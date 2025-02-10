Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: eddie brock

Eddie Brock: Carnage #1 Preview: Eddie's New Red Phase

Check out Eddie Brock: Carnage #1 this week, where Eddie Brock forms his most dangerous symbiote bond yet. Will he control the bloodlust, or will it control him?

Article Summary Eddie Brock: Carnage #1 releases on February 12th, brimming with dark symbiote drama.

Eddie bonds with Carnage, exploring bloodlust and madness in the Marvel Universe.

Written by Charles Soule, with art by Jesús Saiz, expect a grim narrative ride.

THE MOST LETHAL PROTECTOR OF ALL! He's been VENOM, he's been ANTI-VENOM, he's been THE KING IN BLACK! Now Eddie Brock has made his darkest bond yet as he joins with the one and only CARNAGE! Can he control his new other's endless bloodlust? Or will he be give himself over to madness and murder? Writer Charles Soule (DAREDEVIL, DARTH VADER) and artist Jesús Saiz (PUNISHER, DOCTOR STRANGE) lead us on a journey into the darkest parts of the Marvel Universe with bloody death as our only guide! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Eddie Brock: Carnage #1

by Charles Soule & Jesus Saiz, cover by Iban Coello

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.15"H x 0.05"D (16.9 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Feb 12, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621053400111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621053400119 – EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #1 ANDREI BRESSAN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621053400120 – EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #1 IBAN COELLO VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621053400121 – EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #1 HUMBERTO RAMOS WRAPAROUND VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621053400131 – EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #1 CHRIS GIARRUSSO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621053400141 – EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #1 TODD NAUCK ICONIC VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621053400151 – EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #1 BLANK COVER VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621053400161 – EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #1 MARK BAGLEY FOIL VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621053400171 – EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #1 ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

