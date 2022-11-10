Eldritch Rach Launches Plushie Cryptid Poetry at Thought Bubble

Eldritch Rach and Moonlore have a joint table at Thought Bubble this weekend, located in the Bubbleboy Room, table #69. A table number hich they seem to be enjoying slightly too much. But they have something quite delightful and family-friendly that will belie it.

Eldritch Rach will be debuting a brand new book featuring artwork from the Artober challenge, along with Beanie Baby-style family friendly poetry, called Plushie Cryptid Artober Challenge with paintings and poetry by Eldritch Rach – such as Loveland Frogman, above. She tells me "In October 2020 I gave myself the challenge to draw and paint a different cryptid every day. I decided to make them plushies as I've always had a soft spot for soft toys, and loved Beanie Babies growing up. The book features 31 cryptids with 31 accompanying poems!" They will also have limited copies of Hallalaween's art book Whimsy. Oh and a big catalogue and map for when you get lost…

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!