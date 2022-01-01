Elektra: Black, White & Blood #1 Preview: Now It's Elektra's Turn

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. With Elektra: Black, White & Blood #1, Marvel continues to pass off ink cost savings as an artistic choice and charge more money for it. Check out the preview below.
Elektra: Black, White & Blood #1
by Charles Soule & Marvel Various & Leonardo Romero, cover by John Romita Jr.
Fact noun fakt – Definition of Fact 1 a: something that has actual existence b: an actual occurrence c: ELEKTRA NATCHIOS IS THE BEST ASSASSIN IN THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!
On sale Jan 05, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620193800111
| Parental Advisory
$4.99
Varants:
75960620193800121 – ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD 1 SIENKIEWICZ VARIANT [1:25] – $4.99 US
75960620193800131 – ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD 1 ANDOLFO VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620193800141 – ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD 1 JONBOY VARIANT – $4.99 US
