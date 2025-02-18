Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, peter parker

Eight Deaths of Spider-Man Minus Four in Amazing Spider-Man #68

Eight Deaths of Spider-Man minus four in this week's Amazing Spider-Man #68 by Justina Ireland and Andrea Broccardo (Spoilers)

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! Amazing Spider-Man #68 by Justina Ireland and Andrea Broccardo is published this week, and previews have shown that it's not looking good for Aunt May, Shay Marken and Robbie Thompson. Dead, with the spirit of death, Phil Coulson, standing over them.

Previous issues had seen Peter Parker confronted with death all around him. Rejecting his "great power" mantra, as cosmic-level ennui had stripped it all away. Not even a quick bunk-up with Felicia Hardy could dispel his blues. But it turns out that confronting the actuality of it all, rather than some Phil Coulson death fantasy, is enough to bring back Peter Parker's great responsibility in full.

As part of the Eight Deaths Of Spider-Man, he gets eight lives to save the world, but has to actually die each time, even knowing that he will be resurrected with the Reeds. But now he has given his remaining lives away to save the ones he loves. At least he didn't have to give up a marriage this time to bring back Aunt May or deal with the devil. Just with a demon or two. Of course, what happens now is entirely predictable…

To be fair, this comic book is doing exactly what it says on the tin. And the solicitation for this issue. Will there be another issue of the Amazing Spider-Man. Well, yes, and a relaunch… but how on earth are they going to get there? To be fair they also seem to be reversing this particular one as well…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #68

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240649

(W) Justina Ireland (A) Andrea Broccardo (CA) Patrick Gleason

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! The Scions of Cytorrak are too much and Spider-Man has used up ALL of his lives. Is this the FINAL death of Spider-Man!? Rated T In Shops: Feb 19, 2025 SRP: $4.99

