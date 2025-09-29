Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Evil, Absolute Green Arrow, hawkman, jeffrey epstein

Absolute Hawkman, Absolute Green Arrow And Jeffrey Epstein (Spoilers)

Absolute Hawkman, Absolute Green Arrow and Absolute Jeffrey Epstein in this week's Absolute Evil (Absolute Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Green Arrow faces off against a reimagined, Epstein-inspired Jubal Slade in Absolute Evil #1

Hawkman is exposed as a traitor, betraying heroes from the 1950s to the present in the Absolute Universe

Gossip teases shocking twists for Oliver Quinn and Roy Harper as Green Arrow in upcoming storylines

Al Ewing and Giuseppe Camuncoli’s one-shot delivers villain alliances and a major betrayal revelation

We teased this earlier, but it's all over the place now, so in for a penny, in for a pound of pain. This week sees the publication of Absolute Evil, a one-shot that brings together the worst of the worst of the Absolute folk, Ra's Al Ghul and Brainiac, The Joker, Evelyn Thawn, Hector Hammon and Victoria Cale. We ran one article of gossipy spoilers a month ago which said "In 1951, we have Hawkman ratting out superheroes for being communists to the Un-American Activities Committee." And then this appeared in the preview:

With Oliver Quinn chatting to Roy about being the Green Arrow. Or at least planning to be. Roy Harper presumably.

We then mentioned regarding Absolute Green Arrow and Oliver Quinn's appearance in Absolute Evil that we would see the appearance of millionaire slum landlord Jubal Slade…

… who only appeared in the iconic Green Arrow/Green Lantern #76, and that "he is being reintroduced to the Absolute Universe, in Absolute Evil, alongside those other rich men. Rather than being a slum landlord, Oliver Queen targets him over his own personal island and the kids he brought there. Basically, Jubal Slade is the Absolute Universe version of Jeffrey Epstein."

There has also been some mention that the choice of Jubal Slade is an interesting one, and may be a reference to Slade Wilson, known for, amongst other things, sexually abusing minors, in the DC Universe. We then ran another bunch of Absolute Evil gossip last week, which said, "Well, you know how we said that Hawkman turned traitor to his fellow heroes back in the fifties? Well, it appears that he has maintained that up to the present day. It's worth pointing out, DC has released no artwork for Absolute Green Arrow, just for Absolute Evil.". Well, it has now been confirmed all over. It doesn't look good for Absolute Green Arrow. That's what happens when you go up against Absolute Epstein…

Absolute Green Arrow, Absolute Oliver Quinn, we hardly knew ye… and at the hands (or wings, or talons) of whoever is wearing the Hawkman get up in the Absolute Universe.

Well yes, questions, mostly what's going to happen with Absolute Green Arrow by Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque, scheduled for next year? Is it going to star Roy Harper? Is that why they hadn't released any artwork yet?

ABSOLUTE EVIL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi

IT'S THE ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE–AND ITS VILLAINS STAND UNITED! Without heroes…without protection…without restraint…there is only ABSOLUTE EVIL. The emergence of superheroes has caught the attention of the world…and it's certainly caught the attention of the people who run it. Ra's al Ghul, Veronica Cale, Elenore Thawne, Hector Hammond, and the mysterious Joker have worked at cross-purposes until now, but this growing threat requires new ways of thinking…and new partnerships. An insidious betrayal from within their ranks is imminent, and if they don't take action, they'll lose control of a planet that was built to be their playground! Superstars Al Ewing and Giuseppe Camuncoli join forces to kickstart the next era of Absolute Universe stories…with several shocking new character reveals, and one big unmissable twist!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!