its future publication.

Comic book crowdfunding publisher Zoop stated that they are "working with the family of the late Ed Piskor for the release of his final completed work, Switchblade Shorties. As you can imagine, this is a very personal book for the family. The book had a publishing home, and due to the allegations in the news earlier this year, the rights reverted back to Piskor. Upon his untimely passing, his family have been handling the rights, and are looking to keep the book in the family. Hence, the move to crowdfunding, so they can release it exactly as Piskor had intended, and maintain 100% ownership of the book in perpetuity. The project launches on the Zoop crowdfunding platform at 8am, Tuesday, September 24th."

Originally appearing as the backup strip Latchkey Kidz in Ed Piskor's comic book Red Room, the strip was a violent, sweary story about young kids getting up to acts ranging from mischief to downright terrorism. When launched online, it was retitled Switchblade Shorties and starred the characters "Sodapop" Tanner, Pinky Winslow, Sheena Belvedere, "Charly Horse" Kinison, and Foster Lambert, who all join to search for a missing child, Petey Wheatcakes.

You can register to be notified when the campaign for Switchblade Shorties launches right here.

