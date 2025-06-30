Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: san diego, sdcc

You Can Still Go To San Diego Comic-Con For Under Two Thousand Dollars

You can still go to San Diego Comic-Con for under two thousand dollars with the San Diego Comic-Con Museum

Article Summary Score a San Diego Comic-Con 2025 badge by becoming a Legend member of the Comic-Con Museum for $1,900.

Legend membership includes a tax-deductible donation plus VIP museum perks and SDCC access.

Lower-tier Comic-Con Museum memberships offer annual admission and exclusive discounts for fans.

Legend badge sales close July 27; explore other packages for exclusive San Diego Comic-Con experiences.

If you suddenly want to go to San Diego Comic-Con 2025 right now, you don't have many options. Buying tickets from touts is fraught with danger these days, costs around $800, and odds are that your badge will be cancelled. You could suddenly get hired as part of James Gunn's entourage, and that might do it. But maybe you just might join the Comic-Con Museum in San Diego and get an entry badge thrown in. You will pay more this way, but a) you get membership of the museum too, and b) can adopt an aura of smugness and elite-level geekdom. They literally call you a "legend".

So, yes, become a Legend member of Comic-Con Museum for $1,900, everything over $426 of which is tax-deductible as well. As well as receiving all the Museum membership benefits, you will get one Comic-Con 2025 four-day plus Preview Night badge. Legend membership sales for Comic-Con 2025 close on the 27th of July at noon, by which time the show is almost entirely over, so I am not sure what the point would be after that anyway.

There are also other Museum packages for less that come without tickets to the show of course. And if you are going to the show anyway, they may be a little more attractive options.

Fan: Unlimited General Admission for one year for one individual, priority registration on select museum events, lanyard & membership pin, invites to member-only exhibit previews, 10% discount in Museum Gift Shop and for workshops, seminars, and camps $75

Unlimited General Admission for one year for one individual, priority registration on select museum events, lanyard & membership pin, invites to member-only exhibit previews, 10% discount in Museum Gift Shop and for workshops, seminars, and camps $75 Family : Unlimited General Admission for two adults and two children under 17 living in the same household. Lanyards and pins for all family members. All other fan benefits plus 10% discount on birthday parties or private events $180

: Unlimited General Admission for two adults and two children under 17 living in the same household. Lanyards and pins for all family members. All other fan benefits plus 10% discount on birthday parties or private events $180 Super Fan : Fan benefits plus additional 5% discount for workshops, seminars, and camps, 20% discount on admission for guests, and two General Admission guest passes $175

: Fan benefits plus additional 5% discount for workshops, seminars, and camps, 20% discount on admission for guests, and two General Admission guest passes $175 Mega Fan : Super Fan benefits plus additional 10% discount for workshops, seminars, and camps, additional 15% discount on guest admissions, a private docent tour of the Comic-Con Museum (annual), and special invitation for two to exhibit preview and donor reception. $500

: Super Fan benefits plus additional 10% discount for workshops, seminars, and camps, additional 15% discount on guest admissions, a private docent tour of the Comic-Con Museum (annual), and special invitation for two to exhibit preview and donor reception. $500 Hero: Mega Fan benefits plus additional 10% discount on workshops, seminars, and camps, additional 15% discount on guest admissions, name recognition on Donor Wall, listing of support on website, and special invitation to visiting artist meet and greets. $1,200

Mega Fan benefits plus additional 10% discount on workshops, seminars, and camps, additional 15% discount on guest admissions, name recognition on Donor Wall, listing of support on website, and special invitation to visiting artist meet and greets. $1,200 Legend: Hero benefits plus 1 4-Day + Preview Night SDCC 2025 badge $1,900

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!