Elektra: Black, White & Blood #1 Preview: Now It's Elektra's Turn

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. With Elektra: Black, White & Blood #1, Marvel continues to pass off ink cost savings as an artistic choice and charge more money for it. Check out the preview below.

Elektra: Black, White & Blood #1

by Charles Soule & Marvel Various & Leonardo Romero, cover by John Romita Jr.

Fact noun fakt – Definition of Fact 1 a: something that has actual existence b: an actual occurrence c: ELEKTRA NATCHIOS IS THE BEST ASSASSIN IN THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Jan 05, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620193800111

| Parental Advisory

$4.99

Varants:

