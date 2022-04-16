Eight Billion Thanks For FOC, Saturday 16th of April 2022

Thank FOC It's Saturday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch. Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

Jenny Zero II #1 returns for Dark Horse from Dave Dwonch, Brockton McKinney and Magenta King. " Jenny returns to Japan with the Action Science Police, and reunites with her BFF, Dana Sheratin! But the two badass besties soon find themselves dealing with a Kaiju Death Cult, a giant burger mascot, and a new monster called . . . fame?!" Returnable to retailers who order ten or more.

Tales from Harrow County: Lost Ones #1 launches at Dark Horse from Cullen Bunn and Emily Schnall. "Ten years have passed since Emmy left Harrow County. Since then, a lot has happened in town, but what happened to Emmy herself, and what adventures has she gone on since she forfeited her magical powers and left town with the Abandoned. In this epic and essential tale, find out where life has taken Emmy and what dangers lurk in the shadows waiting for in this story that takes place outside of Harrow County for the first time."

Transformers: Last Bot Standing #1 begins the end of Transformers at IDW… courtesy of Nick Roche and E. J. Su. "When the last stars flicker and fade, who will be the only Cybertronian left? The planet Donnokt sits on the edge of the universe, far away from all the stars that are flickering and fading out one last time. It is a world on the precipice of revolution-industrialization-taking its first steps into the realms of the mechanical. And on the far edge of nowhere, a Visitor arrives, and Donnokt will never be the same again. The war for Cybertron may be long over… but the war from Cybertron never ends." With 1:10 tiered cover.

Bunny Mask: Hollow Inside #1 is the relaunch of the AfterShock comic book series by Paul Tobin and Andrea Mutti. "Her name is Bunny Mask…and she's back to ask the question…is there sickness? The HIT horror series returns! Her footfalls don't exist. She leaves no marks. Her eyes are a white abyss. Her name is Bunny Mask, and she's free from her cave and moving through the city, searching for sickness and enacting her own unfathomable sense of justice. Can Tyler Severin control her? Does he want to? The answers are still hidden, but what's clear is that Bunny Mask is back to grab you by your eyeteeth, and never let go. Each issue of BUNNY MASK features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover!" With 1:15 retailer variants.

Eight Billion Genies #1 is the new Charles Soule and Ryan Browne series from Image Comics. Remember, no second printing on this launch. It will be epic. "If you had one wish…what would you wish for? Now, what if everyone else had one wish too? That's EIGHT BILLION GENIES, the new eight-issue series from CHARLES SOULE & RYAN BROWNE (CURSE WORDS). At exactly the same moment, everyone on earth gets a genie and one wish. All hell breaks loose, in a very entertaining way…and that's just the beginning. Buckle in for the wildest ride of the year!" With 1:10, 1:25 and 1:50 covers but the 1:50 Glitter Cat cover will ship two weeks later than the others.

Blood Syndicate Season One #1 is the latest Milestone launch from DC Comics by Geoffrey Thorne, ChrisCross, Juan Castro. "You asked, and we delivered…the Blood Syndicate is back! Wise Son and Tech-9 have returned from their military tours in Afghanistan—and life in Dakota City could not be more different. While Icon and Rocket have been busy cleaning up the streets, Bang Babies have been forming rival gang factions. With Holocaust's influence—and super-powered army—growing, who will look out for the people of Paris Island when the capes aren't watching? What secrets do Wise and Tech hide from their time overseas? As the struggle for power on the chaotic streets spills into war…who will emerge victorious as the new kingpin of Paris Island? Original Blood Syndicate series artist ChrisCross teams up with rising-star writer Geoffrey Thorne in this reimagining of the fan-favorite Milestone series, which blows open the next wild chapter in the Milestone Universe!"

Thor #25 by Donny Cates, Martin Coccolo and everyone in the world. "The 60th Anniversary celebration – and Thor and Hulk's epic rivalry – continues in the second installment of the crossover between the HULK and THOR series! Banner's newfound control of his rage is prolonging this fight more than Thor expected, and with Banner holding his own, Thor must get creative. Odin's breakthrough look into Banner's psyche seems to slow the violence, but will it be enough? Additionally, new creators to the THOR title bring glimpses into the possible futures of Thor and his friends!" With 1:100 and 1:200 tiered variants.

Recount Preamble by Jonathan Hedrick and Rubén Gil López returns to Scout Comics. "Set years before the shocking events of The Recount, Preamble details the life of Phil Pontus, the tragic death of his mother, his military service and subsequent decision to enter politics, his assent to the office of Vice President, and the terrible events that culminated in his assumption of leadership of a terrorist group known only as "The Masses." Oversized issue has 36 pages of story!"

Classified: Jaeger #1 is the new launch comic from Fairsquare Comics by Ibrahim Moustafa. "Where fiction meets reality. Where ordinary people living extraordinary adventures, here comes CLASSIFIED: JAEGER from spy comics mastermind IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA, the first volume in a new collection from the team that brought you NOIR IS THE NEW BLACK. Haunted by the torture he endured in a Nazi POW camp during World War II, French-Algerian spy Idris Morel is hell-bent on exacting revenge against his captors. Tasked by MI6 to hunt down escaped Nazi war criminals with falsified death certificates, With the official sanction of a government colleague, Morel embarks on a one-man espionage mission to ensure that the escapees are brought to justice. On his quest for revenge, Morel must find redemption, or risk becoming like the very monsters he hunts. Collecting the critically acclaimed, Eisner-nominated digital comic by Ibrahim Moustafa (COUNT, JAMES BOND) for the first time in print". With 1:10 tiered cover.

Neverender #1 is the new comic from Behemoth Comics by Devin Kraft. "The year is 2X19 and due to breakthroughs in artificial accelerants, mankind has taken to the stars. At the edge of civilization, the dominant sport is a civilized sword duel to the death. The rules are simple: The Duel Must Be Agreed Upon by Both Crows. A Time and Place Must Also Be Agreed Upon. Both Duelists Must Acknowledge Each Other. Only Two Crows May Duel at a Time. A Crow Must Have Direct Contact to His Weapon. Once the Kill is Confirmed the Match is Over. In the city of riots, Merrick, a disaffected terrestrial youth fights for his survival. Smash the City. Smash the State. Burn it all, Escape to Space. Added discount for retailers for the launch. Gotta love that Neverwhere cover.

Wrong Earth: Purple by Stuart Moore and Fred Harper, "The WRONG EARTH event of 2022 continues! Meet the masked vigilante Dragon-Fly of Earth-Kappa—a world of big hair, shoulderpads, and funk music, where the 1980s never ended and Greed is always Good. Written by Stuart Moore (Poe's Snifter of Death, Marvel Crisis Protocol: Target Kree), with stunning art and color by Fred Harper (Animal Man, Snelson). With 1:10 Gene Ha variant.

Heathen by Natasha Alterici and Ashley Woods gets a Complete Omnibus edition. "Aydis is a viking, a warrior, an outcast, and a self-proclaimed heathen. Aydis is friend to the talking horse Saga, rescuer of the immortal Valkyrie Brynhild, and battler of demons and fantastic monsters. Aydis is a woman. Born into a time of warfare, suffering, and subjugation of women, she is on a mission to end the oppressive reign of the god-king Odin."

Vampirella Strikes #1 strikes again, from Dynamite with Tom Sniegoski and Jonathan Lau continuing their nineties throwback. "Having fulfilled her role of savior in Vengeance, Vampirella is now posed to Strike in an all-new series arising from the post-apocalyptic ashes of Dynamite's Vengeance of Vampirella series" Returnable to retailers who order twenty or more.

Misfitz Clubhouse #1 by Steph Cannon, Matt Knowles and Rahil Moshin launches from Scout Comics' Scoot Imprint. "All-ages shenanigans for the whole family! Stig and Meeky are best friends. Along with their companions, a sloth (Slothie) and a ferret (Ferry), they have some of the wildest adventures imaginable! Pure fun and good-spirited hijinks await! Aliens and pirates may only be as far away as a laundry basket, the old pinball machine in the garage, or even speeding along in their wagon! Fans of Saturday morning cartoons will love this new heartwarming series!"

Ballad Of Ronan #1 from Action Lab Entertainment byJohn Walsh, Jim Walsh and Remy Jackson is a new – and rare – launch from the company. "Long ago a war raged to extinguish all magic from this world and magic has not been felt since. But when Aisling, an angry Irish orphan, runs away from foster care, she's going to discover that the war isn't over. And with the help of an ancient Celtic warrior, a rogue priest, and a dark fairy, she will find herself on the run from the darkest creatures of the ages. Her only hope – find out where the magic went and how to bring it back! Action Lab presents the next new series that fans of Once & Future have been waiting for!"