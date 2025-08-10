Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: carnage, eddie brock

Eddie Brock: Carnage #7 Preview: Moral Compass Meltdown

Eddie's struggling to keep his morals intact as Carnage's bloodlust takes over in Eddie Brock: Carnage #7. Will he cross the line he swore never to cross?

LIKE AN ITCH YOU JUST CAN'T SCRATCH… Eddie and Carnage need to kill and fast! With Carnage's bloodlust consuming him and his health and willpower slipping, will Eddie be able to hold on to his morals, or will he cross the line he drew and take the life of an undeserving civilian? Or perhaps worthy, perfectly despicable, prey will find them instead? RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Eddie Brock: Carnage #7

by Charles Soule & Jesus Saiz, cover by Jesus Saiz

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.21"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 13, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621053400711

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621053400716 – EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #7 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621053400717 – EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #7 IVAN SHAVRIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621053400721 – EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #7 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621053400731 – EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #7 MICHAEL WALSH VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

